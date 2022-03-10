To run a successful law firm, integrity and a good reputation are must-haves

Lewis Gicheha, 30, recently founded a legal firm, Lewis & Co Advocates, with two associates and two legal assistants. Lewis is also an author, having published his first book Grand Canyon in 2021. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in law from Africa Nazarene University and a post graduate diploma from Kenya School of Law.

Why did you choose law?

For as long as I can remember, I have had a passion for law. I was always curious to understand every single detail of life. The injustices of the world bothered me since childhood and I wanted to make a difference by helping others find the right way to deal with life’s challenges. In 2009, my sister was conned by a music producer and despite her efforts, she did not find justice. After witnessing the psychological impact that incident had on her, I felt convinced that a career in law would be the best avenue for me to make things better for those around me.

What have you learnt from running your firm?

I am excited about starting my legal firm and proud to see it grow steadily over the last one year. The experience I got during my pupilage sharpened my skills and exposed me to high end clients. Running a law firm feels rewarding, but I realise that I now have to think like an entrepreneur. It is very crucial for me to gather advice from legal experts and successful founders. I have learnt that you can never be successful until you have a plan, and the determination and discipline to stay focused on that plan. A must-have character when running a legal firm is integrity. I have learnt never to compromise on that. I strive to offer quality services to all our clients.

What did you struggle with most when starting out?

I found it hard to get competent and reliable employees. Luckily, we have so far roped in two permanent employees and two-part time employees to assist in legal duties. Also, as a manager, I now have to be very innovative in my problem solving skills. This is something I am still learning.

Your advice to young aspiring lawyers?

Before you reach age 30, grab every opportunity that comes your way. Never despise your humble beginnings. You can start from where you are and continue pursuing your career goals. I thank God for every experience I have had in my career journey, from being an attendant at a fuel station, driver and career coach, legal assistant, to now owning a law firm. I would advise aspiring lawyers is to work hard, and to be confident and determined in pursuing their goals. Dare to move out of your comfort zone. Embrace internships because they offer a great way of learning about the industry.

Do you believe in mentorship?

I am a product of good mentorship. I was an average student in high school but through mentorship, I was able to unleash the potential within me. I have been mentoring high school students and I believe everything is possible. In 2019, I was appointed Board of Management (BOM) member of Kaharo Girls High school and Rarakwa Girls High School. I am also the author of Grand Canyon which is a compilation of inspirational and life changing stories that encourage readers to work towards achieving their purpose and potential in life.

What are your future plans?

I plan to build a reputable firm that honours the values of integrity, truth and justice. I also intend to join politics someday.

What are your hobbies

I love travelling, blogging, and playing chess.

What do you think about the notion that lawyers are crooks and wheeler dealers?

It is true that few lawyers can be trusted. However, I believe that the greatest asset a lawyer can have is their honesty and integrity. With these values you will be in the industry long enough and you will get many referrals. If you are a crook, you will soon find yourself out of business because you will have proven that you can’t be trusted.

What’s your opinion on the high rate of failures at the Kenya School of Law?

There is a huge disconnect between the law school syllabus taught at the Kenya School of Law and the bar examinations set by the Council for Legal Education. The syllabus covered in the two institutions is not the same. Kenya School of Law teaches the students and the exam is set by the Council of Legal Education. Most of the time, the Council does not know about what has been taught and what hasn’t, hence the high rate of failures at KSL.