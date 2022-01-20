Top five essential soft skills for a good leader

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Daisy Okoti

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The importance of creativity in leadership can never be overstated. Creativity is directly linked to problem-solving abilities in a leader.


  • A creative leader can easily proffer solutions by seeing challenges in new ways and appropriating resources more responsively.


  • In today’s unpredictable world, a leader must commit themselves to be adaptable, with the ability to evolve and adequately respond to changing realities.

Have you just been promoted to a leadership role? Have you recently started your own venture? A leader’s key role in a given setting is to rally people towards a common vision. And while the definition of who a leader is may not be an easy one to arrive at, one thing is for sure: A good leader needs to provide the right motivation, and impact positively on those around them.

