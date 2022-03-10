Uplifting slum dwellers’ lives through education

Titus Kuria aka Tito walks with a calm and bubbly demanour. But behind his smile is a past filled with dark memories of life in the sprawling Mathare Slums – Nairobi’s second largest – an experience he says hugely shaped his life.

Born and raised by a single mum, Tito knew no other home but the tin shack they lived in. He woke up to mornings without breakfast. And on many evenings, the sun set without him and his siblings taking supper. But her mother’s unwavering determination to provide for him, coupled with her prayers and optimism, kept him going.

Even when they slept hungry and had to stay at home due to lack of school fees, he remained determined. Giving up on life seemed the easier option, but he held on. Some of his peers joined criminal gangs while others dropped out of school and became idlers. Resisting the temptation to follow suit was really hard.

“Mine was a place no one wanted to associate with. I knew just how difficult it would be to change that perspective and improve conditions in that place I called home, but I promised myself that if I ever made it in life, I would find a way of changing things for the better,” he recalls.

Now, almost two decades later, Tito is helping young people in slums reach their potential. He recently graduated at UPEACE Centre for Executive Education with a diploma in social innovation. Before that, he attended the Amani Institute and graduated with a post-graduate certificate in social innovation management.

He is a web designer and developer, and a father of one, and is also a founding executive director of Canada-Mathare Education Trust, a charity organisation whose mission is to advance education in Kenya by providing scholarships to needy but bright students from Mathare Slums.

When he co-founded the trust 15 years ago, all he wanted to do was to share his streak of light with those he considered underprivileged.

“Having gone to college, I knew there was a better world out there and I wanted people back home to know that,” Tito says.

Mathare is known as a breeding ground for hardcore criminals. When he embarked on changing this, he knew it would be a treacherous journey. He believed that empowering Mathare slum dwellers through education would immediately have a positive effect. He began with young children, teaching them that although normalised in the slums, engaging in immoral activities was wrong.

Then he created PaaMoja Initiative, and proceeded to recruit as many people as he could. His mission was to equip them with life skills and resources. Those who showed promise would be offered primary school scholarships.

“The only way to ensure that the best and deserving individuals were selected was by having a nursery school. That was the core role of PaaMoja. We used the children we sponsored as examples to encourage others that it was possible to change one’s behaviour,” he explains.

So far, 70children have received secondary school scholarships while 30 others have been sponsored to join tertiary institutions. Once the scholars graduate, they are not obligated to volunteer with the Trust, but are encouraged to help in showing more people just how possible it is to lead a transformed life.

Tito believes he has achieved his dream. During his free time, he enjoys watching football, swimming, dJing and spending quality time with his family and close friends. Yet, he says, nothing feels as satisfying as serving as an ambassador of change. To that end, he gave up his full time job as an IT specialist “just so I can have adequate time for my project.”

Titus was recently feted with a UNEP-Bayer Young Environmental Envoy award for being at the centre of championing peace and behavioural change in his community.