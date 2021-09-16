Thwarted passions

While it is every graduate’s dream to get a well-paying job upon graduation, getting employed in one’s area of expertise is never a guarantee. Many end up changing careers along the way. For some, it is the long and often arduous job hunting phase that drives them to pursue completely different career paths.

Talk about making lemonade when life throws lemons at you. But, just how prepared are they for the road ahead? First, there's the difficulty of adjusting to a new field in which you have no experience, then there's the struggle to embrace the new challenge. These four found themselves in this situation, and they share their experiences walking this unconventional path.





Naeem Chepchirchir, 24

Interior designer and construction consultant

I always wanted to be a barrister because I really admired lawyers. I was good at humanities and languages, and I constantly envisioned myself on the corridors of justice. But, life happened!

I was admitted to Maseno University to study Communication and Media Technology. With time, I learnt to embrace my new career and eventually graduated with good grades. But, I soon realised I wasn’t cut out to be a media personality.

After graduating, I had hoped to secure a job in mainstream media, but I was wrong. I hoped the firm I interned for would absorb me because I put so much effort onto what I was doing. My supervisors always told me they were impressed by my work and I believed them. I thought I only needed to graduate to start working there. However, after graduating, I was jobless for three months. I finally gave up on waiting for them to call me.

In 2019, a year later, I decided to try something new and ended up getting a deal with a construction firm. I found myself the only woman in the midst of so many men, and with little experience in that field.

My boss appointed me as team leader. That was tough! Imagine being the newest entrant and being tasked to lead men. It took some time before they got used to me and to accept my role.

Today, I thank God because I had a good employer who believed in me and was willing to show me the professional ropes.

Over the last two years, I have learnt to always focus on solutions. I have also gathered enough skills to offer our clients solid advice on the various aspects of design that will give the best results, and help them make informed decisions when selecting our products.

My job now entails building and maintaining relationships with different entities. It is a career that’s vast, highly competitive, and keeps evolving because clients’ tastes are diverse and dynamic.

Working on different projects, sometimes simultaneously, has given me the opportunity to build resilience. I have also learnt a lot about how to be a good leader, manager, and team player, especially in a male-dominated field."





Fredrick Juma, 28

Fashion designer

Growing up, nothing ever tickled my fancy like fashion. I kept seeing myself as one of the popular international stylists in the fashion scene. Yet after high school, I joined the University of Nairobi to study business management.

I took the course to please my parents. They believed that there were more job opportunities in that area. They didn’t want me to be a model or a designer.

Back in campus, I regularly attended fashion shows and occasionally featured as a runway model. When I graduated in 2017, a job in the field of business was hard to come by so I decided to focus on being a designer and modeling, despite my parents’ views.

I started by designing outfits for my college friends. I then used the proceeds to buy fabric and to attend fashion exhibitions and to travel for leisure. Funding, with no source of income nor support from my parents, was the biggest challenge I faced.

With no one to teach me the ropes, I turned to the internet for ideas. I vowed never to give up. I felt encouraged whenever the models I dressed during fashion shows or beauty pageants emerged on top in various competitions.

It is then that I realised I could make outfits for my friends and share the photos on my social media pages. It was a great marketing tool. I also began marketing my products during fashion shows. And, almost immediately, my business started picking up.

At times, I would work through the night to ensure I gave my clients the best products and also delivered them on time. Making my clients happy really motivates me. I can hardly believe that this is now my full time job.

My work entails drawing designs and sewing clothes. It also requires handling the different clients and satisfying their needs. At least I learnt the importance of customer satisfaction during my four years at the university.

As a fashion designer, I have learnt that perfection doesn’t get you anywhere. To succeed, one only needs to constantly practice. I have vowed that when I get my own children, I will wholesomely support them to pursue whatever career gives them joy and satisfaction.

That said, if I were to secure a job in the world of business, I would take it up, and then find a way of blending it with my passion.

My greatest achievements so far have been securing a chance to showcase my designs during the East African Fashion Week and Kisumu Fashion Week where I was recognised as one of the best designers.

I have started a clothing line, T&L City collections, and I also have a modeling agency, Deluxe Modelling Agency, where I train models during my free time.”





Sandra Mwimali, 25

Data Annotator

Mathematics and everything to do with figures has always been my thing. I quickly and easily grasped mathematical concepts and formulas. I revised passionately and helped my peers who found mathematics hard, and I carried this spirit to university.

In campus, I specialised in applied statistics with computing where I learnt a great deal of analyses of data skills, and always strived to understand even the most difficult concepts. I really believed I was born to be a statistician.

However, after graduating from Moi University in 2019, I was greeted with a job market so stretched that statistics and computing vacancies were scarce. And, just when I was hoping to get my best foot forward in subsequent years, the coronavirus pandemic struck and disrupted the global economy. I am now a data annotator, labeling data that is used for training and machine learning. It is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer science which focuses on the use of data and algorithm to imitate the way humans learn, and gradually improving machine accuracy.

But this was never my dream job. As much as it is far removed from what I studied, I find satisfaction in learning new terminologies used in this “foreign” field. I hope and believe these will be of help in the near future. I am here literally, waiting for God to open the doors to my dream job.

Observing strict deadlines is one of the skills I am learning here. I have also established new connections. In future, I want to delve more into data science and analytics.

Embracing this new field, at first, was hard. Everything seemed new and difficult. But with time I got used to it. I now know that delving into a totally different career path requires one to be highly flexible and ready to learn within the shortest time possible. I also had to be patient with myself. I sometimes extended my working hours so that I could perfect my skills.

Brightstar Kasyoka, 22

Fashion designer and entrepreneur

I kept changing my mind about my dream job. At some point, I wanted to be a pilot, and on some days I thought media personalities fetched a lot of money, and yearned to be one. Then there are days when I was obsessed with the idea of becoming an advocate. Now I am just an entrepreneur, and I’m loving it! I can do this for the rest of my life and never feel bored. I, however, didn’t know I was cut for it until I tried it.

I am a graduate of political science from Maseno University. The closest I ever came to practicing political science was when I vied for an elective position in campus and won. I served as Finance Secretary in the academic year 2017/2018 and won several awards as a student leader. It is during these times that I realised I could excel in anything I put my mind to.

I run Star Tailored Designs in Nairobi and I am in the business of making customised suits, casual wear and African wear. I have employed nine tailors and my work is more of designing, looking for clients, marketing the business, and ensuring every piece is finished on time. I sit in the office, talk to clients and run the company’s social media pages.

The greatest challenge I faced was getting capital and the funding to scale up the business. Then the pandemic exacerbated my woes. Also, the notion that readymade suits are better than tailored suits is deeply entrenched, and this makes it difficult to convince some clients to consider our pieces. Also, we don’t have enough locally made fabric so one has to import, which is quite expensive. Sometimes the workload gets overwhelming and we struggle to deliver on time due to limited personnel.

I require my clients to pay a deposit of at least 70 per cent of the total cost of the garments, and this eases the financial pressure on my part. My team and I also commit to do quality work and try our best to give timely delivery for clients who trust us, and refer others.

Yet, it is the smile on my client’s face after delivering exactly what they ordered that keeps me going. I have struggled with low self-esteem in the past, and it gives me so much pleasure to build other people's confidence by upgrading their wardrobes.

From the business, I get enough money to take care of my grandparents and support the less fortunate children in society. What more could I ask for?

I never planned to ever be an entrepreneur. It is my best friend who, in the depths of my depression, came to my rescue and taught me about fashion. I was to do it as a pastime but I discovered my strength lies in sales and marketing, so I decided to pursue that. I guess it was God's plan because every client I talk to ends up buying my products.

One lesson I carried from the lecture halls is: You either end up in a career you love, or you learn something and improve on the lessons in the next opportunity. Imagine if I said No to the opportunity of learning about fashion because I didn't think I was good at it. Brightstar the entrepreneur would never have emerged. Therefore, I would advise my peers to proceed with faith in everything they do.