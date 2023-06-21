This is what it’s like to supervise Gen Z staff

Patrick Kimani, 29, is a brand communications professional and knowledge philanthropist. He is the founder and CEO of The Carlstic Group Limited, an independently owned and operated communications agency that helps Africa’s growth-oriented companies to connect and engage with their stakeholders.

He facilitates effective brand communications strategies for private companies in the profit and non-profit arenas, and is also skilled in product marketing, fundraising, advertising strategies, and community outreach. Kimani also moderates high-level conferences and summits on business leadership and startup formulation.

Tell us about your journey to where you are now…

I grew up in Matunda Village in Murang’a County where I attended local schools for my primary and secondary education. I moved to Nairobi in 2013 to study communication and economics at The University of Nairobi. It was there that I discovered entrepreneurship and my passion for publishing. I set up a blog, Inversk, with a capital of Sh100. I later converted it into a magazine and launched it in March 2017. However, I encountered hurdles when the launch failed to take off and I was left depressed and counting losses. Thankfully, I bounced back and grew the magazine to the current 15,000-plus subscribers and readers. The magazine rebranded to Enterprise in 2021.

What exactly is your company involved in?

On February 2021, I launched Carlstic Limited and ran it from home for approximately nine months. During this time, I searched for clients and sought financial support to enable me hire a team and establish an office. In November 2021, I was able to achieve these goals, and since then, the team has grown from two interns to a current total of nine members.

Our mission is to help organisations connect and engage with their stakeholders. We offer services such as PR and communications, stakeholder engagement, social media management, brand design and digital advertising solutions. We also organise events every three months where various stakeholders in the business ecosystem can connect and network.

What are some of the challenges you have encountered as a young entrepreneur?

They are the same as those of any entrepreneur. However, my current experience is much easier than during my early days as a novice. When I started my business, my primary objective was to establish a reputable brand that potential clients and partners could rely on. This necessitated extensive research and networking, both of which were challenging tasks. I’m proud to say that the countless hours I invested in the process have paid off handsomely.

What would you say has contributed to your success so far?

My journey as an entrepreneur has been exhilarating. Over the past seven years, I have confronted and adapted to numerous challenges. I have sought out mentors who have provided invaluable guidance, expanded my knowledge through reading and online videos, and networked with other entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and gain insights. By learning from those who have succeeded or failed in specific fields, I have gained insights on how to overcome challenges and confront my weaknesses with confidence.

In your capacity as CEO, what kind of organisational strategies have you implemented to ensure impactful leadership?

A key pillar in my leadership style is enabling team members to take control and make decisions regarding their respective projects. This approach has proven effective in promoting responsibility, leadership skills, and their ability to interact with clients and provide quality services without my direct supervision. I have implemented appropriate systems to facilitate the discharge of duties and ensure clients receive satisfactory services in the last one year.

What lessons have you learned over the years that you can share with an aspiring entrepreneur?

The most crucial one is that success requires patience, determination, and resilience, and that it takes time. Success is not an overnight phenomenon and can sometimes take more than 10 years. Therefore, it is important to be persistent and patient.

In this digital world, how are you using technology in your business?

It is important to note that services such as advertising and PR are increasingly being offered in the digital realm, specifically on social media platforms. This underlines the significant impact of technological on our current operations. The integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics not only aids in service delivery but also enables us to collect and track data. This in turn allows us to analyse results and generate reports for our clients, which serve as a basis for decision-making. Additionally, we leverage online platforms to advertise job openings and acquire new clients.

What measures have you put in place to ensure your employees have a favorable working environment?

In our company, we value everyone’s perspective and recognise that each individual has their own idea of what makes a positive working environment. We encourage open communication and welcome all team members to share their thoughts without fear of judgment.

Since our team has a median age of 24, we make an effort to understand the desires and needs of young people in the workplace. We believe that young people seek a sense of community, belonging, and the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution without discrimination.

Tell us about your achievements…

In 2018, I founded the Annual CEOs Breakfast, an event that brings together company heads and stakeholders to network and do business. This event has been held annually since then, with more than 750 business leaders from across Africa attending, and an estimated business worth $200 million realised.

I also founded the National Business Leadership Awards (NaBLA Awards) in June 2021. This initiative aims to recognise, celebrate, and award Kenya’s leading business leaders and enterprises.

With the escalating problem of unemployment in our country, I have taken it upon myself to mentor and train recent graduates and assist them in their professional journeys. We have a mentorship programme where we recruit new graduates and provide them with the essential skills required to succeed in a highly competitive job market.