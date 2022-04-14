The real hustlers

With limited work opportunities in Kenya, job hunting is not easy for young graduates. After the excitement of graduation has died down, college leavers are soon left to face the grim reality of joblessness. Although some encourage unemployed graduates to be creative and start businesses, the question of where to find capital remains unanswered.

Recent findings indicate that the unemployment rate increased to 6.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, against 5.4 per cent in the previous quarter. Statistics from the ministry of education also indicate that about 50, 000 graduates are churned out of institutions of higher learning every year.

With a grace period of just one year, this year, the Higher Educations Loans Board (Helb) revealed that loan defaulters increased significantly because of joblessness and salary cuts. To help us unpack this frustrating issue, we spoke to four graduates who have found it hard to find employment. They share their frustrations, and offer practical tips on what to do while on the job hunt.

Josephine Sarah, 39

Currently pursuing her PhD in Biotechnology in JKUAT

I graduated in 2015 from the University of Eldoret and since then, I have been working on short-term contractual jobs which have not been satisfactory. The challenge has been that the salary at the end of the day doesn’t match my academic qualifications, work experience, input, and time. Most times, I have applied for job opportunities and attended interviews, but I end up frustrated because employers seem to already have their preferred candidates. I always ask myself, why waste resources advertising for a post that has already been given to the preferred applicant?

When the pandemic started, I started a business with the little savings I had to keep me going and cater for my needs. Job hunting is tough because there are high expectations from the society given the fact that I am educated. Some think I am not aggressive enough to get a permanent job. My parents invested so much in my education with the belief that I would be the anchor of the family and an inspiration to society, but day by day it becomes more frustrating because I haven’t met their expectations. I have very supportive parents and siblings and we always support each other.

I don’t regret going for higher education without first getting a lot of work experience because I know that in due time, it will pay off. If given a chance, I would appreciate working in the ministry of agriculture or to become a lecturer.

My advice to those hunting for jobs is, look for something to do as you wait to get that white-collar job. The government should offer job opportunities to young, qualified youths because they are the future of our nation. Adequate training should be provided in schools and colleges to prepare fresh graduates adequately instead of asking them to show proof of working experience before getting a job.

Dennis Mutisya, 28

Graduate of journalism from Multimedia University of Kenya

My journey of searching for a job has been rocky because I have not succeeded to get one since I graduated four years ago. It is quite ridiculous that even getting a job interview has been a huge hustle.

Despite graduating with a Second Class Upper Division degree, I have sent countless applications but none of them has yielded positive results. I think most of the posts advertised online are just for formality. Most of the positions have already been filled, perhaps by other candidates who are corrupt.

To survive and pay my bills, I am applying the skills I learnt in school such as photography, videography, editing, and live streaming to provide coverage in private events.

That is still not easy because there is stiff competition from established companies who have better equipment and resources. I have learnt never to give up in life. I get jobs from friends and referrals but unfortunately, I don't get opportunities from established organisations because I lack the right equipment.

To keep up with the tough economic times, I have learnt to live within my means. My mother has been my support system. Despite not having a permanent job, I am supporting my siblings, so I can't afford to give up.

I blame the government for making it hard for graduates like me to get jobs, Corruption is the biggest threat which is hindering many qualified applicants from securing jobs. If given a chance, I would like to work in mainstream media as a reporter so that I can share life transforming stories of people in the society. I believe that the skills I obtained in school and life in general will be an added advantage.

Lucy Kuria, 30

Graduate of Business Information and Technology

I graduated in 2014 from Jomo Kenyatta University (JKUAT) with a Second Class Upper Division degree. My passion to pursue this course came from my observation of how technology is advancing tremendously. I had high expectations that I would land a job as soon as I graduated, but all my efforts of applying for jobs and hoping to be called for interviews have been in vain.

I have been seriously searching for a job and despite having IT expertise, I haven’t been successful. I feel broken because in some of the interviews I have attended, I have been told that my salary expectations are too high, and dismissed without being given a chance to negotiate.

In some instances, I am told that I am overqualified for the role and this makes me feel distressed. Society has put so much pressure on me that most individuals close to me feel I am not doing enough to get a job, yet that is not the case. This makes me withdraw from them as a way of guarding my heart from further anxiety and heartbreak.

I am grateful for my husband who has been encouraging, motivating, and providing financially for the family. Sometimes I regret going for higher education because of the challenges I have encountered, but I always believe that this was the best decision I could have made.

I wish the government would create more job opportunities for qualified candidates like me and I am sure this can be achieved if we do away with corruption. Now that I am unemployed and struggling to find a job, I have been volunteering at charitable organisations that are involved with improving the lives of the elderly and disabled, and providing education to poor school children.

Also, I have been attending webinars to equip myself with additional skills to boost my CV.

Given a chance, I would like to work as a project officer because I have experience in field operations, education programming, project management, ICT training, and digital learning programme implementation. I know it is not easy to find a job now but I believe the future is surely bright. I will keep pushing on.

Daniel Munive, 24

Graduate of applied statistics with computing

For me, job hunting has been tough and tiring, especially the process of walking from one office to another. One of the most discouraging things I have encountered is sending applications online and receiving no response.

I attained Second Class honors from Kabianga University. My high school mathematics teacher, Mr Omedi, inspired me to pursue statistics since I was among the best students in mathematics in KCSE. He always told me, “Statistics is one the most marketable courses in Kenya and an interesting course to study.”

With this, I thought I would land a job immediately but this has not been the story. There is so much pressure from society because everyone expects me to be employed and they keep on wondering why I am still jobless and staying at home despite pursuing a course that is “marketable”.

Sometimes I feel ashamed of telling them about the challenges I am encountering and as a result, I opt to keep quiet and just take a day at a time. My mother is very supportive and she always tries to make sure that I am OK despite my circumstances.

Now that I am unemployed, I have become a freelance writer, and I don’t regret venturing into this because it has helped me survive the tough economic times. I always take statistics jobs for clients, especially those abroad, and I can comfortably pay my bills. don’t regret going for higher education because the university gave me an opportunity to gather skills which I am using today.

The rate of unemployment is a huge concern and I blame the government for it. There are few organisations employing fresh graduates with no experience in the job market and that makes it difficult for us to secure permanent jobs. Also, there are so many old people in various organisations than the youths, which also makes it difficult for people my age to find employment.



Expert’s view

Kagondu Jnr is a counselling psychologist and transformational coach who runs an organisation called Mind Care Africa. This organisation focuses on transforming lives through mental health consultation, personal growth and development, team building, and counselling.

What is your advice to young graduates who are jobless?

I understand that job hunting is tough, but joblessness shouldn’t change how you view yourself. You are a competent person with adequate knowledge you acquired in college or university. You need to have the right attitude and embrace any opportunity that comes your way. Network with the right people, attend social gatherings, or volunteer as you wait for that opportunity you desire.



How can the issue of unemployment be solved?

Unemployment is a huge concern in Kenya and many young people end up frustrated, which eventually increases dysfunctionality in our society. Employers can minimise the gap of unemployment by giving opportunities to qualified candidates without seeking bribes or requiring candidates to be “connected”. Also, they can create more attachment opportunities to give college students working experience which can help them find job in future.

The government should create a conducive environment for individuals to set up businesses. Adequate training and preparedness on how to create job opportunities should be given in institutions of higher learning so that graduates can embrace innovative ways of earning a living.

How does joblessness affect graduates emotionally and psychologically?

Most graduates dream of getting a stable job immediately after graduation, but this is not always the case. This can be frustrating because society expects one to improve as soon as they graduate. Also, the fear of failing to pay bills or afford basic needs may increase emotional turmoil and distress. As a result, some get bitter with themselves, the government, and the society and if not handled well, this may eventually increase maladaptive behaviors like drug abuse, alcoholism, and crime. Some may become depressed and have suicidal thoughts especially if they have no strong support system.

What can they do to cope with the situation?

First, they need to accept the fact that they don’t have a job, but keep hope alive that there will be better days ahead. Secondly, they should accept that they are not alone. There are others facing similar challenges. Third, they need to be kind to themselves and appreciate that they have valuable skills that can be used to earn a living.