The queen of Para Badminton

Aged 21, Neema Stency Obonyo has shown great potential in disability sports. She ranks first in para-badminton, and second overall in badminton (for able bodied players) in the country. Stency is also good in sprints. She is coached in both badminton and athletics by renowned national badminton instructor, John Odhiambo.

Through the game, Stency has travelled to several countries including Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and South Korea. Her dream is to compete at the Olympics.

You have achieved so much and you are an inspiration to so many. Who is your role model?

In para-badminton, I admire Megan Hollander from Netherlands, who is ranked very high by the world para-badminton federation. I admire her flexibility on the court. We met during the Dubai Para Badminton tournament in 2021. It was my first time to compete at that level. She shared her training and studying schedule with me, and advised me on how to strike a proper balance. I like her courage and how respectful she is. She told me that if I believe in myself, I will succeed. Yet she was my opponent! She defeated me in the game, but the advice she gave me remains valuable. It is after we talked that I decided to train harder.

With the sorry state of sports in the country, you must have faced certain challenges on your way up?

I don’t have a sponsor and in badminton, you need so much, including kits, equipment and membership fees to train in a club with badminton courts. Another challenge I have faced and I’m working on is how to master the right running technique for sprints, such as the one used by African and Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala.

Everyone in Africa admires Omanyala’s running technique and he has mentored so many people. I train at the Kasarani Annex Stadium where Omanyala trains. If I get the right technique, I believe I can bring a medal from the Italian Open 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Jesolo Venice in May. Nothing is impossible. The other challenge is getting time to train. I am a student at Nairobi Institute of Business Studies so I have to divide my time between my studies, athletics and badminton.

What do your parents think about this journey you have chosen?

My father wanted me to concentrate on academics in my final year of high school, but my mum told him, “you never know where someone’s luck lies. Maybe sport is her destiny. Maybe education is her destiny. Give her a chance”. She managed to convince my dad. Nowadays, they are both very supportive. My brother is also into sports and always seeks advice from me. He is able-bodied and a footballer, but he hasn’t had the opportunity to travel like me. I tell him that if he loves football, he should work harder. Superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, worked hard to get to where they are.

What do you say to those who like to discriminate against disabled sportsmen?

I urge them to give us a chance to express ourselves. Secondly, I advise my fellow Kenyans that sport is an important thing. People earn a living through sports. They get to keep fit and healthy through sports. My advice to aspiring para-athletes is, go for it. When you engage in sports, you get valuable exposure and also find a support system.

The fact that one or two parts of your body don’t work normally does not mean you have to be sit at home. You belong to a community. Accept yourself, come to the society and interact with others. They will welcome you.

Sport is a short lived career. What are your future plans?

At the moment I am studying business management, and later I hope to pursue a course in sports management. There are many opportunities in para-sports. In badminton, you can become a coach, a classifier, or even a referee or umpire. In athletics, you can also become a coach and inspire and empower the upcoming athletes, because they also want to reach great heights. My dream is to get to the Olympics. I’m practicing hard because I believe I’m going to make it.