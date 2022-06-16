The manager who left banking to save a generation



Of her childhood memories, it is life in the stifling Majengo slums in Nyeri that reigns most in adulthood.

At Majengo, Ann Wambui alias Wambui wa Ciana, saw children being molested and thought to herself that maybe one day “I will be the one to change this situation.”

The 30-year-old recalls witnessing different forms of child abuse and how families of the affected victims would fail to report the perpetrators to the police.

“Many of those families did so to protect their image as most of the culprits were either relatives or close family friends to the minors,” Ms Wambui says. “They feared being victimised.”

A tragic personal experience would later lead her into contemplating if she would dedicate her life to protecting the rights of children.

At 21, while still living at the slum, she received a distress call from a 13-year-old girl who informed her that she was being molested.

“She approached me and handed me a note whose contents showed that she was constantly being sexually abused but I was unsure of how to help her despite being a close friend to her family,” she recalls.

As Ms Wambui grappled with what to do, the child committed suicide. And that served as the clincher. Bugged by the incident that had now become a threat in her hood, she resigned from her banking job, just three years in.

She was a credit manager at the Bank of Africa in Nanyuki. In 2018, she called it quits to become a child activist.

With the help of two friends, Rev Elah Musasia and Margaret Mugo, she started Neema Rescue Centre, a Community - Based Organisation , to help minors facing abuse and those who are affected by gender-based violence.

According to Wambui , the latter is commonly ignored by the society, even though it has enormous effects on minors.

Children who grow up in hostile environments because of gender-based violence issues between parents end up being physically, psychologically and socially traumatised. This is what she hoped to provide a remedy for by becoming an activist.

“As a result, such minors become desensitised to suffering and learn to use violence as a legitimate means to achieving their wishes even in adulthood,” she says.

“It also includes issues of gender inequality which entails cases of disempowering girls to have less access to education than boys because they are seen as future wives and mothers,” she adds.

Through her organisation, she conducts roundup mentorship talks with minors living in her home area and neighbouring towns.

But she says such meetings were not as effective as she had hoped because the minors always returned to their hostile environments.

“Most of them would fall back to their old ways even after attending our counseling sessions,” Wambui says.

This was what pushed her into establishing a shelter for them. In 2020, she donated two of her rooms at her home for the establishment of Neema Rescue House. The home, which started with six minors, has since welcomed at least 30 children who had no place to go after they were either neglected by their kins or abused.

Currently, the facility has 24 children with the eldest being 16 years and the youngest only two . She has since employed a matron, cook and a watchman to take care of them.

Since she currently lacks a stable income, she relies on well-wishers to run the facility. She receives sanitary towels for the girls under her care from the county government of Nyeri, occasionally food donations and counselling services.

“I also sell branded handkerchiefs, umbrellas and lesos (Kikoi), imprinted with promotional messages against gender-based violence to earn some income for the facility,” Wambui offers.

In the beginning, while rescuing children she used to rely on chiefs and local village elders to take in minors who were living in volatile environments.

But currently, she is working with the courts through the children's department and the police to get custody of such minors.

So as to get victims to speak up against violence meted out against them, she has turned some of the children already under her care into ambassadors.

Ms Wambui says she uses them to create awareness among their peers and get introverted victims in society to open up about their situations.

“From experience, I have realised that it is easier for peers to talk about issues affecting them amongst themselves than talking to an adult,” she says.

Her oldest ambassador is aged 16 while the youngest is 13.

After getting such information from her ambassadors, she investigates the claims before involving the Children’s department, charged with handling such matters, with the help of the police and courts.

Wambui is one of the few individuals providing a safe haven for minors facing abuse in the society as there are hardly any started by the government.

The biggest challenge in her mission to safeguard human rights is when minors fail to speak up for fear of victimisation.

“This especially happens when we appear before the court and a victim has to testify before his perpetrator and during such instances, they refuse to talk and we are forced to take them through counselling again,” she says.

One of her prospects is to one day become a child government representative so as to influence the issues pertaining to minors from within.