The motorsport rising star

McRae Kimathi has a long way to go to fit into the shoes of the person he was named after: the 1995 World Rally Champion Colin McRae.

Despite his busy 2022 schedule, McRae, who is the son of retired rally driver and current World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi, found time for an interview with MyNetwork regarding his sporting career.

The Kenyan rally star has the most decorated role models in Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier, both of whom have won the world title nine and eight times respectively.

Combined with the fact that he comes from a rallying family, Kimathi definitely has his craft cut out, and the career accountant is determined to continue making a name for himself.

Climbing the ladder is his desire.

“I see myself in WRC2 (the sport’s second tier) and probably trying to work my way into rally1,” says Kimathi when asked about where he sees himself in the next five years. He is currently in his first year in the WRC3 Junior category.

He will participate in five Junior World Rally Championship (JWRC) rallies and six African Rally Championship (ARC) rounds this year.

Apart from JWRC events in Sweden (February 24-27), Croatia (April 21-24), Portugal (May 19-22), Estonia (July 14-17) and Greece (September 8-11) and ARC rounds of Equator in Kenya (April 1-3), Pearl of Africa Rally in Uganda (May 6-8), Rally of Tanzania (July 22-24) and Rwanda Mountain Gorilla (September 23-25), Kimathi will also be one of the star attractions at the Orlen 78th Rally in Poland.

The young Kenyan rally driver is on a list of 56 participants entered for the fifth round of the European Rally Championship slated for this weekend in Mikolajki, Poland.

Kimathi is navigated by compatriot, Mwangi Kioni, in a Ford Fiesta Rall3 car from M-Sport Poland. He will use the Poland outing to prepare for the Safari Rally scheduled for June 23-26 in Naivasha, Nakuru County and Nairobi County.

“I got inspired to take up rallying because I come from a rallying background. Ever since I was young, I wanted to get into rallying,” offers Kimathi, named after Scotland’s Colin McRae, who won Safari Rally in 1997, 1999 and 2002.

Before this, Kimathi, who schooled at Nairobi Primary School, the Aga Khan Academy, Braeburn College and Strathmore University, played a little bit of football as a midfielder. Upon realising that he had more passion for rallying, he ditched soccer.

He went on to participate in more than 20 rallies since making his debut in the sport in July 2015 during the Machakos Rally. These include four rallies in ARC, a similar number in WRC and 14 in the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC).

Kimathi has been navigated by Absalom Aswani, Evans Mwenda, and Shameer Yusuf in Subaru Impreza N12.

His breakthrough came in 2021 when he joined the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Rally Star programme along with compatriots Jeremy Wahome and Hamza Anwar, supported with multi-million sponsorships from Safaricom and Kenya Airways.

In his first two rallies in the M-Sport Poland manufactured Ford Fiesta R3, used for the first time in JWRC this year, Kimathi was navigated by Mwangi Kioni and Shameer Yusuf respectively before sticking with Kioni.

Briton Stuart Loudon called for him the pace notes in Rally de Portugal last month before Kioni returned for this weekend’s Rally Poland.

Kimathi is the first Kenyan to ever enter the JWRC Championship, making his first appearance during the Rally Sweden in February this year. He had never driven on snow or ice.

He got some rallying tips from Norwegian former rally driver John Haugland, and his Irish counterpart Craig Breen, together with the Finnish instructor Tapio Laukkanen who won the KNRC title in 2016.

“Winning the ARC Junior title in 2021 and getting a chance to compete in the JWRC in 2022 are some of the achievements I have scored in rallying,” says Kimathi.

“It was an awesome feeling, big fight throughout the year, it was amazing,” says Kimathi about emerging the African junior champion in 2021.

Finishing Rally Sweden is also his highlight. He came fourth behind Briton Jon Armstrong, Finnish Lauri Joona and Irishman William Creighton and ahead of Finnish Sami Pajari and Robert Virves from Estonia.

The Kenyan is currently sixth on the WRC3 Junior standings with 22 points after amassing 12 points in Sweden and 10 points in Portugal. He retired in Croatia in April.

Kimathi, who regards rallying as his dream career and passion, is behind Armstrong (67 points), Joona (66), Pajari (56), Virves (49) and Creighton (28). Frenchman Jean-Baptiste Franceschi is on 15 points. The last two rounds in Junior WRC will take place in Estonia (July 14-17) and Greece (September 8-11).

He says that his main challenge in rallying is that it’s a highly competitive sport, “you have to be on your toes all the time”.

He has had some low moments, too. These, he says, are when he crashes “which is not good at all”. “My heavy crash in Kajiado earlier in the year was a sad experience,” says the star who crashed at the Power Stage during Kajiado Rally in the KNRC season-opening round in January this year.

Kimathi, whose father participated in over 40 rallies between early 1990s and 2016 when he retired, also encountered racism during the Rally Sweden.

“It was a bit of a shame but I would rather focus on my driving and delivering results,” he says. The FIA condemned the online racist abuse.

Kimathi is motivated by his competitive nature, the passion to do his best in all his races. He also thanks his parents for being very supportive. “They keep encouraging me to reach greater heights. I also cannot forget to thank my Kenyan fans, I hope to keep making them proud,” he says.

Rallying, being a very expensive sport, Kimathi says he owes it to Safaricom and Kenya Airways for their sponsorship.