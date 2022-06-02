Tiny Letter: Universities are still the breeding ground for HIV/Aids

It is needless to say that the risk of contracting HIV is higher among the youth. Each year, many college and university students get infected and they infect others in turn, this mostly being through irresponsible sexual behaviours or injecting drugs.

With more than 60 percent of such students being oblivious of their positive status, which makes them not take the requisite medicine, there’s a higher risk of them spreading the virus unknowingly to their partners.

I wish youth had the freedom to interact and discourse with their parents, doctors and other trusted adults about the menace that is HIV/Aids in the institutions, and even open up on their positive status for those who are infected, so that they’re assisted on how to live a meaningful life irrespective of their situation.

There can never be enough talks about sexual reproductive health rights in institutions of higher learning, where concerns like alcoholism, drug abuse, depression and sexual liberty reign.

Behaviour change talks will help reduce the spread of the virus by a certain percentage.

Some already know about the A,B,C rule, which stands for abstain, be faithful or use a condom if you must engage in sexual intercourse.

Also, the sexually active youth need to limiting the number of partner they sleep with.

The government should come up with campaigns and events that will educate the youth on how to protect themselves. Participation in HIV prevention programmes, will help to share the HIV prevention information with friends and partners, and support other youth in keeping safe.

It’s also a high time that parents and families as a whole open up on sex matters in relation to HIV prevention. They should ask their healthcare providers to educate them.

HIV screening is free in public hospitals. We believe that with the entire nation joining hands, the HIV pandemic can be combated.

Aggrey Karani is a journalism student at Rongo University.