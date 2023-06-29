What I learnt from running an online TV station

Yvonne Osebe Mosiria, 25, is the head of Bliss Inspire TV, a youth-led online television station formed in 2017 that nurtures talents and focuses on youth development. She is also a filmmaker and recently took part in producing a film called Unfaithful that premiered in Kenyan cinemas last year.

Yvonne’s childhood dream was to become a journalist. When she was a little girl, she would lip sync and copy news anchors’ poses as they presented, wishing that one day, it would be her vibrant face gracing the screens.

The vision, however, became clouded when the universities placement body called her to take a water resources management course instead of media technology, which was her first choice.

The TV director says she was dejected by this development, but instead of sulking, she began learning basic media skills such as news reporting and videography. Her vocal nature and her boldness in speaking out about the challenges students at Maseno University faced endeared her to the comrades, and she soon became popular on campus.

In late 2016, she met Buya Mukonzo, the Director of Empower Her organisation, who encouraged her to start a youth-centred outfit.

“There are many young people who are talented but they don’t have anyone to shine a spotlight on their abilities, or to nurture them,” she says.

The idea to start an online TV cum youth empowerment organisation came to fruition in 2017 when she teamed up with Patrick Kingori and Lewis Kanyiri. The two were studying media while she studied water resources, but they were united in the dream to create a platform for youth to discuss issues affecting them.

“I began by scouting for talented individuals among my friends, then I sourced for experienced professionals from different fields who we enlisted as mentors. Eventually, through our growing networks, we were able to link these mentees to available opportunities. Initially, we called the group Rising Stars Initiative, but changed the name to Bliss, because part of our ambition is to create a pleasant space where young people can interact,” she shares.

In 2018, a year after they started, Yvonne and her partners held their maiden event, an Art Expo in coalition with Kelly Vision Arts, at Maseno University. The Expo had 600 students interested in the arts from various universities in attendance. After the event, they organised a couple of workshops aimed at nurturing creativity, music and artistry among the youth.

“We maintained the vision of establishing an online TV station focused on the youth, and in 2019, we held a successful International Youth Day event in Nairobi. The occasion brought us under the radar of the Ministry of Information Technology (ICT), who were impressed with our initiative. They have since partnered with us in youth projects such as community outreach programmes to sensitise young people on the dangers of drug abuse and crime,” Yvonne says.

The 25-year-old CEO notes that they have mentored about 5,000 young people over the last six years. Two years ago, the trio’s group was celebrated by the county government of Kisumu as an impactful youth organisation that has contributed to changing the lives of young people.

Currently, Bliss Inspire TV has a production team in Nairobi made up of eight people, and 22 more staff members distributed in Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia, Kisumu and Kakamega counties.

Asked what it takes to run an online TV, Yvonne says that a lot of sacrifice is required.

“I sometimes have to dig deep into my pockets when we are struggling financially. Also, I have to maintain a lifestyle that the mentees can emulate. It is tough but I am greatly encouraged whenever I see a young person reach their goals and become successful, such as popular comedian Crazy Kennar who was once part of our team,” she says.

“Our biggest challenge is insufficient funds and lack of quality production equipment such as cameras, which we are usually forced to hire. We are trying to use what we have and to embrace mobile journalism.”

Currently, Yvonne serves as a youth representative in a steering committee for a programme by the Ministry of ICT called Unitalk and powered by Unicef.

“Unitalk is a platform that aims to give young people a voice to speak out their concerns and drive policies that can improve their lives and prepare them for future leadership roles.