What it takes to win an election against all odds

In a number of African communities, one of the key considerations required of those who want to assume a leadership position is that they must have a family. They need to demonstrate that they can stamp their authority back home before they are granted an opportunity to lead an entire community.

It was therefore a surprise when unmarried 25-year-old Vickings Bondo emerged winner of the West Kasipul Ward, Homa Bay County Member of County Assembly (MCA).

While he was a front runner throughout the campaign period, he had a major task of proving to the community that one doesn’t have to be married to be a leader.

Vickings, who was trying his hand in politics for the first time, had eight opponents who were all married and who had vast experience in the political arena. Seven of them had vied for various political positions in the past.

“It has been a journey full of ups and downs but not once did I think of quitting. I was in to win, and nothing else,” says Vickings.

Growing up, Vickings always wanted to be a lawyer so that he could fight for the rights of the weak and vulnerable. He also enjoyed community activities, and from his days in college, he liked rallying his community members towards a number of development programmes such as building modern markets.

One such activity was the Bondo Tournament, an annual youth football competition which he organised in partnership with non-government organisations in the area. During the tournament, sanitary towels would be distributed to school girls.

Vickings decided to join the MCA race at the beginning of the year 2021. He felt prepared for the task since he had been a student leader from primary all through secondary school.

He says that he was motivated to run for office after seeing how his people were lagging behind in matters development. He felt confident that he could do something to make things better for his community members.

“My home area has been facing a number of challenges including poor roads, sorry state of public schools, and lack of properly constructed markets and bridges. I knew that the MCA position would enable me to lobby for development projects for my constituents,” he says.

His major worry, however, was how he would source funds to support his campaign. He had graduated in the year 2020 but he was yet to secure formal employment although from time to time, he would engage in legal office work in various law firms across the country.

“I wondered how I would handle the demands for handouts among voters. My savings could not sustain my campaigns,” he adds.

When he informed his parents, who are also large scale maize farmers, they weren’t too encouraging. They were unsure if their son would succeed in clinching the seat since he was unmarried, and had no money for campaigns.

But seeing how persistent Vikings was, they gave in and supported him with prayers and the little funds they got from the farm. Later, his clan members and friends embraced his vision and offered even more support. He got two vehicles from a well-wisher and another supporter offered to fuel the cars.

He suffered a setback when he lost the ODM ticket, but he didn’t give up. He vied as an independent candidate despite the fact that he was in an ODM stronghold. He was determined to gain popularity in the ward.

“The task of convincing the residents to vote for me despite not belonging to a party they liked was huge,” says Vikings who won the seat with 4,041 votes, ahead of ODM party aspirant Mr Okeyo Ongili who garnered 3,890 votes.

He is now planning to initiate community development projects including training women to make reusable sanitary towels. He is also planning to build more Early Childhood Development centers in the ward, ensure fair distribution of bursaries and construction of modern markets to boost business in the area. He also plans to continue practicing law even as he represents his people.