The French call

BY DANIEL OGETTA AND HELLEN SHIKANDA

If you could speak fluently in a foreign, internationally recognised language other than English, what would you have accomplished that you haven’t? To what extent do you imagine your bilingual abilities would have shaped your life?

This international Francophone Day, we speak with three youngsters who dedicated years to learning French, despite discouragement and ridicule from naysayers, and in spite of the challenges that come with learning a new tongue as an adult. Now, their sacrifice is paying off. They can’t imagine how their lives would have panned out had they given up on the dream to attain fluency in French. Find out more.

Nixon Lilumbi, 26, High School English language assistant in Marseille, France

I have been a Francophile for as long as I can remember. I admired the French language long before I got to learn it.

I got the chance to study French in secondary school and initially, it was not as easy as I had imagined. I particularly struggled with getting the phonetics and articulations right, but I was determined to learn the language so I studied it through to university.

I was fascinated by the French culture and always wondered how France looked like in real life, away from the way it is portrayed in books. I really yearned for the day I would set foot or even work in Paris and visit the famous Eiffel Tower and the Champs Elysee.

I encountered a number of naysayers while I was in university who dismissed the course. They often told me that I would end up being a teacher since French is not a lucrative course.

But, I had a goals. I knew that I was destined for great things regardless of what others thought. So, when I got the opportunity to teach English in France, I didn’t think twice. But when I arrived in France, I realised that the language being spoken there was worlds apart from what I had learnt in class! I had to adapt quickly.

Now, I feel like a Frenchman. I am so immersed in their culture that I celebrate their national holidays.

While at Moi University, I met the French ambassador and linguistic attachés who had come to visit the institution. At the time, I could speak fluently so I was confident enough to approach them. I ended up representing my university in an exchange programme with the University of Utrecht in Netherlands thanks to this language. My perspective of the world is new, refined and different. Now that I am living here, I have come to learn that one can thrive even if they live far away from home and family.

Back home, there is a volunteer group called 'The Francophone Network' which recently built a library in Githunguri, Kiambu County. The children there are steadily developing love for the language and when I return, I plan offer my services to the young French learners as a way of giving back.

Elsie Gathoni Kiarie, 26, Master’s student in Belgium

Never in my life did I imagine studying French, or any other international language for that matter. I fancied the language due to its lovely accents and intonations, but that was it. In 2009 when I was a Form One student at Bunyore Girls High School, I signed up for French classes, but I still wondered whether I would ever learn to speak as excellently as I heard others speak.

Initially, I really struggled to learn. With time, however, I realised it wasn’t that hard. It only called for passion and practice.

In Form Two, I fell in love with the language and dedicated most of my time to learning it. I started posting good results in exams and slowly, I developed a passion for it. Today in Belgium where I live, many mistake me for either a native or a West African because they can’t imagine a Kenyan can speak French so fluently.

I think I have adapted to the French culture, including the cheese-filled cuisine and their chic dressing style. I have even developed a sublime French accent, which sometimes slips through when I switch to English.

Fluency in this language has opened many opportunities for me. It gave me a precious chance to travel and work overseas, and to discover the francophone world. I worked in Burundi for three years and I have toured the Picardie region in France.

I intend to someday become a diplomat, and being fluent in French makes me feel confident about my chances of realising that dream.

One thing I have learnt is that French evolves. The French taught in class is not the same one you will speak. Once you start practicing, you’ll get the difference. Had I ignored the subject in high school, or if I had dropped it after the initial challenges, I would have missed the opportunity to travel and discover the world. More importantly, I would have missed the opportunity to pursue my Master’s degree because one of the qualifications was a DELF B2 level of French.

I can confidently say that everyone can succeed in their endeavours, especially if they follow their passion and stay focused. I followed mine and I feel good about where I am in life. Because I understand the language pretty well, I sometimes teach those who want to learn. Doing this makes me feel like I am empowering others and giving them an edge in the job market, especially in roles that require fluency in a foreign language.

DOROTHY TONUI, 25, MASTER’S STUDENT AT UNIVERSITY OF PARIS-SACLAY

I started learning French when I was in Grade One, but I can’t clearly remember what motivated me to study the language at such an early age. After two years I transferred to another school that did not offer French lessons, so I abandoned my passion until I got to secondary school. Taking French lessons really shaped my life.

At Moi Tea Girls High School, fluency in French was always beneficial. It gave you an opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities. And whenever there were symposiums and music festivals, French speakers had an easier time getting selected because they were the only ones who could recite French poems and songs.

However, I had challenges learning the language due to my teachers’ mother tongue influence. To sharpen my oral skills, I joined Alliance Française in Eldoret where I advanced to level B2. I also speak German.

Fluency in this language gave me a chance to become an English Language Assistant in France for seven months. This allowed me to travel to Europe for the first time, and I later applied to study at Paris-Saclay University and got accepted. Had I not studied French, I would not have traveled to Europe, and I wouldn’t have been able to further my studies in France. I would have missed the valuable exposure and experience that I have gained in the past year.

I would like to advance in French language and attain a C1 fluency level because it will help me in my career, future job prospects and integration.

Being a French speaker has taught me that there is more to speaking a foreign language. One also gets to learn about the culture and heritage of the natives of the particular language.

By opting to study a language, say French, you subtly allow your mind to explore different cultures.

When I eventually learn to speak in the French slang they speak on the streets of Marseille and adapt fully to their fashion tastes and seafood such as snails and frog legs, I will consider myself wholly assimilated.

A number of my family and friends have realised the kind of opportunities open to French speakers, and some have started taking classes and looking for information about studying in France, just like I am. I am not sure whether I will return home. My decision will be informed by the career opportunities available.

Dr Melissa Wanjiru-Mwita, 32, Lecturer at Technical University of Kenya

In September 2019, I relocated to Switzerland to work as post-doctoral researcher at the University of Geneva. Until then, I had never bothered to learn any new language. Yet to survive there, I had to have a certain degree of fluency in French.

People told me that French was the same as English because of the many shared words and alphabets, and that I would have an easy time learning it. They were wrong. Among other complexities, I learnt that the language and pronunciations are quite different. I had studied in Japan for six years and had a good grasp of Japanese, but I found it easier to learn Japanese than French.

My bilingual abilities have granted me many opportunities, including this chance to be on the newspaper. Had I given up on the language due to the early challenges, I would have missed out on so much, including the chance to learn the cultures of different countries.

I recently returned to Kenya and I am a lecturer at a city university. My husband has also signed up for online French classes, I believe due to my influence, and we sometimes speak the language at home. I also watch French videos in my free time to advance my oral and written skills.