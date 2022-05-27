Ways to ace your first staff meeting as a new leader



Have you recently gotten a promotion to be in charge of a team for the first time? Well, first times can be scary.

Meeting a new team, wondering if they will like you and if you will be able to deliver your new assignments can be mind boggling.

Corporate leadership, especially when one is starting out, is not easy. From self-doubt to fear, the experience can be stressful. Eventually you will figure things out. Speak to your mentors, bosses, advisors and so on.

What we’re sxploring here is the first work-related meeting with your team. If you are a bag of nerves, here are some tips to ensure you set the right tone.

Meeting notification and agenda should come early

Except in cases of emergencies, notify your teams about meetings in good time. Meetings with unclear objectives can end up being chaotic, with little benefit.

If your staff are not notified in advance of the meeting or it’s agenda, several may fail to show up due to other engagements, and those who attend will hardly have any meaningful contribution.

This might make you even more nervous as you question your ability to lead. You may even be tempted to take their absence or silence during meetings personally. This does harm to the confidence you’re trying to build.

Consider the time zones of your participants

If you work in a company with offices in more than one country, do not forget to factor in the different time zones when setting a meeting time. Covid-19 has also made work more flexible where some participants join meetings remotely.

With more companies having to substantially rely on a mix of in-person and video conferencing tools such as Zoom to host their meetings, it’s important to observe all necessary etiquette to ensure successful outcomes.

Even if a compromise is reached about a meeting time, it needs to be fair and agreeable to all parties. It does not reflect well on a leader when some members log into a meeting after midnight.

Start with a warm introduction

Whoever is facilitating the meeting should consider starting with a warm introduction, let everyone know who else is on the call as well as the room, spell out the agenda , and thank them for their time.

With the precarious, unpredictable times we live in, ridden with the high cost of living and mental health issues, remember to throw in a word of encouragement to reassure your team that things will get better.

Also reassure those joining remotely that they are as much a part of the meeting as those physically present.

Go for a regular video conferencing tool

Chances are that, up to this point, your organisation has held several virtual meetings. When setting up a crucial meeting, choose an app that’s used more regularly. Going for new tools might add unnecessary pressure to your team.

As much as possible, involve everyone in the conversation

As you step into a leadership , emotional intelligence will be a big factor in whether you deliver your work successfully or not. Your members need to feel seen, heard and understood.

Personalities differ. While some members will find it easy to raise their hand and ask questions, shy staffers might need a little pushing to speak, or alternative ways to share their questions through one on one meetings or a chat box.