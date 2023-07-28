Traits to help you excel in freelance jobs

Personality types may have a role when selecting between full-time employment and freelancing. To be a successful freelancer will certainly take some finesse. But to excel in the freelance world, you will also need to have certain personality traits. Factoring in the importance of stability, full-time employment may be better equipped to provide it vis-à-vis freelancing, which comes with its share of uncertainty. If you are a self-starter, freelancing can be tricky when it comes to managing downtime since many jobs require hustling. If your strong suit is humility, then full-time roles may be a fit for you as you may be required to follow directions, but as a freelancer, you may need to proactively reach out for work opportunities. If you prefer freelancing arrangement, here are some personality traits that may come in handy.

Flexibility

Being a freelancer is often referred to as being your own boss, even though it can be akin to riding a rollercoaster where at times you may be at the peak, and other times you feel like you and your career is nearing a nosedive. To handle the times when your freelancing career is flush and the other times when you are scrambling for assignments, you will need to be flexible and have a sense of adventure. It’s important to be able to sail through the tough tides, with the confidence and knowledge that getting hired for a new project might just be around the bend.

Planning

Planning and forecasting are all about strategy. Identifying your strengths as a freelancer and maximizing opportunities. Have a clear picture of where you are career-wise and where you want to be in the future. This means identifying the parts where you are performing well and the areas where a change of approach may be needed. This largely comes down to understanding your work and ensuring you have clear procedures in place. However, it is important to get the balance right as too much information can be a hindrance and lead you to lose overall focus.

Self-motivated

Not having a boss looking over your shoulder, reminding you of deadlines, or coworkers surrounding you, helping you to get motivated, means the bucks stop with you and it is completely up to you on how much work you can get done and at what time.

With distractions everywhere, from chores around the house to notifications popping up on your cell phone, to the demands of family, friends, and pets. If you are going to be successful as a freelancer, you will need to be self-motivated to push past diversions and keep at it.

But self-motivation is not just about getting your work done, but also finishing work at appropriate times. With no one supervising you, it can be tempting to just plow on and work excessively.

Professionalism

From a consumer’s standpoint, as a freelancer, you are one option among many hence the need to earn your client’s trust for you to be taken seriously especially if you are competing with established businesses that might have more resources. This can include good communication skills, seeing to your promises, completing your work on time, and maintaining high work quality standards. However tempting it can be to dress down when working from home, it’s important that you present a professional appearance to your clients when necessary. If your job requires video conferencing, you should dress appropriately, limit distractions and background noise where possible, and treat it like you are in an office setting.

Rigidity

The freelancing space may not be a walk in the park, but there are significant rewards to be reaped and it's the ideal role for those who are up for a challenge. As a freelancer, you have lots of employers. Your clients will place conflicting demands on your time, and there will be times when you will find yourself having to juggle numerous projects with pressuring deadlines to keep track of.