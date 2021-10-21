Through Wanja’s eyes: An exhibition of growth and prosperity

On October 3 2021, Wanja Githua, 25, launched her first solo art exhibition at the Unboxed Art Gallery in Lavington, Nairobi. The finance graduate, who has been in the art field for two years now, considers the exhibition one of her biggest career highlights. The show will remain open until October 24.

“The exhibition is called Through My Eyes, and consists of all the pieces I have ever done in my art career. The pieces highlight my artistic growth, including all the forms of art I have so far experimented with,” she says.

Wanja describes herself as a self-taught artist whose style continues to develop as she learns, experiments and practices.

“It started as a hobby. I quit my first job, which was in finance, because I felt restrained and there was no room for creativity. But, getting another job proved to be harder than I thought,” she says.

It was during this search for a second job that Wanja started practicing art.

“I was feeling low and needed a creative outlet to fill my time. I started with learning how to paint flowers and sunsets. This made me happy. The more I painted, the more fulfilled I felt and the more the idea of getting back to the corporate world felt like a wrong one,” she says.

When asked to name her style, she immediately mentions contemporary art.

“In my art you will see vibrant backgrounds. I also use abstract style but I combine that with figurative, realism art, and also mix it with surreal art,” she says.

Wanja’s paintings are inspired by nature, divine femininity and the cosmos, and strives to empower, offer a sense of representation, motivate and spread positivity.

“Nature is calming and makes us feel alive. We can learn a lot from it. I am drawn to divine femininity because I realised that I am very passionate about women. I like my art to present women in a powerful and strong way. I think it's important to show the other side of women, that we are delicate and pretty but we are also powerful, strong, and brave,” she says.

As a self-taught artist, she has experimented with different styles and techniques and that's clear in the art she has made over the years. The solo exhibition provides her the much needed learning curve for her career.

Besides painting, Wanja started doing art instruction last year, in partnership with Booze and Brushes, under OBY Africa.

“I host Paint and Sips events. Attendees do not need to have a background in painting. When you come in, we give you art supplies and we paint together. Even those who do not believe they have any artistic inclinations come to these events and make very beautiful art which they carry home,” she says.

Besides the Unboxed Art Gallery, Wanja has also exhibited at the UN Gallery at Waterfront in Karen. Later this month, she will participate in the Affordable Art Show at the Nairobi National Museum.

“Before Covid-19, there were a lot of pop-up exhibitions and galleries. In my first two months in art (late 2019) I attended six exhibitions. That was my way of learning what happens in the art scene. I signed up for as many exhibitions as I could. Now, there are fewer events due to the pandemic so Instagram has become my catalogue,” she says.

Her greatest challenge at the moment is how to balance the creative side of art and the business side of it.

“When you become a full-time artist, you have to think about the money because that is how you will be able to continue doing what you love,” she says.

Her advice to aspiring artists?

First, just start. Art can be intimidating, so don't worry about what you do not know. Start with the materials and mediums you have. From there, you will learn what you like and it will be easier to grow. Second, say yes to many opportunities. Sign up for as many exhibitions as you can because that is how you learn. Finally, do something only if it excites you, and do not compare yourself to others.

She is inspired by and looking forward to working with Chela, a Kenyan female artist who makes colourful murals, and Naitiemu, another local female artist who mixes many media and makes expressive art.

“The government can support artists by promoting residencies where artists from different counties come together to work on pieces collectively. This can help artists grow because they can share ideas and experiences. Secondly, government offices should promote our work by buying our work and hanging them on their office walls. Finally, there is a lot of generic art coming into the country and the government can stop this,” she says.

She has learnt that art does not have to be perfect, and that as an artist, she does not have to be perfect either.

“It is better to produce different art pieces than to focus on making one perfect. Another important lesson I have learned is on the importance of surrounding oneself with mentors and people who align with your ideas.