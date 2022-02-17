Using film to educate public on care of Sickle cell anaemia patients

When Mitchelle Omullo learnt that she had Sickle cell anemia 23 years ago, she thought her dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur had been shattered. After her diagnosis, the last born in a family of four siblings spent most of her time in hospital or alone. To avoid discrimination from other children who didn’t understand why she was frequently ill, Mitchelle, 28, was always either in the company of her mother and sisters, or sleeping.

In 2016, after seeing other sicklers going about their lives normally and leading more fulfilling lives, she decided to face her challenges.

"I thank God I am a fighter who never gives up easily," she says.

Mitchelle was diagnosed with Sickle cell aged three at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi after suffering a major attack. She was then left under the care of her mother, Janet Omullo.

"I lost my father when I was about 10 months old. My mother, who was by then a primary school teacher, was financially unstable, so we moved back to Kisumu where she could take care of us more comfortably.

"Life was hard. Some parents thought I would infect their children through interaction, so they warned them against playing with me. I cried so much. I also questioned God. I wondered why he allowed me to go through all the pain," she continues.

Whenever she had an attack, her mother would manage her symptoms from home due to lack of money. They would only go to hospitals when her condition worsened. For her safety, she was enrolled at Highway Primary School in Kisumu where her mother taught. When she joined high school, however, Mitchelle faced a number of challenges. There was one particular teacher who would scold her each time she went to seek a leave-out sheet. In Form Two, she was transferred to a different school where the teachers were made to understand her.

"All was well until 2010 when I suffered a major attack, culminating in a stroke which affected my left leg. Since then, I walk with a limp," she narrates.

When she finished her high school education in 2013, Mitchelle spent most of her time indoors reading books and drafting film scripts. Her life took a major turn in 2016 when she attended Ongea Forum organised by Dr Marie Odhiambo, a sickle cell patient and a pharmacist based in the US. She felt empowered by the stories shared and decided to create an online sickle cell support group. The group’s membership recruitment kicked off immediately and initially, she acquired only five members.

The group is mainly for those with Sickle Cell Anemia, and its main purpose is to create awareness on the disease. "In cases where a member is in urgent need of blood, we mobilise and look for possible sources of blood," she says.

The group now has 90 members from Kisumu, Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma, Migori and Homabay counties. "We meet every last Saturday of the month at the JOOTRH outpatient clinic and discuss the issues affecting us. These include lack of medication and lack of awareness among members of the society," she says.

In 2017, she took a break from the group after securing an opportunity to join a college in Nairobi to pursue a diploma in film and TV production. She graduated in 2018 and after a heart wrenching job search, she was employed at a photography studio. Barely a month into her new job, she suffered a sickle cell crisis which saw her remain in hospital for three days.

"When I reported back to work, I was handed a letter indicating that I had been sacked. My employers never came out clear on the reason behind that," she continues. Armed with her one-month salary, she left the company heartbroken. She later traveled back to Kisumu after failing to secure a job. There, she reactivated the support group.

"I got short term engagements in a number of film companies until last year when I decided to come up with my own film company," she says. In September 2021, Victoria Youth in Film Empowerment Company was registered under Mitchelle name. This outfit is dedicated to creating content that raises awareness on Sickle cell anemia.

The company produced its first documentary titled Ray of Hope in October last year.

"We are now working on a documentary to educate the masses on the importance of screening before marriage," she says. The company is made up of five individuals and according to Mitchelle, their aim of is to transform the lives of sickle cell patients, and foster understanding among members of the society.

"So many people in rural areas go about their lives not knowing that they have the condition, until they suffer a crisis. We can end this painful journey only if sickle cell carrier couples are well informed and understand why they should not intermarry," she continues.

She further states that the disease has not been given the attention it deserves, which has in turn led to increased cases in the Western Region of Kenya.

The film maker also hopes that through her awareness campaigns, employers can understand that sicklers can work like any other member of the public.

"It is unfair for people like us to be replaced at workstations every time we get sick. It is time our bosses understood us better and gave us a chance to be productive," she says.

Mitchelle now plans to organise several medical camps for sicklers and their caregivers, including holding a fun drive for children living with the condition.