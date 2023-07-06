Viktart: I have so much admiration for matatu art

Viktart Mwangi is a mural artist based in Nairobi, Kenya. He started out in a painting and illustration studio before branching into large scale murals in 2017. His murals can be found on walls in East Africa and South Australia.

1.How did you become a muralist? Where was your first studio? Where can people find studios, especially when they can't pay for space or they're just starting out?

While I always wanted to become a mural artist, I can say I was pushed into that direction by older artists and friends – Kerosh and Bantu Moja – who saw my work and told me it would look amazing in a mural. When I started, there were a number of social projects involving mural and graffiti painting in Nairobi. One of them was located in Eastleigh, so I decided to tag along and that’s how my journey as a muralist began.

My first studio was in Railway Museum, and that was around 2015. Back then, there were studios around town and artists like Patrick Mukabi who was gracious enough to take young artists that couldn't afford to pay for studio space under his wing. A lot had changed now. There are not as many studios today. Structures have changed with time, and lots of artists now work from home.

2.What was your first large scale mural? Where was it, how long did it take you to create? How did you get the gig? Is there such a thing as a mural assistant who carries your paint, holds the ladder and suchlike?

For my first large scale work, I painted a mural on a huge warehouse that housed several businesses. It took us a whole weekend. We needed to be out of their way when they opened the next Monday so the weekend was the only time we could paint unrestricted. The warehouse was owned by the family of one of my artist friends, and I funded the project to test how we would execute the project.

I work with a team that assists me in painting. My current team is overqualified, so they aren't really assistants. We've known each other since art school, and I pull them from their individual practice whenever I have projects. They enjoy painting, so they mostly just have fun. Having them do the little but essential things on site like mixing paint or holding the ladder makes my work a whole lot easier.

3.There's a lot to be said about the 'legalising' of mural art. A lot of muralists, historically, started out as graffiti artists, being chased by law enforcers and doing it in the dark of night. Do you think Kenyans – especially the police – have become friendlier to artists? Do you feel like society as a whole respects artists more?

Kenya doesn't have a "legalisation of mural art" problem. There are murals everywhere in this country. Painted advertisements are murals too. The challenge we face is people's unwillingness to give out their spaces for creative work. At times you encounter individuals who want to be paid to provide walls.

Lots of mural artists started out painting graffiti, which at one point was a tool for social change and justice, and hence the hostility from government, so it had to be done in the dark of night.

There exists a whole lot of unclear laws in Kenya that the police and city council askaris use to harass and extort artists and street photographers. However, Kenyans are genuinely curious and friendly to graffiti artists when we're at work. And the society as a whole has become respectful of artists and what we do.

4. Who have you collaborated with that you enjoyed a lot? How was working in Australia for you, and how was that journey, both physically and emotionally?

One of my favourite collaborations was with Jasmine Crisp, an Australian mural artist. That made my working experience in Australia very pleasant. I love travelling, so it was a beautiful adventure both physically and emotionally.

Working in Australia exposed me to what the world looks like when the community embraces its creative people. As a mural artist, that was mural Mecca. There was art everywhere in the city, very intentionally placed by the people who live and own those spaces as a statement of their existence and personality.

The Kenyan parallel to that is matatu art, beautifully executed, which I have a lot of appreciation for and respect for the artists as well. I wish more Kenyans, especially building owners, embraced murals.

5. Of course I have to ask about the money, where art is concerned. What structures are in place for artists to make money in Kenya? Does one always have to have another job? What is most profitable for you as a muralist? What would an ideal month look like - how many gigs would you need to hold yourself down?

The financial opportunities have opened up significantly now in comparison to when I started. There are no predetermined structures in regard to how artists make money in Kenya - by that I mean, no age-old formulas or standard operating procedures. The system keeps us guessing because it's also a relatively young and fast evolving industry.

A lot of the artists I know are full time artists. The opportunities that might seem like other jobs fall in the same spectrum of artistry, like how someone that writes novels might also be a contributor in different publications. There are several small side sub-missions under one mission.