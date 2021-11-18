We deliver foot rubs, nail art, hair and make-up services at your doorstep

“I’ve come to learn that business is everything. If you’re starting a startup in any ecosystem and all you’re thinking about is how you’re going to build a great product, without thinking about how you’re going to make money, then you’re not doing anything. Business is everything. It isn’t always about the product but more of how you will reach your target market, and how you will make money.”

That is one of the biggest business lessons that Mercy Kiptui, an electrical and electronic engineering graduate from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, and one of the cofounders of Nywele Nyumbani, has had to learn.

She has observed that many startup founders focus too much on the products they are selling without realising that marketing and customer relations all also key.

“While in primary school, during the holidays, our mom would take my sister and I to the best stylists to get our hair done well. We would wake up at 8am to travel to Umoja Market in Eastlands, a journey that took about two hours. Since we didn’t have a regular salonist, getting the best stylist was not easy. My mother would select the busiest salon in the market. She would then study the salonists for a while before picking the one to do our braids. After that, we would wait for our turns and that whole process took almost a whole day, yet we were young children who kept throwing tantrums in the market.”

“Over time, my mum grew to like a certain salonist, took her number and convinced her to come do our hair at home. Finally, I could watch my favourite cartoons as I had my hair done, which was a game changer. Together with my cofounder, Yvonne Elebonga, we sought to find out whether there was an app that could connect clients with salonists, and where clients can have the option of having their hair done at their homes. At the time there were none, and that is how Nywele Nyumbani was born. Our third cofounder Victor Mungai, helped develop the app.

“To understand what Nywele Nyumbani aims to solve, let’s stop and think about the modern Kenyan woman. A lot has changed over the years, and the modern woman does not have a lot of free time at her disposal. Many Kenyan women are juggling work, school, parenthood and even family. As much as her life has taken an almost 360-degree turn, certain things haven’t changed, for instance, the need to get her hair and nails done. Yet she has to leave her house, go to a salon, wait in line for her turn before finally getting the service.”

“Sometimes, women are not comfortable using unfamiliar toilets, and many salons don’t have the best facilities. To many women, beauty has become a chore, something that is to be endured rather than enjoyed. You can clearly see this in the styles women have opted for nowadays. A number of women are putting artificial locks or simply cutting their hair because they are tired and don’t want to spend so much time thinking about their hair. Women are tired of the traditional approach to beauty, and the beauty industry has not adapted to this. That is where we come in.” Mercy says.

Nywele Nyumbani is a mobile and web based platform aiming to revolutionise the beauty industry in Kenya and beyond, using technology. With Nywele Nyumbani, you can have your hair done while attending a Zoom meeting, you can get a foot rub while watching your favorite shows at home. Beauty doesn’t have to interfere with your other activities at home.

“We wanted to make the whole beauty process smooth. From the minute you start thinking about what to do with your hair, we want to be there. So far, we have two categories of users. On one hand, we have those who know exactly what they want, so they’ll come look through the hair styles on our platforms, which are authentic past works from our stylists, then choose what they want, and book the stylist who will render the service. Therefore, we are not only bringing our users the comfort of home service, but also authenticity. You get exactly what you see online.”

“On the other hand, we have those who contact us and share the issues they are facing, be it hair breakage, hair loss or even receding hairlines, then we link them with the right professionals. We not only attend to women but also men and children and have packages starting from as low as Sh500, covering all beauty services and not just hair. All our services can be accessed through our mobile app which is available on Playstore or using our website nywelenyumbani.co.ke, http://nywelenyumbani.co.ke. Currently, we are operating in Nairobi and its surrounding areas, and looking to expand in the near future.”

But despite the convenience, how comfortable are Mercy’s clients to bring strangers into their homes? What guarantee do they have that their safety and that of their children will not be compromised in the name of beauty?

“Security and getting the trust of our clients is a critical issue. At Nywele Nyumbani, we scout for stylists with different skill sets and strengths. Our stylists are then onboarded through a very rigorous vetting process. We interview them, then train them in personal skills as they are already equipped with technical skills. We also have all their identification documents, so we are fully aware of who we are sending to our clients’ homes.”

According to Mercy, Nywele Nyumbani is out to provide decent work for young women, and contribute to economic growth. “In the last census, over a million young people were unemployed. Among these were young people trained in vocational jobs such as hair dressing. These are young people with skills but haven’t gotten employment or don’t have the capital to start their own businesses. So, Nywele Nyumbani is putting money directly into the hands of disadvantaged young people.