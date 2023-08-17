The three types of freshaz to expect

DUKE NYANKABARIA

It is the moment we have all been anticipating. A generous reward for our perseverance at this university. A beautiful and fitting present for us campus dudes. It is justice after two years of witnessing freshaz being taken by the tallest, oldest, and wealthiest elderly men.

Freshaz will join our university on August 28, and with so many third and fourth years around, the gold rush will soon be on. The clamour for first years used to be called Golden Rush (my old lady tells me there was a cooking oil advert by the same name in the 80s and 90s). Ponyoka na fresha has recently been coined to refer to the same thing, and Family Bank’s slogan, Pesa Pap, couldn't be more appropriate for this particular promotion which begins next week and will run for a number of weeks.

It is amazing how quickly time passes. Just two and half years ago, many of the girls in my class appeared invincible. They ignored us, treated us with disrespect, and openly preferred men from outside campus. Now it's time to get the freshaz – hot and fresh, pretty and adorable and nice, skinny and fat, tall and short, smart and dumb, the good, the bad, and the ugly.

How nice it will be to get the freshest, sassiest, boldest and loveliest babe. Refined and elegant with flawless physique. Well-groomed, always wearing short skirts or pants with a tailored fit, with hems that stop just above the knee to expose thighs that seem inflammable when close to a flame. Man, strolling around with her will make your peers green with jealousy.

Personally, I'll place a Wanted ad for one of them. Someone lovely with a good set of thighs. She should be short, intelligent and feminine. Two to three will be enough. But I digress (and I hope the missus does not read this paper).

Except for the obligatory project writing and presentations, every Third Year looks forward to these coming weeks. All that sampling, savouring the freshers’ naivity is always exciting. And, as is customary, each year delivers three types of freshaz...Let's roll.



The inaccessible ones

Possibly the most attractive of the bunch. Majority are from national schools, and their middle name is confidence. Sometimes they come from rich backgrounds and have an attitude as broad and wide as the Thika Super Highway.

They come already dating someone from outside who will be dropping them off in a souped up car. They party in exclusive venues and are rarely seen in campus between Friday 5pm Monday 10 am.

They look beautiful, apply their make up well and remain a fantasy to many campus males. If they have to date a campus dude, they are usually faithful and clingy. She does not accept jokers or those looking for a fast lay.



The simple ones – the Carols, Brendas and Marys

First and foremost, I apologise to all the Carols, Brendas, and Marys in my life. To be honest, the Carols in my life are above average, but this is for the average. They are average in appearance, class, and argument, and they are lost in the crowd.

They date ordinary campus men. Relationships are important to them, they believe in the existence of love, and go through a dozen heartbreaks before admitting that love is a strange thing. So much for the enemy known as average.



The religious type

She will be the audience for the fanatical Christians that emerge from nowhere as soon as the freshaz settle. This group will be in charge of Bible study groups where certain unscrupulous men go to pick the desperate and take advantage of their gullibility. They are a little difficult to deal with.