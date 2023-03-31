Wendi Kiunguyu: Imposter syndrome almost crippled me

Wendi Kiunguyu describes herself as a ‘creative book enthusiast who likes to cook, and do nothing in the house.’ She is also a ‘lover of nice things, who happens to think she is funny.’ Wendi is the founder of Uliza Tu, a card game that sparks and encourages deep conversations about life, love and relationships.



1.What gave you the idea for Uliza Tu?

I’ve always been very inquisitive. So, one day, I was sitting on a staircase with seven of my friends, back when Covid restrictions were just beginning to get lifted. Then one of my friends said: You ask the best questions. You should make money from that! And I was like, how can I do this?

So I started looking around. There are many games out there, mostly American games, but none of them really felt like they were for me. Questions like ‘What’s your favourite Starbucks drink?’ just weren’t relatable. I mean, I’ve never been to Starbucks. I started thinking about what it would be like to ask questions Kenyans can answer, questions that I can answer. That’s how the game started. The first iteration had 120 questions, which I cut down to 62, and it was such a hit! So I started thinking about questions for relationships. Because relationships are a wonder! I thought, most of the time, I don’t know what I’m doing in a relationship, so maybe there are questions that can guide people like me? Questions that you can ask so that you don’t find out too late that your partner doesn’t want children, or doesn’t want to share how much they make every month?

Then there was the third game, which started because people – mostly millennials wanted lighter questions. I, personally, didn’t want to include super light questions because that’s off brand for me. So I chose to come up with conversation starters that you can discuss even with strangers. Questions like ‘What does the world look like 100 years from now?’ Or ‘How long after you’re interested in someone do you ask them if they’re dating?’

2.How did you figure out how much to charge for the game you created?

Impostor syndrome and the fact that I was used to asking those questions for free almost crippled me. But you see, there are printing charges and other costs. And I tried to have conversations with other business owners who told me, if you’re not making 30 per cent profit, you are not in business. And then there’s how much work I put in – including the design, the curation, the beta testing. My big sister helped me here. She asked me, how much transport are you using? How much credit have you spent? How much research have you done? All those things were factored into the price. I asked myself, for a game you’ll probably buy once, would you spend Sh2,000? I would. So maybe other people would, too.

3.You said the first iteration was really popular, and the other two were born from that. So it’s going really well?

Yes. The first one was really popular within my Christian circles. The one on relationships…a bit less! The first iteration ended up in a lot of youth groups, and that’s partly why it took off. Most people on my Instagram (on @uliza.tu) ask me, ‘I would have never thought to ask this, where did you find these questions?’

4.What is the legal process behind creating a game? Do you have to register it, is there a copyright angle?

From the ideation stage, I always take it for testing, formally or informally. There are days I ask people to come over, and we test the questions to find out, for instance, if they need different wordings. We also weed out the ones that don’t fit the vibe. Before the launch, I copyright the game. Kenya has done a really good job in digitising this process. Before, you had to queue and pay, and sometimes even bribe, just to get a copyright. Now, there’s a website where you make a profile, and attach whatever it is you want to copyright. Interestingly, there is no category for games. There are categories for artistic works, designs, music, and even carpentry, but not games. There are even video games, but no card game or board game category. I copyright my games under design, then copyright the questions as literary works. I make sure I get the certificate back, because sometimes your copyright is denied, so then you have to follow up to find out why.

After that, there’s printing. Printing is a rollercoaster. Even finding the same quality and consistency is a miracle. I think I’ve found good printers now. After I print, I update pricing, then I put out the game.

5.What’s your next game going to be? And in the face of so many recent copycat claims on social media, are you scared of pirates?

Yes I am. There’s actually a copy of my game already. They’ve changed the design but not the questions. It’s even called Uliza. I’m waiting to find them and sue them. But, I also wonder, if your work isn’t being copied, it probably isn’t that good. Ha!