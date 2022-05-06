We got the skills, where are the jobs?









After the celebrations die down, and away from the glare of cameras, high school top performing students go on to join universities — the pinnacle of the education system. Here, they hope to get skills to help them land their dream jobs. After graduating with top honours, they hit the tarmack with much gusto, convinced that the world is theirs for the taking. Isn’t working hard in school the key to success?

Unfortunately for some, their enthusiasm runs cold pretty fast as soon as they are hit by the reality of unemployment in Kenya. This week, we speak to three graduates who attest to the sad reality that glowing credentials don’t necessarily translate into dream jobs.



Lily Chepkemoi ,26

Kaptumo, Nandi County

When I finished secondary school in 2012, I had high expectations of scoring good grades and securing admission to a public university to study a marketable course.

I worked hard to pursue my dream career of becoming a nurse. I wanted to help care for the sick in hospitals, especially in my rural home.

Once the KCSE results were released, I emerged among the top girls in my alma mater, St Joseph Girls School, Chepterit, after scoring a mean grade of A- with 76 points. I was elated!

Although my grades qualified me to study nursing, I was admitted for a different course, a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics and statistics at the University of Nairobi (UoN). This was quite disappointing, especially since I had listed nursing as my first choice.

Nevertheless, I went to UoN with the intention of changing the course. It turned out to be a tall order, long processes and very confusing. I feared being left behind by my classmates so I was resigned to my fate and settled for the statistics course.

After doing research on the various job opportunities in the (maths) field, I was convinced that I would land a job. Often-times, I pictured myself working as a data officer in research centres or the Kenya National Bureau of statistics.

I was motivated to work hard by the situation back home. I am the third born in a family of eight. My mother died when I was young and we were raised by my father, a farmer. My plan was to work hard, finish school, get a good job and help educate my younger siblings.

My hard work at university finally paid off. I graduated in 2018 with first class honours. In spite of that, my certificates have never attracted any employer.

I have knocked on hundreds of office doors, visited companies and made both online and physical applications to no avail, not even an interview.

Sometimes , I get regret letters saying I have not been short-listed, silent treatment from other recruiters, while quite a number have turned me down, saying I am overqualified.

My biggest worry now is if I am ever going to secure employment, time is moving so fast while younger people are graduating yearly, crowding the job market.

Most of my age mates are now employed and offering support to their families, a fact that always leaves me stressed, and wondering where I went wrong.

In 2020, I made up my mind to travel back home and try out some menial jobs. It was my way of coping with stress. I am currently working as a casual labourer on a tea farm.

Even though I have not practised the statistics I studied at UoN, I am optimistic that someday I will get a job in line with my specialisation.

When I embraced the course, being a statistician became my new dream.

By the time I was graduating, I looked forward to building the nation using my expertise and inspiring young girls to study mathematics.

Brian Kolando, 2 Kendu bay, Homa Bay County

My dream career was computer engineering, but I ended up studying media at Maseno University. I had qualified for a computer engineering course, scoring an A- of 76 points and even secured admission, but changed my mind after joining university in 2015.

My close friends, family and I felt uncertain about the security of engineering jobs and I was instead advised to take up a course in media or education, which is how I ended up becoming a journalist.

I thought that since I enjoyed acting and script writing back in high school, a media course would be a great boost to my talent.

It wasn’t long before I was fully absorbed in my new course, which I have grown to love. I even taught drama in the neighbouring schools during my free time.

I had envisioned myself graduating from campus, securing a job with one of the mainstream media houses and maybe becoming a renowned news anchor or reporter.

In the meantime, I perfected my photography skills and with the help of a few friends, I was able to purchase a camera which I used to generate funds whenever I was invited for photoshoots or those who hired it for projects.

Four years later, I graduated with a degree in communication and media technology with a second-class upper division.

I successfully applied for an attachment with a local television station in Kisumu for three months, where I did a splendid job as evidenced by my boss’ recommendation.

I also prepared a number of adverts which are still played to date.

After my attachment, I volunteered my services for a few more months but was forced to leave due to financial constraints.

My requests to be absorbed in the media house were unsuccessful. The replies I got were that I should wait a little longer, while at other times, I was asked to focus on building my skills and money would come.”

I had also sought employment in other organisations; sending online and physical applications, to no avail. I was struggling to support myself since the internship was unpaid, which left me frustrated. My mother, who is a widow, could no longer support me.

Towards the end of 2020, I moved to my home town, Kendu Bay, armed with the little money I had saved, and a camera, to set up a studio.

I must say this was one of the most brilliant decisions I ever made. I now offer photography, videography, web editing, among other services in my studio.

I have employed three young people to help me keep up with my blooming client base.

Although I have started my own company, I have not yet given up on getting a job in a media house. I have not stopped sending applications and I am sure someday, I will land my dream job.

I am glad that my current business is in line with the course I did at university.

To widen my scope, I am planning to enrol in a computer engineering course. I have been interacting with a number of people and I think the course currently has a wide range of opportunities.

With the current technology, we need more software engineers, web developers and designers to keep up with the evolving world.

I also think that the course will be a great boost to my media degree since I won’t have to refer my clients elsewhere in case they are in need of web developers or software engineers.

Rose Maiyo, 24 Kisii County

When I graduated from Egerton University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Commerce - Finance, I looked forward to securing a job with one of the companies in the country, either government or private.

You see, when I settled for the course in 2016, I was confident of the job market. I figured every company required a finance expert and since we have them (firms) all over the country, why would getting a job be a challenge?

This, however, was never my dream career. As a young girl, I always wanted to be an engineer, but that changed after sitting my high school national exams in 2016.

I had excelled, scoring A-of 77 points, but my greatest worry was the job market that came with the career choice.

After consultations with a number of close friends and relatives, I settled for the finance course, with high expectations of employment after the four-year course.

The course was a smooth sail since I was good in mathematics and business studies. I graduated in December 2019 with a second-class upper division and was lucky to secure an internship with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The three-month programme had been interesting and fruitful, I had also placed my best foot forward hoping to be absorbed afterwards, but that was not possible.

I remember being advised to get a temporary job as we waited for KRA to roll out employment adverts. I was told that the chances of getting a job would be high since I had interned at the institution. To cut a long story short, the opportunity is yet to materialise.

Meanwhile, I sent multiple applications to a number of organisations, to no avail.

To sustain myself and beat boredom, I have resorted to online writing jobs that earn me some little money. I also get short-term promotion contracts which keep me going. Despite my challenges, not once have I regretted pursuing a finance course.

I have not given up yet, I still send my applications whenever I come across job adverts.

Currently, I am sourcing for funds to establish a business in case I don’t end up employed.

EXPERT ADVICE

The Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) Vice Chancellor Stephen Agong’ says that the job market has been changing over the years, with limited opportunities, leading to unemployment.

Unlike in the past when learners got employment before graduation while some secured jobs immediately after they stepped out of college, Prof Agong’ says the opportunities have continually dwindled.

One of the factors that have contributed to the high rate of unemployment is the notorious mismatch between what is offered in lecture halls and what the dynamic market needs.

“Hundreds of university and college graduates are churned out of the institutions every year with the hope of securing employment in private and public entities, which have continued to be scarce,” he says.

For this reason, the VC says that a number of institutions are currently preparing their learners to think beyond their specialisation and be ready to explore different fields once they are out of the higher learning institutions.

“What we are doing is to prepare them to face the world and industries with a high level of confidence regardless of what they studied,” says the university don.

To beat the unemployment menace, Prof Agong advises that the learners should be flexible enough and willing to use the skills taught in school to pursue different kinds of jobs.

“One should be flexible enough to work in different environments including outside the country as long as it is a noble income generating job,” says Prof Agong’.

A number of countries including South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo are just a few counties in need of international employees, explained Prof Agong’.

Technology, he says, is also another factor that the learners should pay more attention to in the job market.

“Technology has been changing, for instance, in the media, social media and YouTube have currently taken over the print and film industry.

“For a learner thinking towards the job group, it will only be proper to start thinking of how to create content for such platforms to generate revenue,” he says.

Further, he urged the learners to make use of their talents while still at university and embrace self-employment.

“My advice to the graduates is that all is not lost, higher learning is still critical. However, the learners should interrogate themselves on how best to put their skills and knowledge to use once they exit campus.

“Self-employment is where the world is currently headed, technology has also made it possible for one to work anywhere around the world,” he concluded.