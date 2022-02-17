Using film to educate public on care of Sickle cell anaemia patients

  • Whenever she had an attack, her mother would manage her symptoms from home due to lack of money.


  • They would only go to hospitals when her condition worsened. For her safety, she was enrolled at Highway Primary School in Kisumu where her mother taught.


  • When she joined high school, however, Mitchelle faced a number of challenges. There was one particular teacher who would scold her each time she went to seek a leave-out sheet. 

When Mitchelle Omullo learnt that she had Sickle cell anemia 23 years ago, she thought her dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur had been shattered. After her diagnosis, the last born in a family of four siblings spent most of her time in hospital or alone. To avoid discrimination from other children who didn’t understand why she was frequently ill, Mitchelle, 28, was always either in the company of her mother and sisters, or sleeping.

