Top five essential soft skills for a good leader

Have you just been promoted to a leadership role? Have you recently started your own venture? A leader’s key role in a given setting is to rally people towards a common vision. And while the definition of who a leader is may not be an easy one to arrive at, one thing is for sure: A good leader needs to provide the right motivation, and impact positively on those around them.

These are the five critical soft skills that leaders must have, especially in a world significantly altered by Covid-19.

Empathy

The world today is facing many uncertainties – people have to deal with many unwelcome changes while still being productive at their workplaces. As a leader, you must have a good sense of your team’s feelings and understand things from their point of view. Empathy inevitably leads to teamwork and this is the cornerstone of a successful office or business. When you show respect and concern about the welfare of your team, you build trust and confidence, and make it easier to find practical solutions for any challenge.

Communication skills

Effective communication for a leader is crucial, no matter what industry they work in. A good leader must be able to communicate her vision and ideas to their teams in a way that is effective and which will drive staff to action. Good communication plays a critical role in fostering trust and therefore, a leader must not take for granted their role in communicating change and insights. Part of being a good communicator is ensuring that your employees understand what you say, so if you are presenting technical ideas, ensure you break them down into chewable chunks.

Good listening skills

There is a world of difference between simply hearing and listening. Listening skills are up on the list of important soft-skills because when you listen to your people, they, in turn, listen to you. That is the way to build loyal teams – with direct impact on your bottom line. Listening shows the other party that you care. A study conducted by John Izzo, a businessman, corporate advisor, and speaker in 2012 found that if you want your workers to take a more active role in your business, you need to listen to what they say.

Creativity

The importance of creativity in leadership can never be overstated. Creativity is directly linked to problem-solving abilities in a leader. A creative leader can easily proffer solutions by seeing challenges in new ways and appropriating resources more responsively. In today’s unpredictable world, a leader must commit themselves to be adaptable, with the ability to evolve and adequately respond to changing realities.