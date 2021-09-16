Breaking News: 9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

This is what drives me to feed orphans charity

Photo credit: Pool

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • Those you help can tell whether you’re doing it out of your heart or just chasing clout.


  • When you keep insisting to take photos while offering your donation, they will know you’re doing it to show off and that really hurts the children.


  • Some even go to the extent of recording videos of needy people accepting and thanking them for the donations. This is not good.

Magnet Mwangi is a graphic designer, emcee and the coordinator of Charity Ambassadors, a group that engages in feeding orphans.

