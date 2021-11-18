We deliver foot rubs, nail art, hair and make-up services at your doorstep

Nywele Nyumbani client being served at the comfort of her home.
Photo credit: Pool

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • “To understand what Nywele Nyumbani aims to solve, let’s stop and think about the modern Kenyan woman.


  • A lot has changed over the years, and the modern woman does not have a lot of free time at her disposal.


  • Many Kenyan women are juggling work, school, parenthood and even family. As much as her life has taken an almost 360-degree turn, certain things haven’t changed," Mercy Kiptui. 

“I’ve come to learn that business is everything. If you’re starting a startup in any ecosystem and all you’re thinking about is how you’re going to build a great product, without thinking about how you’re going to make money, then you’re not doing anything. Business is everything. It isn’t always about the product but more of how you will reach your target market, and how you will make money.”

