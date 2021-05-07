Want an office? Co-working spaces will sort you out

office

The idea is to create a serene place where people can rent and work without worrying about high rent, power, water and electricity bills at the end of the month.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

Co-working spaces are quickly gaining popularity in Nyeri town and the country at large. 
They offer services that their clients need to do their jobs collectively, making them affordable for them. 
Many people have adopted this, mainly youths who have their start-up jobs have a hard time getting the right places to do their jobs. However, creating co-working spaces has given them a convenient and cheaper location for them to do their jobs with minimum interruptions. 

