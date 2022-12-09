These are the do’s and don’ts of end year office parties

As the year comes to an end, many are looking forward to attending office end year parties to interact, dance and make merry with colleagues. Meals and drinks, both soft and hard, will be served in such parties. However, you must know how to carry yourself to avoid embarrassing yourself.

Whatever you do, keep in mind that soon, you will be expected to go back to your workplace. What happens if, in the process of letting loose, you end up scandalising your seniors or colleagues?

It is important for staff members to be aware of the company policy, including the expected and unacceptable behaviours. Below are a few tips on how to carry yourself at an office party.

1. Set your boundaries

Office parties present us with an opportunity to interact with colleagues, including those in different branches. Our employers may be available in these rare events and ready to interact ‘on a level ground’. For this, you must behave professionally. Strive to build a positive rapport and know your work mates better.

This will help strengthen your work relationship for the future. Be careful about what you say. As much as we may have freedom, flirting with your boss or with the wives of your clients may lead you to break your long term relationships.

Also, remember to check the guest list and learn to understand their likes and dislikes. You might be enjoying a fun night out, but remember that you still have a reputation to protect.

2. Stay sober

End year parties will always provide opportunities to eat and drink. Alcohol and beer will be available in plenty, but remember that hard drinks can affect your thought system, speech and judgment, which may result to bad and unplanned behavior or decisions.

The end result may be violence, confrontation or verbal outbursts which may compromise your job. When intoxicated, one may also end up confronting colleagues whom they are not in good terms with, thus ruining their reputation. The end of year party is not an opportunity to try out all the new drinks, or an excuse to overdrink. If you must drink, take a reasonable amount and stick to what you are used to.

3. Dress appropriately

Pay attention to the dress code but remember to keep it appropriate. As much as it is a work event, your colleagues and senior staff will be watching. You don’t want to be the talk of the day and following weeks for dressing inappropriately. Avoid revealing clothes and keep it simple. Before stepping out of your house, make sure you feel comfortable and confident in your outfit.