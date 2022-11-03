The struggle of leaving a company you helped build

Leaving an organisation you have helped build can be hard. Yet, there comes a time when you have to let go and discover a new life elsewhere, as Peter Mbugua Ngigi advises. Peter is the owner and CEO of Gredico Properties Africa Limited, a real estate and land selling company located at Gateway Plaza in Thika town.

In 2008, aged 28, you were appointed country administrator in charge of finance, administration and human resource. How did this sudden leap to a senior position affect your career?

Because I was quite young, I felt unsure whether I had the ability to steer the company, which was just establishing itself in the Kenyan market, to success. At that time, many companies were being led by much older and seemingly more experienced managers. However, with time, my doubts faded away, and felt confident enough to turn the challenge into an opportunity to grow in my career and learn from senior professionals.

To test me further, the following year 2009, I was tasked with another bigger role of opening a new branch in Tanzania, and later in Gabon. Once again I had to learn on the job, working between Nairobi, Dar-es-Salam and Libreville. The cross-border experience gave me valuable exposure, which I needed.

How did you cope with this rapid expansion of the business?

Luckily, my background in accountancy and firsthand exposure running the Kenyan and Tanzania branches of the company had significantly built my confidence as a manager. I was also lucky that by that time, I had experience in crafting unique strategies and implementing them. I treated my expanding roles the same way a mother treats a nursing baby. I was always happy and grateful for every experience.

How did the inter-country organisational structure affect your duties?

Although my job title was Group Finance Manager, I acted as the overall boss in the region, reporting directly to the owners of the company in Europe. This gave me maximum confidence to drive the organisational goals without the drag of somebody looking over my shoulder.

After the re-structuring, however, my job became more of conveyance than management. I began reporting to a younger employee who lacked the institutional memory that I had accumulated over the years. I started feeling irrelevant to the organisation. I started thinking of an exit formula as it was very hard for me to continue working in the new environment, even though the company was my “baby” that I had helped nurture. I became demoralised. My heart told me to stay on but my mind encouraged me to take a break and move on to something else.

One day I thought I was unwell and visited my doctor for a checkup. I was asked to go for three counseling sessions. My counsellor advised me to avoid any confrontations that could negatively impact my mental health. It is during that period that I began planning for my exit.

How did you handle the next phase of your life?

At this point, my desire to set up a business and become my own boss grew stronger. I began exploring different business ideas and some of my friends asked if I could consider partnering with them in setting up a property company.



Tell us about your transition from employment to entrepreneurship…

The transition began while I was still working in the difficult environment at work. I decided to switch my focus to Gredico Properties Africa Ltd, and everything started changing for the better. I eventually left employment in December 2020, confident that I was bringing into the company capital financing and management skills. Incidentally, my two partners pulled out in the formative stages and sold their shares to me, leaving me with the task of leading the business.

How difficult was it for you to start building this new company from the ground?

I decided to focus on making it easy for my clients to own land. I knew that most Kenyans dreamt of owning land as an investment, but the industry was full of conmen. That decision turned out to be a good one, and so far we have managed to provide more than 800 households with land in Malindi, Machakos and Sagana (Embu).