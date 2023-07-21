Top scorer: The rise and rise of Airin Madalina

Hotshot Airin Madalina ran away with the top scorer’s gong in her debut season in Kenya Women’s Premier League.

She scored one goal each against Wadadia, Thika Queens, Zetech Sparks, Nakuru City and Gaspo Women and two against Kayole Starlets. Airin also netted a whopping 11 goals against Kangemi Ladies (four away and seven at home). She finished ahead of her closest rivals Wendy Atieno (Thika Queens), Puren Alukwe (Zetech Sparks), Monicah Etot (Kisumu All Starlets) and Elizabeth Muteshi (Nakuru City Queens) who found the net 17, 15, 13 and 12 times, respectively.





Airin, you emerged as the top scorer in the just-concluded KWPL season with 18 goals. Which footballers do you look up to?

My role model in Kenya is Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga who plays for Al Duhail in Qatar. I’m inspired by his goal-scoring prowess. He is known to score hat-tricks. In addition, I love his speed, sublime passes and the way he carries himself in and out of the pitch. He has great communication skills on the field. Internationally, Portuguese centre forward Cristiano Ronaldo is my inspiration. He is hard-working. I also love his scoring techniques as well as his celebration.





Takes us through your football journey

It has been a long journey since I started at the age of five at Shiveye Primary School. We used to play with football balls made of plastic bags and straps. We call them Lifundo. However, I took up football seriously when I joined Form One at Shiveye Secondary School. Football literally entered my body when I joined high school under Coach Cliffton Lugalia. He spotted me when I was in primary school. After completing high school in 2018, I played for Friends College Kaimosi for a few games as well as being hired by other teams in various tournaments until I found a home in Bunyore Starlets in October 2022. I settled down well in the team because I also linked up with my friends, midfielder Noel Shilachiro and centre half-back Cynthia Kavai. I remember playing against 2019 CECAFA Women’s Championship top scorer Jentrix Shikangwa in one local tournament in Kakamega back in 2019. At the time, Shikangwa represented the local side Arsenal. She has since gone on to play professional football in Turkey and Tanzania. My ambition is also to play for our national team Harambee Starlets and professional football outside the country someday.

What specific challenges have you encountered in football?

I had knee and shoulder injuries back in March and April this year which kept me out of action for a few weeks. I missed several league matches as a result of those injuries. My team fully catered for my medication, so I did not have problems offsetting the bills. Due to a lack of inadequate financial support in KWPL, clubs have also struggled to fund themselves, especially during away matches. A few times we have had to ask our fans to chip in. There is a lot of talent in this league and the level of competition is very high. What is really lacking is financial support.





How does it feel to win the Golden Boot award in KWPL?

I was very happy. I actually expected it. It was all about discipline, working hard both in training and in matches and believing in myself. I also thank my coaches led by Abisalom Mariga and teammates for pushing me to score goals. They kept telling me that it would be nice if Bunyore Starlets produced the league’s top scorer. I got a lot of congratulatory messages for being the best scorer. I’m still waiting for the winning trophy and prize money. My target in the 2023-2024 season is to score more goals in KWPL than I did last season.





What life lessons have you picked from playing football?