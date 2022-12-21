Wading through life

Rebecca Kamau is one of the best swimmers that Kenya has produced in recent years. She shares her journey, triumphs and tribulations with Mynetwork Pitchside.

How did you join this sport?

My mum first introduced me to the sport when I was a baby and I fell in love with it immediately. Since then, I have always been propelled by the desire to excel.

Describe your journey as a swimmer…

Like many swimmers and athletes in general, mine hasn’t been a linear journey. I have had several ups and downs. I have experienced a lot of disappointment in my career, which I think has shaped the swimmer and person I now am. I appreciate the positives of the sport so much more. I feel immensely proud to have represented my country for so many years.

What benefits and achievements have you realised so far?

Swimming has taken me across the whole world and enabled me to see places I would never have seen this early in life. I have been exposed to so many cultures and I have made many lifelong friends, which I am so grateful for. In terms of achievements, competing at the international stage against the world's best swimmers will always be something I am proud of. Specifically, I am proud of qualifying for the semi-final of the World Junior Championships in 2015, and achieving two FINA B cut times.

Have you experienced any challenges yet?

Certainly. My biggest challenge was when I wasn’t selected for the Rio 2016 Olympics despite being the fastest swimmer in Kenya. That experience was heavy on my mental health and I was forced to put in a lot of work to get my mojo back. The mental aspect of the sport is so important and in the past, I have struggled so much with controlling my mindset. The road back to enjoying the sport after the disappointment I faced during the Olympics was quite turbulent.



What have been your highest and lowest moments?

The highlight of my career was when I became the first female Kenyan swimmer to make it to the semi-final at the World Championships in 2015. My lowest moment was obviously failing to make the Rio Olympics team in 2016.



What do you do apart from swimming?

I completed my Master's degree in Ethics and Society in May this year in New York and I'm currently working as a Communication and Public Relations coordinator for a Canadian company dealing with sports apparel here in London.



Was swimming your dream career?

Coming to the US to swim was my dream and I enjoyed every part of it and my career there. I think like other sports, there is a timeline for how long your body can endure the harsh training and commitment to stay on top of your game, so eventually, I want to pursue another dream, once I retire. I want to go into the international relations field, focusing on humanitarian aid.



Did you engage in other sports before settling on swimming?

I tried a variety of sports when I was younger, including hockey, rounders, netball and tennis. I loved all of those sports but swimming is a very demanding sport and I had to solely focus on it. Currently, the only other thing I do that I enjoy is yoga.



What do you make of your performances in 2022?

I have only swum internationally once this year, during the national trials held in Kenya, which wasn’t my best performance due to external factors. However, I was incredibly pleased to be included in the Commonwealth Games team. Earlier this year, in the United States, I did well in the A-10 championships, which is a part of the NCAA (the highest level of college swimming in the US). I won my events and largely attribute my success to my team support and the positive mindset I had this season.



Do you have a role model?

I don’t really have a role model in the swimming world. However, when I was younger I drew inspiration from the now retired breast stroke swimmer Rebecca Soni because of how humble she was and of course, how decorated an athlete she is. Two of my biggest influences in the sporting world are tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams. I think they are the epitome of elite athleticism and they have overcome so much adversity.



What drives you?

Making my family and friends proud. My parents have sacrificed so much for me to be where I am now so I want to do all I can to make them proud. They are my motivation for everything and I never take their support and love for granted.