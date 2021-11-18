Tick...tock...boom!

Psychologists refer to Quarter Life Crisis as the anxiety some people develop over the quality of their lives, the suitability and growth rate of their careers, amount of savings, and achievement of other life goals such as marriage, parenting and education. Quarter life crisis typically manifests between the ages of 18 and 30. Social media can make the crisis even more pronounced as influencers and celebrities ooze, speak and claim a perfect life in public.

Recent data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that 1.23 million Kenyans have given up on looking for jobs. The majority of those in this category are aged between 20 and 29 years. Many millennials and Gen-Zers, graduated at a time when the country was already experiencing a dearth in job vacancies, and building solid careers or businesses was the preferred option. Unfortunately, many have remained unemployed or opted to either further their education or use their skills or hobbies to earn a living.

It is evident that young people today are struggling with personal crises in the middle of a global crisis. The results? Statistics show a deepening quarter life crisis which arises when the desired ideal meets the less sparkling reality, which sometimes leads to a break down in emotional stability or even self-confidence.

Photo credit: Pool

WIDSON AMBAISI, 28

Landscape Designer

In a perfect world, Widson would have been one of the most sought-after architects in the country at this point in life, taking breakfast in Johannesburg and lunch in Accra.

“I would have a much better quality of life, travelling the world and meeting new people,” he says.

Today, Widson is neither an architect nor a world traveller. Does this bother him?

“Sometimes I feel that there is something I should be doing that I am not. I have contemplated quitting everything and just starting afresh, rethinking my life and starting something different, maybe pursue a different career,” he says.

After university, Widson secured internship and was offered a job soon after that. Besides being employed, he also runs a landscaping business called Botanical Landscaping (botanicallandscaping.co.ke). This makes him feel that he is gaining more skills, and working as hard as his peers whose lives seem perfect.

Besides just personal disappointment, Widson also feels pressure to measure up to the lifestyles of those he follows on both mainstream and social media, especially when it comes to his career.

“When I read a story or watch a documentary about people my age doing exceptional things in society, I feel pressured to do more because they are my age mates. And this takes me back to questioning my choices, and whether I am in the right career,” he says.

Widson is an orphan, with limited resources, and he believes that if his parents were alive, he would have had more support and resources to pursue his dream.

“Sometimes I wonder if things would have been better, if my parents were still alive, especially my career progress. Perhaps at this age I would be like some of my age mates who have achieved more,” he says.

On dark days when he is feeling overwhelmed and questioning everything, speaking to mentors and developing himself through taking short courses on leadership calms and reminds him that he has to stand up for himself.





Photo credit: Pool

ELOVIDA NDUA, 27

Legal researcher and Entrepreneur

“When I went to study law, I thought by now I would be a company secretary, or working in a popular law firm as an advocate,” she says.

But Elovida’s career path took a different turn. The advantage she had was that law is versatile and she could use her skills in many fields.

“I have worked in different sectors. I once worked in an organisation that looked after the welfare and training of artisans, welders, and painters. I later worked in the human rights space and after that, I took up my current position as a legal researcher,” she says.

When she was younger, the diverse fields she has worked in did not bother her. She considered these experiences part of her career exploration.

“Now I question myself. I am not sure what I really want to achieve in life,” she says.

Initially, Elovida decided not to go for the advocates’ training at the Kenya School of Law (KSL). At the time, this choice felt right. But today, when she sees her classmates who ended up as advocates making good money, she fears she may have made a mistake.

“When I turned 25, I deleted my social media accounts. It was too much pressure. Some of my former classmates had graduated with their Master’s degrees, others had gone to KSL, and all of them kept sharing the progress in their lives on social media. I felt like their lives were progressing while I wasn’t doing much with mine. I was working as an intern at the time,” she says.

Her current job is not entirely in the legal space, which is where her passion lies, and she fears she may have sabotaged herself.

“Maybe I should have gotten a job or internship in a law firm and then gone to KSL. Some days I am OK with how things turned out and other days I am not. My friends and family sometimes ask these questions and it gets to me,” she says.

At 27, Elovida feels she should have made more progress in her career and been more financial stable.

“When I studied law, my dreams were big. I think I slacked at some point. At some point I realised that I have entrepreneurial interests and this confused me further. Sometimes I want to try out new things, but while I try different ventures, the years fly by so fast and yet I feel that I have not made any progress. That makes me get stressed,” she says.

Photo credit: Pool

VICTOR OUMA, 26

Salesperson

“After I finished high school, I realised I did not have anyone to hold my hand or help me get a job. I had to rely on myself, and this translated into a long wait and struggle to find employment,” Victor says.

His first job was in the Sales department of an electrical shop. Unfortunately, the shop was shut down due to lack of funds. He found another job at a hotel but unfortunately, that too did not last long because the businesses were struggling to stay afloat.

“Everybody desires a good life. I wanted to be a mechanical engineer when I was growing up, but my dreams lacked the support of quality education. I wanted to live in Nairobi. I had many dreams. But I have not achieved any of these. I have to work extra hard to make it in life via other means,” he says.

Despite these challenges, Victor still holds on to the belief that he will make something out of his life, even if it means exploring other ways of achieving his goals.

“I believe that one day, things will turn around for me. My life may not be what I dreamed it would be, but I will try to achieve my goals in a different way,” he says.

With the pressure on social media on him to have achieved certain milestones at this point such as getting a certain kind of job, earning a certain amount of money and living in certain neighbourhoods, Victor is sometimes conflicted about whether he would have achieved all these things if he had the chance to pursue the career of his choice.

“I think my life would be the way other people’s lives are. But right now, I feel like I can’t do it. I do not have the ability to simply make things happen. My peers are prospering, living in good neighbourhoods, having good families, eating good food. I feel pressured to also achieve these things,” he says.

Photo credit: Pool

BOERA BISIERI, 28

Digital Marketer

“After graduation, you realise that you are no longer a child. You are on your own. It was a bit of a struggle for me especially because I secured a job about four years after my graduation. But I thank God I have an acting talent, so for the four years of joblessness, acting is what paid my bills,” she says.

While in school, Boera wanted to be a communications strategist or to work as a print journalist.

“My current job has showed me a side of myself that I did not even know existed. Right now, I am a digital marketer for a fintech company yet when I was in university, there were two things I believed I would never do: Marketing and technology. I used to think my mind could not comprehend tech matters,” she says.

For the most part, Boera is contented with where her career is at the moment, as she is still able to write.

“I majorly produce content in my current position, so I am essentially a marketer in a tech company,” she says.

But that is not to say she has not struggled with ambiguities.

“Evaluating my options when I am faced with new opportunities is usually a challenge for me. Also, as I get older and assume more responsibilities at work, I find myself struggling with finding enough time to spend with my friends and family, and this strains my relationships,” she says.

Boera is also concerned about losing her acting talent and networks. She sometimes wonders whether focusing on her day job while side lining her acting side is the best thing for her to do.

“I am an actor and have built a solid network in that area. But lately, that side of me is no longer growing. I have had to decline several shows because I don’t have the time for rehearsals. Sometimes this causes me to break down because I am unsure if I am doing the right thing by ignoring my acting career.

Sometimes I see TV stars and wonder if that would have been me if I had stuck to acting,” she says.

To help her navigate this challenge, Boera is deliberately reading about senior professionals who have to juggle different things, and learning to delegate and plan her time better.