Through the chaos of pandemic learning

For many young adults, joining an institution of higher learning is a huge milestone. It is a period characterised by the excitement of inching closer to one’s goals and career aspirations. As they embark on the journey, freshers will be required to leave their homes, make new friends, learn to take care of themselves without guardian supervision, among other things.

Throw in Covid-19 and the result is an even more complicated start to higher education for many of these young adults. A 2021 study published by Health and Healthcare in Gender Diverse Communities found that 94 per cent of learners have experienced either high, moderate or low psychological distress from Covid-19. This shows that the pandemic has added onto the list of anxieties that first year students have to deal with. Four university entrants share their experiences and challenges as they navigate a school environment altered significantly by the pandemic.



WELLINGTON WANGA, 22

Machakos University

For someone who has always wanted to be a teacher since his primary school days, Wellington received the news of his admission to study a Bachelor of Education degree in English and Literature ecstatically.

“The moment I received my KCSE results, I felt I was on top of the world. I knew my dream of becoming a teacher would come true because I had attained the cut-off points,” he says.

However, Covid-19 delayed his admission, and this dampened his spirits.

“I had always imagined college to be a place where one had the freedom to do whatever they wanted, and where they interacted with new people. But with the pandemic, the school has put in place some restrictions and I cannot freely interact with other students,” he says.

Besides academic pursuits, Wellington is a talented athlete who competed in track and field events up to national level in his high school days.

“Because of the pandemic, games have been canceled and I am unable to exercise my talent. I am also missing out on the chance to meet and make friends with athletes from other universities,” he says.

His school resumed in-person classes in May this year. For his first semester, however, the school opted for blended learning where students sometimes met their teachers online, and in some units, met the lecturers physically. This was aimed at controlling student population on campus grounds and also to comply with the Covid-19 guidelines set by the ministry of health.

“I had a hard time adjusting to online classes. Sometimes the school Wi-Fi is slow and we have to purchase data, which is expensive. Some courses require the lecturers to be present for illustrations, but they opt to teach online because of the pandemic. This reduces the wholesome experience I desire to have as a student. Also, I don’t always understand everything that is taught online. There is not enough time to ask as many questions as I would love to, or to get all the necessary clarifications,” he says.

The other reason for Wellington’s delayed admission to Machakos University was the fact that his family’s income had been affected negatively by the pandemic. He had to wait for his father’s business to recover.

“I had to understand that the pandemic had reduced my parents’ income, and there was only so much they could offer me. Lack of finances remains my biggest challenge to date,” he says.

Despite this challenge, Wellington believes he is in a good mental health space because he has a good support system, including genuine friends who he can turn to when things get tough. He is contented with the little his parents provide for him.

WARREN NGOMBO, 19

Masinde Muliro University

The pandemic changed Warren’s university experience.

“I was eager to join university, but I now find my experience lacking some of the things my older friends told me I would encounter. For example, we cannot go partying because of the curfew. Everyone wears a mask and practices social distancing, so I cannot interact fully with the girls, who I was told were in plenty in college,” he says.

Warren has a 50 per cent university sponsorship courtesy of his handball talent.

“The school pays half of my school fees and my mother pays the rest. I am good at handball and was selected for the school sponsorship after I passed the trials,” he says.

If Warren’s team goes on to win the handball league, the institution could increase his sponsorship. But because of Covid-19, all university sports competitions have been put on hold and therefore, the institution cannot increase the percentage of his sponsorship.

But none of this has dampened his spirits. He has made a few friends, and he knows several of his classmates. He is confident, and says that he can never sleep hungry.

“I have good friends who I can turn to for help. Sometimes I call home and find that my parents have no money, but during such times, my friends always stand by me,” he says.

Warren recalls a recent incident when a female student at his university was murdered.

“It was frustrating. I became scared of the world and a little anxious, but I am okay now,” he says.

BRIAN KIPKOECH, 21

Kabarak University

Brian was excited when he was accepted to study a course he has always been passionate about –pharmacy. “Since I was a child, I have wanted to save lives and I felt that a career in pharmacy would give me the opportunity to do that,” he says.

He was to start school in 2020 but due to lack of funds, he had to wait for another year. “I am happy for the chance to be in school, and I am committed to getting the best out of my studies,” he says.

Joining university in the middle of a pandemic dampened his spirit because the mode of learning was different and costlier compared to attending regular classes. Before joining university, Brian worked at a barbershop, and he hoped to continue applying his hair cutting skills in university to earn extra income.

“Due to the existing restrictions, I cannot venture into that business in university, so I am unable to get the extra income which would have helped me settle some of my bills,” he says.

Brian expected to freely interact with many people and learn many new things, but Covid-19 has made this nearly impossible. “My classmates and I meet only occasionally,” he says.

Surviving in university, Brian has learnt, calls for discipline and self-drive especially when it comes to the all-important aspect of attending lectures.

“I am still trying to adjust to the new environment with new friends who have different characters. I am taking the time to know them. This is difficult especially because we meet virtually most of the time.

“My advice to fellow students is, while choosing your friends, consider your background. Make friends who understand you so that you don’t feel pressured to spend money you don’t have on parties and other fun but unnecessary activities,” he says.

JEELYNE FAITH OBAI, 19

TUK, Mombasa

“I was excited when I learnt that my university application to study a course I have always loved had been accepted. Since I was a child, I have always wanted to be an electrical engineer, like my father,” she says.

For Jeelyne, university has come with additional perks, such as going outside her home town.

“I did not expect to be called to a school in Mombasa. I was a bit worried because I would be far from home and in a new environment. But I also knew that I was becoming an adult, and that I needed to know how to take care of myself and be responsible,” she says.

The pandemic delayed Jeelyne’s journey to college. She should be in her second year now.

“I had to study remotely throughout my first semester of university. I had a hard time adapting to online classes and using the technology involved. Online classes require a lot of commitment. Staring at your screen for three hours is not easy. Thankfully, things are better now. The school has adopted blended learning now, where we take some classes virtually and others physically. That is better than having only online classes,” she says.

Since she had to study remotely for her very first semester, Jeelyne missed the magic of the initial meeting with her classmates, which made it difficult for her to make new friends. She believes that if physical meetings were allowed, she would have made more friends than she currently has.

“Fun activities are also limited by time and rules. I can’t go to the beach whenever I want because of the curfew. Also, more people prefer to work from home so even in public spaces, there is very little excitement. I am not enjoying Mombasa as much as I thought I would,” she says.

The pandemic aside, Jeelyne admits that university can be a challenging place to be. She has had to make a number of adjustments within a very short time.

“Here, there are people from different backgrounds. Learning how to live harmoniously with all of them was a challenge. I had to learn to manage my time because I knew I would get resits if I did not work hard. I have learnt to focus on passing my exams because in university, no one will run after you. I have also learnt how to manage my money and stick to my budget so that I don’t run into trouble with my parents by constantly calling home to ask for money,” she says.