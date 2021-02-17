We are here to leave a legacy of social justice

BY LILYS NJERU

Since time immemorial, songs have been written, poetry performed and films released to highlight the various social injustices in society.

Every day, especially now amid a pandemic, we hear news of other human beings who are dying of hunger, being discriminated, soaring unemployment rates, poor access to quality healthcare and education, among other societal ills. In an ideal world, we would all have equal access to job opportunities irrespective of our tribes and quality healthcare and education regardless of our backgrounds. As the world marks World Social Justice Day tomorrow, we speak with three individuals who are on a mission to restore hope among the underprivileged in society.



Wanjiku Kihika, 27

Executive Director of Tribeless Youth

What inspired you to start this initiative?

In 2007 during the post-election violence, I remember seeing my friends flee our neighbourhood with their parents for fear of being attacked because of their tribes. In 2013, I came across many repulsive tribal remarks on various social media platforms. I could not stand the thought of young people being misused by the political elite.

I started Tribeless Youth to promote peaceful coexistence among the youth in Kenya. Our main aim is to facilitate the shift from tribe-based politics to issue-based discourse. We hope to build a generation of change makers who will not be used by politicians, but who will transform Kenya’s leadership system.

What does social justice mean to you?

It is about ensuring that everyone gets equal economic, political and social rights and opportunities. Sadly, that is not the case in our country. Some communities are marginalised, women often face discrimination and the youth are wallowing in despair and anguish. It is about getting rid of discrimination and intolerance.

Tell us more about how Tribeless Youth runs…

We started the initiative using a hashtag, #TribelessYouth, and Kenyans on Twitter began engaging with us. We realised that we could actually create a movement! Then we got requests from Uasin Gishu, Baringo and Kisumu counties to talk to young people there about the ills in our society. That is when we knew that we have work on our hands.

We aim to use art, new media technologies, and traditional methods of communication to address issues of governance, transparency and accountability, social justice, human rights, mental health among others.

What is the most common misconception among young people?

Often, they think that by voting for their tribal lords, they will automatically be elevated socially, economically and politically, but we always go back to the drawing board very five years.

How did you go about raising funds?

It has been an uphill task, but the few who believed in the initiative and its future stepped up and helped us grow. We have sometimes been forced to knock on various doors to seek support.

What are some of the challenges you have encountered along the way?

There has been a lot of pressure from members of my family and friends asking me to shelve my social justice agenda to pursue more noble agendas. I continue to ignore such advice. I am not about to abandon my dream of a united youth generation.

What are some of the highlights of your journey?

I have attracted a huge network of young people in different counties. Infusing animation, spoken word, puppeteering, music and dance in our messaging has helped us attract important stakeholders.

Yasmin Mohammed Nassur, 27

Feminist, menstrual health advocate, founder and director of SUPERB

What prompted you to start this initiative?

My mother died when I was young and my maternal grandmother took up the responsibility of bringing me up. Life was not easy. At puberty, I lacked information on sexual and reproductive health, as well as life skills. I was not empowered, so my self-esteem was very low. My grandmother hadn’t received enough education to guide me through adolescence, so I was raised based on cultural values which placed little emphasis on my rights as a woman. I was ashamed of speaking about my periods and I could not afford sanitary pads. I would use old clothes or tissue papers which only brought me a series of vaginal infections.

In my teenage years, I was recruited to join an organisation in Kibera whose aim was to empower girls. Through it, I built my advocacy and leadership skills. After completing the training programme, I became a menstrual hygiene champion. In 2014, I started SUPERB which is an acronym for Safe-space, Underserved, Persistent, Empower, Resilient and Bold.

Are girls in Kibera more disadvantaged than those in other parts of the country?

A big yes! Living in the informal settlement exposes them to great dangers. Adolescent girls experience a myriad challenges and due to poverty, many are unable to access sanitary towels thus exposing them to diseases and infections. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation worsened. Schools were closed, yet that is where the girls used to get menstrual hygiene products, so we started distributing menstrual kits so that girls could access sanitary towels equitably and with dignity.

How did you raise funds for the programme?

My co-founders and I opened an online crowd-funding account where individuals could donate. We also did many social media campaigns and attracted well-wishers. SUPERB has a team of 11 volunteers who make cash contributions every month to facilitate the acquisition of the menstrual hygiene products.

What are some of the challenges you have faced?

Limited access to resources. We sometimes run out of sanitary towels, undergarments and soap.

In retrospect, what are the highlights of your journey?

Besides mentoring thousands of girls in Kibera and beyond, we conducted the first ever advocacy campaign on menstrual hygiene in Kibera to create awareness on menstrual health rights. Last year, during world menstrual hygiene day, we held a campaign dubbed “painting Kibera red” with an aim of breaking menstrual taboos and demystifying myths and misconception around menstruation. Personally, I have won a number of awards and been nominated for many others.

Douglas Mwangi, 31

Founder of Oasis Mathare, a community based library

Where did you get the inspiration to start this initiative?

The challenges I faced while growing up in Mathare slums. I really struggled to get an education. I spent most school days at home because I couldn’t afford school

fees and learning materials. Some students are still facing the same issues at the moment and I would like to make things easier for them.

That are some of the challenges learners in Mathare face?

They encounter multiple obstacles such as lack of adequate teaching and learning resources, overcrowding and congested classrooms which limits the delivery of quality education. In addition, majority of schools are complementary low cost private schools such that they are unregistered but offer formal education. These schools hire untrained teachers who offer cheap labour. Their primary role is to guarantee owners’ profit. These gaps make it difficult for learners in that area to get quality education. The other issue is that because of their parents’ financial constraints, education is not prioritised among young learners. After all, they aren’t able to meet expenses such as school uniform, transport and other learning materials.

What does social justice mean to you?

I believe it is the right of every child to access quality education regardless of their background. These rights are enshrined in our Kenyan constitution, which underscores the commitment to provision of quality and inclusive education as a fundamental right. Yet, according to the 2014 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey, close to one million children are out of school, with majority coming from rural areas and low-income areas such as Mathare slums.

How does the community library run?

We try to make learning fun by promoting critical thinking, problem solving and leadership skills and by offering learners access to technology. We have created child friendly spaces that also have educational toys and not just books. Our main aim is to nurture a reading culture among children and to spark interest in use of technology. Our digital content and books can be accessed for free.

How did you raise funds for your activities?

I started by mobilising resources from friends and family members who donated old books and even computers. Over the years, we have improved our business development strategy to make our programmes sustainable. We have income generating activities such as offering IT consultancy as well as offering paid training on robotics to students from well to do homes.

How does lack of access to quality education keep us from achieving equality?

Education gives us knowledge and creates for us diverse opportunities for social and personal empowerment and hope for a brighter future. Although the Free Primary Education has improved enrolment and retention in Kenya, in the urban slums, many children remain unable to access quality education since they come from difficult socio-economic backgrounds.

Some challenges you have encountered along the way?

We sometimes witness overwhelming demand for our services which forces us to send away willing participants due to limited resources.

What is the highlight of your journey?

Last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we were forced to stop all our physical programmes and move online. However, we had challenges with connectivity and access to hardware. We developed a mobile learning platform called TextSchool that runs on USSD, and it was ranked among the top 10 Innovative Education in Africa by the African Union.