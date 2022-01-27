What type of a dreamer are you?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Kevin Maina

Communication and Media student

Kenyatta University

What you need to know:

  • Big talkers will go on and on about the plans they have for the future.


  • An hour-long conversation with this person may leave you wondering what you are doing with your life. They seem to have plans that can save the entire world.


  • The only problem is that they have nothing to back up their claims. They are fitness enthusiasts with unfit frames and avid readers without as much as a shelf.

We all have dreams, and it is this knowledge that prompted popular actress Lupita Nyong’o to say that everyone’s dreams are valid, regardless of where they come from. That said, not everyone lives to see their dreams transmute into reality. And while there are many reasons for this – some which may be out of one’s control – the truth is that our world today is filled with dream chasers who lose focus even before they start their journey of pursuit.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.