The XYZs of project management

Daisy Kamau, 34, is a Bachelor of Science graduate in information technology and certified as a Project Management Professional (PMP). She is currently the special projects manager at Smart Applications International.

How was your first day at work?

Every first day of work, you are nervous, excited, and cautious all at the same time. This feeling has never changed no matter where I work. It’s a natural feeling, but I always hope to put my best foot forward and leave a good first impression.

Which was your dream career growing up?

My dream kept constantly varying as I grew up but changed completely after reading the book, Think Big by Ben Carson. I wanted to be a doctor, specifically a neurosurgeon. However, it happens that the more you grow up, the more knowledge you have to help you decide what you’d want to pursue.

How did it all begin?

My first job was a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), which operates like a call centre, sourced externally to provide services to companies. I started as a transcriptionist. This involved working on transcripts that give information about products to the clients.

I then moved to lead a sub-project with a team and eventually became a team verifier. In this Job, I learned various things about transcripts that are used to give a variety of information. One of the key lessons was self-drive. I am grateful that I started here.

My second job was as a teller in a bank where I worked for a year. I started as a teller, then a trainer for new tellers, before I took up a new role of an operations officer. This opened up a different view of the corporate world and what the bottom line looks like.

I currently work in the health sector at Smart Applications Group, a company dealing with providing biometric solutions for the management of medical schemes.

How has been your experience in your current role?

I got to see and experience how technology can be leveraged to give users the ability to make informed decisions. One of the most exciting projects that I’ve ever worked on in the company is the Smart Access App, which allows access to a wide range of medical cover information for clients. Having a career that not only gives me value as an individual but society at large has been very fulfilling.

Take us through your daily schedule.

My day-to-day job involves working with development and business teams to craft solutions and provide them on time. This can range from new solutions, optimising existing solutions, or research into the next projects.

I manage a cross-functional team focused on building unique products.

My role focuses on interdepartmental projects, joint ventures, and tailor-made solutions. I am passionate about helping customers achieve their envisioned goals and objectives.

From your experience, what makes a good project manager?

A good project manager is one who fosters cohesiveness within the team. They should also be effective in their communication, and have great problem-solving skills, and flexibility.

Previously, I worked at Linepal Holdings Limited as a quality assurance lead. The role was diverse and required not only project management skills, but also marketing and business development. My role was to provide feedback on our product to ensure we were in line with the customer requirements as well as follow up on improvements to the product as the marketplace dictates. Creating and maintaining customer relationships was also key to my role.

What are some of your achievements?

I’ve been blessed with numerous awards at my workplace as a change champion, ISO champion, and many more. But one of the most fulfilling elements of project management is when your project is successful and you look back, smile and be proud that you were a part of it.

What are some of the notable lessons you’ve bagged in your career?

There is always something to learn, and the only constant thing is change, and it keeps evolving. Growth is the only thing that measures our progress in life and career success means balance. Make time to enrich all areas of your life whenever it’s possible. A career that facilitates that is the dream career.

What would you like to be remembered for and what are your goals?

I would like to be remembered for kindness, which I’m committed to spreading even as I pursue my career. The world is tough enough as it is, the only thing you can do is show some kindness.