Untapped art: The making of a comic book writer



Adrian Ndiritu is a comic book artist and freelance graphic designer. For 11 years, he has kept a comic book that he drew when he was in grade five and is the beginning of his journey into design arts.

Then, comic books such as Asterix, Tintin, Banana man, Peter pan, and Kenya’s shujaaz were readily available. So, anytime Adrian wanted to while time away with a read, he’d always go for such content and not novels. “I found comic books to be aesthetically appealing and easier to read,” he says.

When he cut a bunch of papers to make one, his teachers and parents encouraged the hobby. They didn’t think that he was considering making it a full-time career until 2019 when he shelved the idea of going to college to make comic books.

“I didn’t find a course that could marry into my comic work, so I resolved to focus on getting better at creating art and enroll for college later,” he shares.

Gap

Ever since his early interactions with comic books, Ndiritu noted that there were just a few of them with a Kenyan setting. And as much as he enjoyed reading, he could not resonate with the storylines. So, he decided to change that.

In December last year, Adrian launched his first 72-page graphic novel, Project N, development of his first works of art.

Adrian believes that at 21 years, he is the youngest comic book writer in Kenya. “What I have realised is that this is quite an unadulterated market. There are not many of us and it is a field without the voices of young people,” he says.

I am Project-N is a comic book that targets those between the ages of 13 and 19 . “With this particular age group, there is a lot of pressure from their parents and teachers to read, but books with texts only can be boring to read. Drawing from my experience, I wanted to create something that they would enjoy reading,” said the graphic designer.

The comic is an afro futuristic story that is set in Nairobi and centres on an architect who discovers that he has superhuman abilities drawn from a foreign organisation that was conducting an experiment on poor people in Nairobi.

The particular organisation is now hunting down all those with the superpower. The only issue is that the architect was not part of the experiment and does not understand why he has the abilities.

“I have always been an artsy person. In secondary school, for instance, I participated in creative projects such as drama and I used to create escapist fiction (action-thriller comic books) that were passed around among students. They were quite popular,” he said.

His work has gone viral a couple of times on Tiktok, a social media platform popular with Gen Z. There, he shares about the process of coming up with comic books and appeals to his more than 11k followers to get a copy of the book that goes for Sh700. So far, he has sold more than 100 copies.

Tiktok

“Through Tiktok, I have amassed a big following of fans who even come to my events. I was pleased to see more than 1,000 people show up at a movie jabber expo, which offers a pop culture experience in Kenya. This shows that there is a big untapped market for comic books, cosplay, anime, and manga fans,” he notes.

The biggest challenge for Ndiritu is balancing creation of content on TikTok, making comic books, and his graphic design work. At one point, it got so overwhelming that he had to take a break from the platform.

“To remain relevant on TikTok and gain new followers, you have to keep up with content creation. This can be draining because I work alone and I am in the process of making another comic book,” he said.

Ndiritu reveals that it cost him around Sh100, 000 to make his first comic book and estimates that the second one will cost three times more.

“It is a process that involves a lot of work and I risk getting burned out so I am considering outsourcing part of the process. To make a comic book, it involves ideation, character design, drawing and darkening, a process called pencil and inks, next is colouring, lettering then covers and posters,” he explained.

Besides making a name for himself as a young comic book artist, Ndiritu aspires to churn out more fun-oriented content for young readers.