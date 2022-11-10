The goat breeder of Katito

While many youths would consider farming a 'dirty' venture, that is not how Mildred Adhiambo sees it.

Mildred believes that farming is one of the most lucrative businesses that one can venture into to change their lives.

The 29-year-old is the owner of Zamil Farms Limited, a goat breeding farm in Katito, Kisumu County. She has been running the project for the past two years and has employed six workers to help with the farm’s management.

The four-acre piece of land on which the farm sits has been dedicated for purposes of breeding and rearing the Galla goat breed. A visitor touring the farm for the first time would mistake the 100 goats she owns for a snow white carpet spread on the ground.

"I can never be proud of myself enough for taking the brave step to venture into livestock production. This is a lifetime investment I would recommend to my fellow youths," says Mildred.

It was in the year 2020 that she ventured into goat farming. This was after witnessing the struggles many farmers and butchers in Kisumu were grappling with in search of goats. Before 2020, she was a poultry farmer but she says the gains from chicken production were little and could hardly cater for her needs.

"After leaving The Kenya Institute of Monitoring and Evaluation in 2017, I briefly worked with a non-government organisation for two years," she says. By the time her contract with the NGO was ending, Mildred had made up her mind to start poultry farming. But, she soon realised the returns from the business were way below the cost of inputs.

She immediately started researching on a business idea which would bring in more returns.

“I did research online and consulted with a number of friends before settling on selling goats," she says.

Her decision was driven by the fact that Kisumu could barely produce enough goat meat to sustain the residents.

She explains that on several occasions, she would visit butcheries only to hear the owners complain of not being able to meet their customers' demands.

Mildred says that at the same time, the county government of Kisumu had just donated the Galla goat breed to some of its residents, and she realised quite a number were interested in the animal. That’s when she spotted an opportunity for business.

Armed with the Sh70, 000 she had saved from the poultry farm, Mildred was ready to start looking for her first clients.

She went looking for potential buyers to place their orders. She then made her maiden journey to Kiserian in search of goats.

Her major challenge was that many times, the suppliers would not be in a position to deliver the breed of goats she wanted.

"My customers would be forced to wait for up to three weeks before I could deliver, and I ended up losing many of them," she says, adding that, “Also, since I was starting out, some of my clients were uncomfortable with the idea of paying for the goats in advance.

Once again, she had to think fast. Eventually, she settled on starting a goat breeding farm.

In 2021, Mildred purchased a piece of land in Katito, which was strategically positioned in a place with plenty of bushes and shrubs for the goats to graze on. She fenced the land and put up three large sheds to shelter the goats.

She used her savings as seed money, as well as bank loans. After the construction work, she bought 80 female Galla goats and five male ones, plus feeds.

She also employed four herdsmen, a veterinary and animal health officer.

Mildred’s Zamil Farms Limited is keen on ensuring that only kids with desirable characteristics are sold to buyers. This is done through close monitoring of the kids and female goats from the time of conception till birth.

"Any goat that exhibits undesirable characteristics including miscarriages, are sold to butchers. Our mission is to give our customers the best goat qualities,” says Mildred.

So far, Mildred has bought three more acres to sustain the growing goat population. Most of her clients are butchers, farmers and individuals looking for meat for special occasions.

She also educates locals in Katito about goat breeding. Those interested are often given a male Galla goat at a fee and when the goat conceives, she links the farmers with the potential buyers.

Mildred says that one of her major challenges was taking good care of pregnant goats. Because of the large number of animals, sometimes the pregnant goats go unnoticed.

"We also had cases of goats that would give birth in the grazing fields and since we had not been keen enough, we would end up losing the kids,” says the Kenya Institute of Monitoring and Evaluation alumnus.

But this is no longer the case now since the herders work day and night to ensure the goats are healthy and well fed.

She now looks forward to enrolling for a degree course in strategic management in order to learn how to maximise her productivity.

“My advice to young people is, never be afraid of any job as long as it brings in money. Start small and learn from your mistakes," she concludes.