The techie who fell in love with finance and investment

Robert Ochieng is the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Abojani Investment. He holds a bachelor of science degree in computer technology from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nairobi.

Tell us about your career journey.

I have more than 12 years of work experience in the financial services and telecommunication sectors. I now run an investment and financial advisory startup known as Abojani Investment. Before that, I worked in the corporate sector as an Information Technology (IT) professional.

I was the head of IT at GTBank Kenya. Prior to that, I worked at Equity Bank, Gulf African Bank and consulted at the National Treasury on the implementation of the Hyperion planning and budgeting system. I got inspired into finance when I was at Equity bank.

We were working on the implementation of the system for trading shares and I found out how powerful investment can be for individuals to create wealth and live fulfilled lives.

What does your job entail?

At Abojani, we help individuals connect their personal finances with their life goals. We do this by creating platforms for investment and fiscal advisory, then connect them with a regulated financial services company, so that they can get the tools to spur self-development in a prudent manner.

We also work with brands in the financial services industry to help them connect with retail customers in a relatable way. We do this by creating platforms for investment and financial advisory, then link this community to regulated financial service providers such as investment banks, stock brokers and pension funds.

For corporate brands in the financial sector, Abojani helps them to find retail customers and investors. Through these initiatives, Abojani has grown a virtual community of more than 300,000 retail investors in under 24 months.

We have some of the best banking sector insights in Kenya and help board members and senior management with insights. These take time to create but are helping organisations make decisions.

What does your typical day look like?

We are very big on using digital channels to build communities of investors, so my day starts with monitoring the online activities in our digital communities because that is where our customers are.

I then engage our corporate clients to ensure that the campaigns that we are running with them are going on well. Later in the day, I look at the insights and data points that can help us serve both our retail and corporate clients better.

My background is in data science, that’s why we dwell a lot on using data to aid our decision making and for business growth. I actually believe that a startup needs only two things- goodwill or love from the ecosystem, and insights.

We’re also engaging our customers on various channels because the financial services industry requires you to frontload trust if you are to succeed.

What inspired you into the sector?

My inspiration came about when I realised that many individual investors and families don't have time to keep an eye out for everything happening in the financial markets, yet they also are looking to grow their wealth.

We partner with them to curate timeless and actionable insights in a relatable way so that they can get started or elevate their financial journeys in safe communities of like-minded investors.

What lessons have you bagged in your career journey?

My biggest lesson is that business and careers are all about people, and you will come across people with similar energies to drive and inspire you to your business or career goals. You need to invest in both technical and social skills, especially networks. You need people who can speak on your behalf in rooms where there are opportunities.

Do you believe in mentorship? And what role does mentorship play in one’s career?

Yes, because this shortens the path to success and helps avoid making unforced errors. I have been mentored throughout my life, and that enables me to create a balance between my own creativity and execution using the resources that are available.

I have mentored over 15 people in my career. A few have dropped off but I have some that I am very proud of because they have conquered their own fears and done very well.

What are your future goals?