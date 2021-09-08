Time has become scarce, so I can never postpone anything 

Renee Ngamau is an advocate of the High Court and chairperson, Amnesty International Kenya. Her work involves defending human rights and supporting women to start and grow successful businesses.

Congratulations on your ranking by Avance Media as one of the most influential women in Africa…

Thank you! When my colleague shared the news with me, I got so elated that I burst into tears. In that moment, I really wished my mother was still alive to soak in the joy with me. She passed on in April last year. Anyway, I did celebrate with my colleagues, friends and family.

What kind of a young adult were you?

The type you’d label as focused and ambitious. I was very keen to change my mother’s life and to make her proud of me. I had witnessed a great deal of the injustices she suffered for refusing to remarry after my father died when I was two years old. She was disinherited and subjected to all manner of indignities. I felt responsible to change her story and that of other widows and vulnerable individuals.

What do you miss most about your teenage years?

Time. I had a lot of it. Now, every minute matters so I never postpone what needs to be done.

Yours is an interesting story. Do you feel that all the spaces you’ve occupied were preparing you for this role?

Absolutely. I started my journey at the University of Nairobi where I pursued a career in law then went into legal practice here in Kenya before moving to the UK. There, I pursued a Master’s in banking and financial law at the University of London, Queen Mary College, while working for an international commercial law firm. This gave me a real sense of business and practices of multinationals. During that time, I trained as an executive coach. On returning to Kenya, I continued with the coaching work and out of it, I got an opportunity to be on radio.

Every two years, I challenge myself to do something completely new and outside my comfort zone. When this opportunity showed up, I decided to give it a try for six months. This turned into almost six years where I pushed conversations on critical topics that touched on human rights.

On the side, I was volunteering with various NGOs. This led to the invitation to join Amnesty International Kenya board. I am the incumbent chair, a role I have held since 2008.

I also run ReneeSense Limited which helps women start and grow successful businesses as a pathway to freedom, and self-actualisation. Further, I am a board member of CleanStart Kenya, an institution for and by formerly incarcerated women which aims to address the injustices within the criminal justice system.

Which years of your career journey do you look back and say, “I gave my best” and why?

I would say this year, but I can also say that for every year of my life. I am naturally very passionate and tend to completely immerse myself in whatever I am doing. The experiences we have had during this pandemic should remind us to always pursue our passions, and live fully.

Have you ever dealt with imposter syndrome?

Yes I have and still do. To overcome it, I am guided by three philosophies. First, riding on the faith of whoever believes in me, second is allowing myself to feel the fear and doing it anyway, and third is by learning through research, asking questions and making keen observations.

What are your success factors?

I am a believer in God. I am not afraid of failing and of learning. I laugh at myself loudly and often. I love collaborations, and this is a shared success that presents both a learning and thriving curve.

What gives you the courage to do what you do especially knowing that it could land you in trouble?

As a human rights defender, I am driven more by the fear of what would happen if I didn’t try something. I grew up watching the likes of Martha Karua, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Nancy Baraza, Professor Wangari Maathai, Timothy Njoya, the late Bishop Alexander Muge, Gitobu Imanyara, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, the Release Political Prisoners movement, the Mothers of Political Prisoners and others fighting for this country’s liberation.

Also, I saw the effects of the trauma my mother experienced in the British Molo concentration camp as a child. She never fully healed from that. This, plus having children refugees from Rwanda as my friends, drove me into this space. I never want the same for my children, or for Kenya. I cringe whenever I hear politicians beat the drums of war, when I think of what damage I could do. Through my work, I believe I help to create structures and spaces that allow others to raise their voices.

Would you consider leading in a political space if the opportunity arose?

I used to say absolutely not. Now, I am less sure. I may not consider elected office at this time but I would definitely serve in a public space, all in a quest to make a difference.

If someone were to read a paragraph about your life in a chapter of a book, what would you want them to read?

It is impossible to be in the presence of Renee and not feel yourself expand and grow. Her inner light, lights up yours, and before you know it, you too, are glowing with a focus on a future that could be different and better.

How do you unwind?

I love dancing. I hang out with friends and family, watch movies and love good food and wine. Occasionally, I go out of town, sit and just stare into space. I also read voraciously.