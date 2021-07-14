Through the chaos of pandemic learning

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  DAISY OKOTI

What you need to know:

  • Wellington's school resumed in-person classes in May this year. For his first semester, however, the school opted for blended learning where students sometimes met their teachers online, and in some units, met the lecturers physically.


  • This was aimed at controlling student population on campus grounds and also to comply with the Covid-19 guidelines set by the ministry of health. 

For many young adults, joining an institution of higher learning is a huge milestone. It is a period characterised by the excitement of inching closer to one’s goals and career aspirations. As they embark on the journey, freshers will be required to leave their homes, make new friends, learn to take care of themselves without guardian supervision, among other things.

