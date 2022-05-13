We've learnt to live with our disability

How do you remember the few days before joining college or university? Chances are it was a period filled with anxiety and excitement of what lay ahead, a chance for self-discovery and freedom to do what you had always wanted to do.

For a moment, let’s stop and think about what such a period is like for students living with disability. Whereas there are primary and secondary schools catering for students with a disability, that is not the case for institutions of higher learning.

How exactly is the experience of such students in institutions of higher learning? This week, we speak to four comrades to help us understand what their life is like.

Grace Lilian Murugi,21

I had normal vision until 2008 when I developed an eye condition. At the time, I was living with my father and grandmother after losing my mother at the age of four.

Due to lack of information, they did not take the condition seriously and it kept getting worse by the day. However, things changed when an aunt came to visit and brought me a storybook.

After several attempts of trying to help me read the book, she realised I couldn’t because I couldn’t see properly. I was taken to hospital soon after and diagnosed with keratoconus, a chronic disorder.

Keratoconus causes your eyes’ cornea - the clear outer layer at the front of your eye - to thin and gradually bulge outward into a cone shape. In my case, the disease was at an advanced stage and my sight had really deteriorated.

I went for two surgeries to correct the condition but none of them was successful. After a while, I accepted myself as partially blind, and learnt to use braille.

Life with partial blindness has not been an easy ride. There are things that I can’t do on my own, such as crossing roads. Many times, people I’ve asked for help to cross a road tend to think I am pretending and don’t offer me any assistance.

Partial blindness has also had an impact on my self-esteem. Positively, I have come to appreciate myself after realising that there’s still a lot that I can do for myself regardless of the lifelong condition. Negatively, I worry a lot about how people will react to my appearance.

Due to the nature of my eyes, I am always scared of attending events or going out since I fear being stared at.

I also tend to feel left out by my friends in some of the outdoor activities they participate in. For instance, when they go hiking, they don’t take me along because I need someone to hold and guide me in new environments.

There’s also the aspect of disappointing people because, at times, they expect me to do a lot more than I am able to, forgetting that my sight greatly limits me.

However, things have been a bit easier for me at Kenyatta University where I am studying a degree in human resource management. My university has embraced inclusion and I find it to be disability friendly, making my life easy. There’s even an office dedicated to helping students with disabilities and I am treated just like any other fully abled student.

I like that my university has ramps, braillers, computers catering for those with disability. Also, our school library has a section for students like me, therefore we are not limited in the access of knowledge while in school.

Additionally, we have dedicated vans helping us get around campus without much hussle. All these are important in making the life of a student living with disability more enriching and inclusive.

We also have lots of activities to engage in, one of them being fashion and modelling, which I am passionate about. My university organises beauty pageants for students with disabilities. I participated in such and won in 2019/2020, becoming Miss KU disability. This is something I am always proud of.

Some of the challenges that I face, however, involve submission of assignments and moving around in bad weather. Due to my partial blindness, I have to use a laptop that has a Job Access with speech (Jaws) or non-visual desktop access, which are computer programmes that allow visually impaired users to read the screen using a text to speech output or a refreshable braille display. Since I don’t have my own laptop, I always have to be in school to type my assignments.

I also struggle moving around the campus when it rains because I often get into dirty water or fall. Additionally, security on campus needs to be improved for our sake.

When I was living in the campus hostels, I had my room broken into twice with no recourse. This is something that continues to happen to others.

My goal at the moment is to complete my undergraduate programme and become a productive citizen. It is my dream to start a home for the disabled who lack people to care for them. Additionally, I have hopes of becoming Miss Kenya one day.

Dominic Keter, 24

I realised that I was a stammerer at an early age when I kept being laughed at by my peers because I stuttered.

I often repeated words or parts of it, and prolonged words. I suffer from neurological stammering, a condition I was born with. In my case, unlike most journeys, mine has no end, there is no cure for stammering, so one has to live with it for the rest of their life.

It is tough being a child who stammers. In primary school, I was the only student with a speech defect and was nicknamed Nak Dommy, because in every word I uttered I would add syllables for easier pronunciation.

The fact that I can’t speak like everyone else made my childhood a living hell. I was isolated and spent most of my time indoors because many children had been socialised into believing that stuttering was contagious. I completely hated going to school.

In primary school, we all used to stand when the teacher got in, and you’d sit after answering a question. I used to stand for most of the lessons because I was scared of being laughed at when I answer questions.

In high school, reading set books was a grueling experience for me. I also had many experiences where I was punished in school for not being able to argue my case adequately. I even once reported a student who had wronged me, but because he could speak well, he convinced the teacher that the reason I couldn’t speak was because I was trying to lie, so I was punished for that.

Things only got better when I joined Chuka University to study a degree in environmental science. I initially wanted to study journalism, but because of my condition, I had to forgo my beloved career.

On campus, a majority of students are aware of the condition and are more accommodative and patient with me, unlike in primary and high schools. However, I encounter lots of challenges in project presentations and attending common units.

In my world, it’s painful to have words in your brain that you can’t utter. I remember when I was asked a question in a group presentation and I couldn’t answer because of my condition. It’s a daily struggle, but I like the kindness and patience the people I have interacted with at the university have shown me.

My social life, however, has taken a beating because of stammering. At one point, I even attempted suicide, thanks to the bullying, discrimination and humiliation I faced. At times I can’t contribute to interesting stories or debates when speakers lack the courtesy to wait for me to finish sentences.

Phone calls are the worst. I completely hate phone calls. Calls from new numbers terrify me the most. I am just scared by the thought of the experience of talking to someone who is not aware of my condition. Courtship is also hard, I never even tried courting any girl in person. I prefer just sending messages. I only try to talk if I am comfortable around someone.

I have also struggled with self-esteem issues. We are a society that greatly measures intelligence by how fluent someone is, and for people with speech defects, it is often thought that we don’t know what we’re saying or are trying to guess.

Earlier on, I thought lowly of myself, but over time, that has changed. Still, the thought that my class presentations and interviews will be awarded the same as those without a stutter, bothers me.

However, I haven’t let my condition define me. I have pursued avenues of growth and bettering myself and now I am the chairperson of persons with disability in Kenya under Wiper Democratic Movement party.

One thing I want to change in our society is people using stories of those living with disability to inspire the able-bodied counterparts. They make it seem like a miracle that we are able to achieve anything. That should never be the case.

Linda Birita, 19

I don’t have an extensive description of who I am. The best I can say is that I am a student. I am currently in Kenyatta University pursuing a degree in community health.

Besides, I love to read, although reading the literature required in my course is not as entertaining as I’d want it to be. I like to play chess and practice taekwondo in school. Aside from all that, I am a student living with Erb’s palsy.

From the numerous medical journals I have read and the diagnosis the doctors gave me, Erb’s palsy is a condition characterised by paralysis, weakness of muscles or loss of movement. It occurs sometimes due to injuries to the nerves during childbirth. In my case, I got an injury to the shoulder at birth.

Living with Erb’s palsy has been an okay experience for me, not a death sentence. However, there are times that I am completely hindered from doing things that would ordinarily be simple and that is where the difference from an able-bodied person comes in.

Things like cooking, closing your clothes’ zip or doing laundry are mundane activities, but daunting tasks for me as I am completely unable to do them. However, time is a master healer and everyday things get better as I learn to appreciate myself even more.

I constantly remind myself that Erb’s palsy is something that won’t go away even in death, it’s better for me, therefore, to learn to live with it and even adjust my whole social life around it. At the university, there are so many opportunities for growth and I never want to let my condition limit me.

I am among the people who advocate for inner beauty, as I believe human beings are more than just physical appearance. It matters more what someone is inside.

My fellow students on campus have been very supportive towards me. I’ve never felt discriminated upon here, however, in my opinion, we don’t have enough resources for students living with disabilities and not enough students are informed about it.

As someone with Erb’s palsy that has received year-long treatment, there’s very little that can be done to improve my condition. It could also be that I am the one who hasn’t realised what can be done. However, for other students living with a disability, I think more can be done to make university life an easier experience for them.

As much as people at my university embrace me as I am, there is a lack of information among comrades, many are unaware of how to handle someone with disability without making them feel out of place.

A lot of education needs to be carried out around disability so that the society can stop seeing us as a people of a different kind.

Marystellah Wekesa, 24

From what I have been told, I had a very normal birth, and for the better of my infancy, I was just a normal child who could do everything a child does without any difficulty.

However, while still a toddler, I suffered a convulsion, a sudden violent movement of the body caused by involuntary contraction of muscles and is often associated with brain disorders.

I was rushed to the hospital and was admitted. After recovery, it became apparent that something was different. Something was not okay. I started having a slight limp in my movement and I became unable to handle any strenuous tasks.

When I joined Kenya Medical Training College, Karen campus, it was a point of self-discovery and finding myself in my condition. I joined the college to study a diploma in nutrition and dietetics and I am at the tail end of my course.

As someone living with a physical impairment that has affected my mobility, I have periods where I greatly struggle with my self-esteem. To date I still have periodical episodes of low self-worth.

I’ve been in situations where it was apparent to me that people have a negative attitude towards people like me. Today, there are still many people who believe that people living with physical impairment can’t make it in life or can’t make anything good of themselves.

This makes us miss opportunities to showcase what we can really do. It’s a daily struggle of proving to yourself that you can actually make something of your life, then convince others that your disability is not an inability, you still can achieve success.

With my condition, my social life too has been impacted greatly. With my limitation in movements, I can’t engage in activities such as long distance walking, carrying heavy loads and other activities that require great physical exertion. Therefore, my circle of friends is limited to people who have similar interests as me.

Recently, I visited an orthopedic surgeon who told me my condition can be rectified. I don’t know how to feel about it, because first, it will be costly. Secondly, I have worked on myself and my self-esteem and had already accepted my condition as permanent.

I have learnt to love myself. There was a time standing before people was a problem. Talking before people was hell. But that has changed a bit. I can do those activities now. University was a struggle but God helped me through it.

I believe this is a light at the end of the tunnel, so aside from looking for a job to practice what I have learnt, I’ll focus on how my problem can be corrected.