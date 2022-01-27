Today is the best day to execute that business idea

By  Lilys Njeru

  • One of the most important lessons I learnt is that your skills, if well utilised, can be commercialised.


  • Another was the importance of making employees understand your vision for the business.


  • This way, they will help you run the business smoothly. Lastly, pick your partners and employees very carefully, especially in the early stages of your business. 

Dominic Agesa Kavugwi is a marketing strategist, an insurance expert, and the co-founder of FB Wear, a Kenyan fashion brand. Last year, Dominic was named in the list of Business Daily's Top 40 Under 40 in the men’s category. 

