Thwarted passions

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Angeline Ochieng  &  DAN OGETTA

What you need to know:

"After graduating, I had hoped to secure a job in mainstream media, but I was wrong.

"I hoped the firm I interned for would absorb me because I put so much effort onto what I was doing.

"My supervisors always told me they were impressed by my work and I believed them. I thought I only needed to graduate to start working there," Says naeem Chepchirchir.

While it is every graduate’s dream to get a well-paying job upon graduation, getting employed in one’s area of expertise is never a guarantee. Many end up changing careers along the way. For some, it is the long and often arduous job hunting phase that drives them to pursue completely different career paths.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.