To succeed, learn to appreciate those who excel

Phyllis is a member of the Kenya Consumer Protection Advisory Committee, the chairperson of the Kenya Water Industrial Alliance and a member of the Governing Council of the Management University of Africa. Before joining KAM she was the Manager for Government and Industry Affairs at Kenya Airways. She is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and holds a Master’s degree in International Trade and Investment Law from the University of Nairobi.

What would you say was your biggest career break?

It came immediately after I completed my first degree. I did my pupilage at Otieno Omuga and Ouma advocates and stayed on as a legal assistant, a position that cemented my ambition to focus on corporate law. I later moved to Kenya Airways and started by handling their claims before being promoted to the Manager for Government and Industry Affairs position. Playing a key role in the negotiations of bilateral air services agreements for the government evoked in me a keen interest in the dynamics of trade and industry. The position was an eye-opener and it catapulted me to where I am today.

Why did you choose law?

I have always been conscious of my personality. All the hobbies and vocations I undertake are aligned to my strengths – I am outspoken, studious and quite relentless when I put my mind to something. I am also very strong minded. When I put all this into perspective I felt convinced that I would thrive as a law practitioner.

What did you struggle with the most as a young professional?

When you are young, the world is your oyster. You are full of energy and every option looks suitable. You want to dabble in everything, but that is not possible. This was the quagmire I found myself in. Everything was new and shiny and ready for my taking.

I had to redirect my energies, considering only the options that would challenge me to grow and fulfill my goals. I had to do this while taking into account many divergent voices. Everyone has an opinion on which path you should take, but you need a clear head and a discerning spirit to know which opinions are beneficial.

What are the top three lessons you picked from your first job?

First, every workplace is a convergence point of different people from different places with different world views. For any organisation to be successful, a people-centric approach is critical. The second lesson is that learning is a never-ending process. You have to keep abreast of current affairs and developments in your field and your stakeholders’ interests in order to keep adding value to whichever position you hold.

Third is the importance of speaking up no matter the place or position you hold. In doing so, you define yourself as a leader and a champion of change. More importantly, you train your mind to see things from a wider angle and then shape your actions accordingly.

Do you provide mentorship?

A lot. I mentor young girls in Precious Blood High School where I went to school, young children in my church and budding women leaders in my community.

What would you tell a young graduate about career progression?

I would say, dream big. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said that if your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough. If you have your vision and goal in sight, you will find motivation. Networks are excellent as they connect you to communities and different people even beyond your geographical boundaries. However, learn to be selective about those who can help you grow. It is a difficult balance but a necessary one.

Who influenced you the most as you were carving your professional identity?

My mother. She has always been a career woman. Even now that she is retired, she is transforming lives through guidance and counselling forums. My high school teachers encouraged me to explore my strengths and nurtured my potential. I also greatly admired iconic female African leaders such as Wangari Maathai and Graca Machel whose leadership and impact have left long lasting change.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

Invest in yourself first. Know yourself inside out and keep an open mind because learning never stops. Be adventurous, but always calculate the risks involved. Forgive yourself for mistakes you have made so that you open up space for growth. Lastly, save, save, save! Commit to saving not just for a rainy day but for your dreams and vision. You are never too young or too old to start and no amount is too small.

Also, never underestimate the importance of education. Look for opportunities to learn and to sharpen your skills so that you are ready for any opportunity.

Lastly, build strong networks. Your contacts can transform your life and help you fulfill your dreams. When you build lasting relationships, you realise that everyone has something to teach you and a potential to change your life.

What does it take to succeed in a career such as yours?

The willingness to adapt. Be flexible and aware that new knowledge will mould your journey and define the kind of leader you become. Be generous and charitable with yourself, forgive easily, be more accommodating and patient, and always appreciate those who succeed.

In what ways has KAM adjusted or adapted in response to the pandemic?

KAM members stepped up production of essential items such as hand sanitisers and masks, and they donated hygiene items including soap and water tanks. Others repurposed their production lines to produce personal protective equipment to be used by frontline medical personnel. We showed the world how innovative the Kenyan manufacturing industry is and demonstrated why a resilient sector is important for economic growth.

What kind of student were you in college?

I was very social. I made friends easily and have sustained some friendships till now. Campus is also where I met my husband James. Like every young person, I wanted to do everything and to be everywhere, but I thank God for surrounding me with friends and family who continue to guide me on my journey.

