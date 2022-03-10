To run a successful law firm, integrity and a good reputation are must-haves

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • Before you reach age 30, grab every opportunity that comes your way. Never despise your humble beginnings.


  • You can start from where you are and continue pursuing your career goals. I thank God for every experience I have had in my career journey, from being an attendant at a fuel station, driver and career coach, legal assistant, to now owning a law firm.


  • I would advise aspiring lawyers is to work hard, and to be confident and determined in pursuing their goals. Dare to move out of your comfort zone.

Lewis Gicheha, 30, recently founded a legal firm, Lewis & Co Advocates, with two associates and two legal assistants. Lewis is also an author, having published his first book Grand Canyon in 2021. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in law from Africa Nazarene University and a post graduate diploma from Kenya School of Law.                                                          

