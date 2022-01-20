To grow in your career, you need a sponsor and a mentor

Frida Owinga is a certified Business Advisor and coach. She studied Organisation Leadership and Management at Regent University, and has undergone training in several other institutions including the Kaufmann Foundation's Small Business Management, Goldman Sachs' 10KSB Women Entrepreneurship programme, and Launch and Grow at Babson College in Boston. She is currently the President of the Organisation of Women in International Trade (OWIT). Frida is the organisation’s first president from Africa.

What was your dream career?

I always wanted to be an entrepreneur because my mum was one and I thought it was more glamorous than working for someone. It offers one liberty and independence. My mother exported tie and dye, and Batik fabrics to the US and Japan. I observed that every time she sold her products, the environment at home changed – the menu improved, our wardrobes changed and we received pocket money. My father had a full time job and his income was enough to give us a decent livelihood. It seemed that mum’s income provided the extras at home so I made up my mind to be a business woman.

How did you find yourself in the Organisation of Women in International Trade(OWIT)?

I joined OWIT in 2009 and served in various capacities before becoming president in 2017. As a member, I was volunteered in different committees and supported their programmes. I also served as the Vice President of Chapter Development at OWIT International between 2019 and 2020. During this period, I supported the setup of OWIT in Nigeria, Dominican Republic and Zimbabwe.

Could you share your experience from the different sectors of trade you have operated in so far?

My first business involved selling handcrafted goods to Japan, UK, USA and Australia. The most exciting part of it was my relationship with the women and youth groups who supplied us with the goods to export. They were able to improve their own livelihoods and even employ others. We had more than 500 women and youth who received capacity building and gained access to new markets. I later transitioned to trade in services where I was able to impact more people through capacity building, thereby enhancing their competitiveness and creating more job opportunities, greater access to markets abroad as well as capital to grow their businesses.

Do you think self-employment is better than being employed? How do you support women in both fields?

Any kind of employment is honourable and better than none. It is better for an adult to earn money than to depend on handouts to for survival. As a Development Professional, I support people and organisations to package their passion into revenue generating ventures, whether they are employed or self-employed. In 2019, I started an initiative by the name Passion Profit to stimulate the creation of decent and sustainable work, and to help others turn their passions into profit. At PassionProfit, we have a treasure trove of techniques and tools to support people to discover their passion and package it into revenue generating ventures. We first assess your strengths, skills and situation before we recommend the most suitable path for income generation.

What makes you outstanding in your role?

I have knowledge and experience in trade as well as a global worldview because I have lived and worked abroad. I am passionate about my country and I have participated in several programmes designed to build the capacity of Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) at home and abroad. I consider myself a global citizen with a great desire to see Africa optimise its potential on the global platform using global linkages and partnerships.



Do you believe in mentorship? Does it play a role in career growth?

Absolutely! However, mentorship is not magic. Someone pursuing career growth should seek appropriate mentors and be willing to put in the work, receive feedback and remain committed to delivering results based on the advice offered. Mentors are guides who share their experiences and networks to support the growth of others. However, a mentee should remain objective and responsible for any decisions they make during the mentorship process. I usually strive to establish a relationship that is mutually beneficial and one that ensures my mentees remain fruitful.



What are your future goals?

I would like to establish an OWIT in every major city in the world. Currently, we have no presence in Asia. More chapters of this organisation means more women get the help they need to become entrepreneurs. This has the potential to expand women’s role in the economy, decrease inequality, and improve women’s access to skills and education.

How can more women rise to such positions? What is your advice to aspiring women leaders?

First, interested women must package and position themselves appropriately, and this starts with articulating one’s desire to become a leader. Next, they must audit their resources – mindset, time, talent and treasure, and align those with the roles they desire. Ask yourself, why do you want to serve as a leader? Your motivation will keep you on track and guide you and others to success.