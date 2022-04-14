The loyal Royal never fails a test

Eight weeks after joining campus, all the four occupants of Room Seven, Hostel 84 were nursing heart related injuries. “The Boyz,” as they liked to be called, were classmates. Dan, a talkative, lanky, light skinned boy with a sharp soprano and heavy village accent had his character properly developed. First, his attempts to befriend Kwamboka, a prettty graduate of State House Girls, had backfired spectacularly.

Next was Kamonyo. This one told anyone who cared to listen that Naom was his girlfriend. One day he booked for her a seat. After the class, as the quartet was returning to the hostels, Naom was seen holding hands with another man, Rinani. Without a word to Kamonyo, her supposed boyfriend, Naom and her man went straight to the males’ hostel. The Boyz tried unsuccessfully to muffle their laughter, their pleasure coming from the fact that Kamonyo was actually just as single as they were.

Now, Benonyi, who had laughed loudest when Dan’s and Kamonyo’s relationships failed, was the Albert Einstein of the group. Eight weeks in and the other Boyz club members doubted whether he had ever had a balanced diet. His breakfast was always eaten close to lunch time “to confuse the brain”. His brunch consisted of two nearly transparent chapatis, and a lot of water. Supper, his most eagerly awaited meal of the day, consisted of “Ug-bi” or ugali beans which went for Sh20. Despite this, Benonyi never welcomed any help or sympathy. It is rumoured that he used his Helb to pay his parent’s school fees. The parent was a teacher and was furthering his education. In short, Benonyi was the one responsible for his parent’s wellbeing, not the other way round.

Back to Naom. She was gorgeous, and campus boys went to extreme lengths to win her affection. However, it seemed only Rinani, a short but heavy built young man with a deep voice, had read the handbook, The Psychology of Naom. Rinani was cheeky too. “Do you know why I got attracted to you?” he asked Naom, who shook her head.

“I got attracted to you because of your brown eyes, angular face and exquisitely contoured body which makes men stare at you when you walk. You are also as brilliant as you are beautiful.” Naom was speechless. She thought such romantic men only existed in movies. She couldn’t believe this silver-tongued man was her boyfriend. Long story short, within the first few weeks, Naom had spent her entire Helb loan on Rinani.

Then, unfortunately for her, she fell pregnant, and had to take a break from her studies. Rinani, the guy who had gotten fat off Naom’s Helb loan, was soon seen walking hand in hand with another campus babe, whispering sweet somethings to her innocent, unsuspecting ears.

Now, a few months down the line, The Boyz are exiting the calculus class once again and who do they meet? Naom. The former beauty has since returned, and guess what, she is leaning on Rinani’s chest – again! As they walk past the couple, they unanimously agree that: Taliban or not, everyone has a heart, and it is hurt. Only the loyal Royal fails no test. Rinani is truly the loyal Royal.

By Charles Basweti,

Student at Dedan Kimathi University