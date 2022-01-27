What type of a dreamer are you?

We all have dreams, and it is this knowledge that prompted popular actress Lupita Nyong’o to say that everyone’s dreams are valid, regardless of where they come from. That said, not everyone lives to see their dreams transmute into reality. And while there are many reasons for this – some which may be out of one’s control – the truth is that our world today is filled with dream chasers who lose focus even before they start their journey of pursuit.

You may have met some of them. In fact, each of us falls in one of these four categories, only that most people are oblivious of this fact so they end up giving up on their dreams or worse, succumb to self-sabotage. Here are the four types of dream chasers.

1. The one who walks the walk and talks the talk

This is the person who genuinely puts in the work and takes all the success unapologetically. This person will incessantly remind you why they are the best, posting every success they have accrued through their hard work and every workout routine they followed religiously, with an emphatic quote on the importance of discipline and focus.

He may come off as annoying and arrogant (and they will even admit that they are). It is important to note, however, that in today’s world, some of these people may post such information on social media as a way of staying accountable. Some media influencers have admitted that they constantly have to flaunt their lifestyle online in order to make money.

2. The one who talks the talk but doesn’t walk the walk

We have all met this type. They will go on and on about the plans they have for the future. An hour-long conversation with this person may leave you wondering what you are doing with your life. They seem to have plans that can save the entire world. The only problem is that they have nothing to back up their claims. They are fitness enthusiasts with unfit frames and avid readers without as much as a shelf.

These are the people who create long lists of ambitious resolutions at the beginning of the year, then constantly talk about how much of a boost the changes will be in their lives, only to continue living their lives as they’ve always done.

3. The one who neither walks the walk nor talks the talk

These are a sad and uninspired bunch. They lack ambition, motivation and seem to have no dreams. They are inclined to default settings. They prefer to sit, relax and passively enjoy life. It is important to note that naturally, we are all predisposed to acting this way. Many of those who exhibit such behaviours have perhaps encountered huddles in life such as failure or disappointment which led them to give up on their dreams. In this case, it is important to develop habits that help you stay grounded regardless of whether you are winning or losing.

4. The one who walks the walk but doesn’t talk the talk

This is the type that flies in a private jet but you’ll never know about it. They have incredible vitality but will never brag about their workout routine. They talk with their actions rather than detail the plans they have. Regardless of their title or amount of money they make, this type will never make you feel any less than them. They are committed to being their best selves and easily stay disciplined, all the while keeping everything under wraps. In a world full of people pleasers and big talkers, the best you can do for yourself is to speak only with actions.

Become your biggest accountability partner rather than crave that “Good for you” comment from your friends who are disinterested in your life. Avoid getting over excited while coming up with plans and keep them to yourself until the results speak for you.