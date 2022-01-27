Today is the best day to execute that business idea

Dominic Agesa Kavugwi is a marketing strategist, an insurance expert, and the co-founder of FB Wear, a Kenyan fashion brand. Last year, Dominic was named in the list of Business Daily's Top 40 Under 40 in the men’s category.

When you said your name was Dominic, two questions came to mind, who is Frederick and how did you come up with the business name?

Frederick Bittiner was a talented artist in the UK who, unfortunately, didn’t get an opportunity to showcase his creativity to the world. I was inspired by his art work, hence the name. Also, I wanted a name that could put the company on the global map.

Why fashion?

I went to Vihiga High School where I studied art and design. My love for the field was established there. But, the industry was under-explored and I felt the need to tap into the multibillion-dollar industry. One gap I noticed was that budding designers had a difficult time getting someone to guide them in business and to produce outfits for them. With my marketing, sales and strategy background, I decided to solve the problem by producing ready-to-wear outfits through my business.

What lessons did you pick as you transitioned from the start-up to the growing phase of your business?

One of the most important lessons I learnt is that your skills, if well utilised, can be commercialised. Another was the importance of making employees understand your vision for the business. This way, they will help you run the business smoothly. Lastly, pick your partners and employees very carefully, especially in the early stages of your business. This can either mean growth or doom for your venture.

Have you always had an interest in business?

Yes. Immediately after high school, I started making Mandazis and supplying them to my former school canteen. I did this for about four months.

Your first training was in accounting and here you are, in insurance and running a fashion business. Tell us about that…

For most of us, our career ambitions are shaped by our environment — what you see and hear people talk about. I come from a humble background and I really wanted to succeed. I viewed a career in accounting, and specifically working in a bank , as the only way out of poverty.

However, early in my career, I discovered that with my extroverted personality, I was not well suited for the profession. So, I shelved the career and began taking professional courses in insurance. I enjoy what I do because it involves solving the problems of people and institutions. Notably, skills earned in these two careers have come in handy in my job as a proprietor of a fashion business.

What are some of the myths you’ve heard regarding entrepreneurship?

That it is all about money, or that you need a specific amount to start. This is not true. In most cases, what you really need is passion and skills. Also, don’t start a business because someone else is thriving in it without fully understanding the dynamics.

What are some of the mistakes you have made in the course of your career?

The greatest one was acquiring the wrong partners. I thought their skills would be a great addition to the company, and that we shared the same long term vision. I learnt never to give employees key responsibilities especially in the initial stages of operation. Stay in touch with your business. Also, be careful about what you reveal to your clients, as some end up becoming your competitors.

How has digital transformation impacted Bittiner Wear?

Three months after launching the company, the Covid-19 pandemic gripped Kenya and as a result, we had to rely on digital media to make sales. To date, we use digital media to implement 90 percent of our strategy.

You sit on the Board of the Kenya Fashion Council. What changes can we expect to see in the fashion industry?

In 2022, we hope to officially launch the Council, then establish more opportunities for members to share ideas and opportunities, perhaps every Friday.

How would you describe your fashion style?

Simple, comfortable, and unique.

What has surprised you about your 30s?

Being named as one of 2021’s top 40 under 40 men by the Business Daily, among many other influential and progressive personalities.

Given a chance, what would you do differently?

I would be more meticulous while selecting my friends, and create networks that add value to my life and my business.