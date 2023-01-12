University education is losing value; it is time to review our priorities

BY Edwin Hinda

After finishing secondary school, people follow different paths, all of which can lead to success. I happen to have a large circle of friends, some in the university while others didn't make it to any institution of higher learning. But what surprises me is that each of these two groups seems to be impressed by the other. University students reason that those who are at home have time to practice self-employment or take casual jobs, and are therefore far more advantaged. The other group thinks those in university have their future well figured out. So, who is right?

There is no feeling better than receiving your results and finding out that you attained the university entry grade. But, is higher education synonymous with a good life? For me, the answer is No. Although a good education can lead to a good future, the two are not always related. If success is measured by money or wealth, then educated and uneducated persons can both be successful.

Take this example. A young person finishes high school and fails to qualify for university. To keep him occupied, his dad gives him a piece of land on which to farm. This young man plants sukuma wiki, with tomatoes and onions in between. During dry season, he uses irrigation machines to water the crops. At times he manually irrigates the farm with the help of his family members. He signs a contract with his former school, and delivers kale twice a week at Sh800 per delivery.

This same person keeps a few chicken at home, and during market days, you will find him very busy buying chickens at a bargained price and selling them at a profit. He takes some home. When business is good, he can make up to Sh1,500 on each market day. That means that when schools are open, the boy can make up to Sh4,600 per week. He is just 22 years of age.

On the hand, a student from a humble background qualifies for university. Since education is perceived to be the key to success, his parents sell their piece of land or livestock to educate their child. When he is in school, his parents have to cater for all their expenses including food and shelter.

The point is, university students remain a burden to parents until they get employed, which is not a guarantee today. Most students will say it is a parent’s responsibility to take care of his children until they attain financial independence, but the Constitution states that a person who is above 18 years old is an adult who is expected to care for himself.

Considering the two arguments, I realise that although university education is of value, it affects the productivity of students. Compare someone who is earning Sh4,600 per week with one who still depends on their parents for everything. Who is on the path to ‘the good life?’

Perhaps it is time to review our priorities. If, as a country, we just focus on the capability and productivity of our youth, we shall develop rapidly as opposed to investing in the theoretical university education, only for students to end up unemployed. Agriculture, the backbone of our economy, and the practical courses, are the only way out of this quagmire. University education is losing value and change is inevitable.