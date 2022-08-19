The mama mboga who became a professional golfer

It has been one bumpy ride for Faith Chemutai to join the league of top golfers in Kenya.

From being a grocer (mama mboga) and waitress, watering a building site and working at a timber shop, to selling airtime, and then taking up golf, Chemutai’s is a tale of resilience and sheer determination to succeed.

The Pitchside visited the now professional golfer at Eldoret Club along Nandi Road, off the Eldoret-Nairobi highway, where she narrated about her sporting journey and much more. The twists in her story can make a great script for a soap opera.

Her enthusiasm for games started right in primary school, but with an interesting role; she just loved to share out glucose to the participants or hold the finishing tape. She only started participating in actual sports six years ago.

“My golfing journey began after I had tried many jobs,” she introduced. After dropping out in secondary school due to lack of fees, Chemutai started selling vegetables. “I found life very difficult as a mama mboga, so I quit it,” says the last born in a family of four.

She then became a volunteer for the Kenya Red Cross Society in Kachibora, Trans Nzoia County. The resettlement of thousands of the 2007 post-election violence internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Mount Elgon in May 2008 rendered her jobless.

“I felt like I was not ready to go back home after the IDP camps were closed, so I started looking for a job. I got employed as a waitress in Kitale where I earned Sh120 per day,” narrates Chemutai, who was again jobless in 2009 after the hotel went under.

She then worked at a timber shop, but again a few months later, the owner closed it down because timber became so expensive. Fortunately, Chemutai had made savings of Sh15,000. She got a salary of Sh3,500 at the timber shop.

“I managed to save Sh15,000 because I paid Sh500 as rent and saved the rest. I said to myself ‘I don’t want to be employed again,” she offered.

Chemutai nearly tried her hands on mitumba business, but got put off after she found out that a bale of the second half clothes costs Sh28,000. She couldn’t raise the Sh13,000, so she decided to start selling airtime credit.

She put up a kiosk worth Sh5,000 and started selling scratch cards before converting it to M-Pesa business, which also did not survive.

“I saved Sh50,000 but my house was broken into when I was away in Nairobi. It brought me back to square one. I got depressed, but I never gave up,” she disclosed . She went back to her village in Ziwa in Uasin Gishu where she did not stay for long as life was tough.

She sold a chicken to raise fare back to Kitale to live with a relative. Since she was jobless, she decided to take up a job of watering a building that was being constructed, for one month.

It was during that time that a friend invited her to Kitale Golf Club where the seed for her golf journey was planted.

“I saw these ladies dressed in eye-catching pink and white clothes. I didn’t know anything about golf. I saw lady golfers who had come all the way from Nairobi, Mombasa and even Uganda.

"Some had flown in, just to hit this ball. I said to myself that I also want to try out the sport, asked for the procedure and was told that I must be a member of a golf club first, then get my own kit and someone to train me,” says Chemutai.

She concluded that golf was a game for the rich after learning that one needed Sh250,000 to become a member of Kitale club.

Since she could not raise that amount, her cousin Elkanah Limo, a golfer, too, advised her to start as a caddie. She got some free lessons from Limo but ran into a stone wall when he went to Nairobi to pursue his studies.

Fortunately, Chemutai met this man who was in charge of operating the driving range. “He offered to train me but on condition that I pick all the balls and wash them. I accepted, so I used to wake up very early to hit between 300 and 400 balls per day.

At first, I got angry at myself because this did not go as expected. However, I never gave up. After four days, I saw great improvement in my golf swing. I realised that golf is all about commitment,” says the handicap 3 player who climbed from handicap 24.

Fast forward to 2022, Chemutai is one of top female golfers in Kenya and an entrepreneur of golf attire. But not without challenges. She ditched caddying because the golf kit was too heavy to carry around.

Moving between Kitale, where she resided, and Nandi Bears, where she got membership at Sh38,000, also proved to be a challenge. Yearly managerial changes at Kitale Club also meant she had to seek written permission to use Kitale facilities where she made her daily bread by training children and selling golf merchandise while improving her game.

The changes nearly ended her dream of playing golf, especially when she was told to access it for training just three times a month because she was a member of Nandi Bears and not Kitale.

Since she had applied but not obtained membership at Kitale Club and had landed a job at Eldoret Club early this year, she decided to withdraw from the Trans Nzoia County-based club.

Some of the benefits Chemutai has gained from golf include travelling to various towns in Kenya and making life and business connections. She sells golf attire such as golf skirts, shoes and tees.

She has been training children on the sport since 2019. The gold star is part of the team traveling to Tanzania next month for the All Africa Challenge Trophy Championship. She will take part in the supporters’ event.