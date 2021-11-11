The First years' Experience

BY DANIEL OGETTA AND ANGELINE OCHIENG

Joining campus is a momentous occasion for any student, majorly because of the superlatives used to describe college life. The boundless freedom, the opportunity to meet friends and interact with people from different backgrounds, the chance to learn new concepts in a novel environment with little supervision…the list is endless.

Some downplay the expectations placed on new college students, and many disregard the struggles that characterise university life. But, most senior students agree that campus is a critical weaning ground for those transitioning into adulthood.

This week, four freshers who are still trying to find their feet on various campus grounds share their experiences on what the big jump to adulthood is really like.



Photo credit: Bonface Bogita

Ivy Wangari, 18,

Bachelor of medicine student, JKUAT

Immediately I received my university calling letter, I became curious to know what life there entailed. I looked for material online about how to survive far away from home because it was to be my first time to live far from my parents’ house.

Despite all my efforts to prepare psychologically, my first days in campus were difficult. Luckily, I adapted to it after about two weeks and I’m faring on well. I do miss home sometimes, especially the company of my younger sister. I really want to spend as much quality time with her as possible because she is still growing.

Being at the university, to me, means that I have a chance to fulfil my God given purpose, to be a source of hope to my family, and to serve as a good role model for my siblings.

I was frequently warned against joining bad company in campus. I heard a lot about how students sometimes start doing hard drugs which eventually affects their studies. I am very keen not to find myself in this trap.

I have since gathered that compared with high school, there is a lot of free time in campus. Nobody cares about what you do or where you go, and it requires a great deal of discipline to keep time and avoid peer pressure. I draw my encouragement from the Holy Book which says in 1 Corinthians 10:23 that not all leisure activities are necessary.

Compared to the rigorous timetable we had at Maryhill Girls High School, I find the academic schedule in campus a lot more flexible. It allows one time for self-care, which is good for optimum mental health.

While discussions that college graduates come into the job market as nothing but half-baked professionals is rife, I believe my story will be different. This is because I have passion in what I am learning, and this passion makes me enjoy studying even though my course involves a lot of research. I hope to be among the best in my field, so I am determined to leave campus fully baked.

Lectures are extremely lively and fun, although some subjects are challenging. Sometimes a lecturer ends a class and the whole class has not understood anything about the topic, and all we can do is laugh before getting into group discussions to try and get a hang of it.

Apart from attending classes, I enjoy taking meals in vibandas with friends, something I never thought I would ever do. The university’s population is large and I get to meet new people every day. These experiences sharpen and diversify my thinking and views – which I also like.

I hope that at the end of my stay in campus, I will remain grounded spiritually, socially, mentally, and academically. More importantly, I just can’t wait to walk out of the gates of JKUAT a certified medic.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya

Brevic Katimu, 21, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Moi University

I was born and raised in Eldoret and attended Eldoret GK High School, which is located just a few kilometres from Moi University. This has always been my dream university, and I am humbled to be here.

Surprisingly, before I joined Moi University, neither I nor my father had ever set foot on the campus grounds. But, prior to admission day, I surfed the internet and downloaded several pictures and campus video tours of Moi University.

Since childhood, I have always been interested in history and politics. I drifted towards psychology much later in life after an experience in high school that led to my admission in a mental hospital. But, I am glad because history and philosophy are incorporated in my psychology course. I also like the fact that apart from my core subjects, I am allowed to take some elective courses in areas of interest to me. This has allowed me to pursue my other passions, such as political science.

When I joined university, I was taken aback by the grand infrastructure inside the school. I didn’t expect it to be such a big and well-built place. I also didn’t expect other students to be as friendly as they have turned out to be. The library is so huge! The number of books in there still fascinates me, and I’ve been spending most of my free time in there. I read anything, including subjects that are outside my course work.

The first few days in the university went by so quickly. The experience is different from that of high school where we had to attend assembly every Mondays and Fridays. Here, there are neither bells nor teachers or prefects to supervise me.

I remember even in the first week, no one gave us any instructions about where to start or what to do. We spent the first few days just sitting idle, exploring and getting lost within the vast institution. The next week, we had an orientation and it was then that I was elected class representative of my class. This meant I was the go-to person in case any of my class mates faced any difficulties. It also meant that handling my peers’ problems, coordinating lectures, solving timetable clashes, guiding student to find lectures, knowing all my classmates individually, and interacting with lecturers away from class. There are some roles I don’t enjoy, but I believe I am doing well.

There is a lot of free time and freedom at the university. For the first time in my life, I feel as though I can do anything and everything, so long as it is legal. Sadly, I have little interest in outdoor activities and spend most of my time reading in the hostel or library, watching movies, browsing on campus Wi-Fi or executing my mandate as a student leader.

In my capacity as a class rep, I have observed that most of us are teenagers who have been brought to a new environment in an isolated location. This new ecosystem has drinking dens, libraries, shops, churches, cults and all other components of a typical society. Different students react to this situation differently. Some appear overwhelmed by the freedom and are rarely sober, some have turned their back on the church, while some remain unchanged despite the increased freedom.

I partially agree with the notion that most university students come out half-baked. I believe we should study to gain knowledge, to understand life’s concepts and to satisfy the curiosity that God put in all of us. However, most students who go through university do it in preparation for employment. A student pursuing engineering won’t read a novel because it won’t be tested in an exam even though he needs the good language in the novel to communicate. I study psychology not to find a job but to understand its tenets and to make reasonable contribution in that field.

Just being in a university setting feels like an achievement to me. Unlike many, I am in my university of choice, pursuing my dream course and making my family proud.

Photo credit: Pool

Pencella Wawira, 18, Communication and Media Technology student, Maseno University

Since I was a child, I have always had this burning desire to become an influential journalist, and to tell impactful stories. I couldn’t hide my excitement when I got the opportunity to pursue my dream course. I couldn’t wait to taste this ‘new’ life.

It is now two months since I joined the institution, and I am enjoying every bit of the experience. First, the freedom is just sweet, although it calls for a lot of self-discipline.

I have made many new friends, interacted with people from different cultures, and it is just amazing how we coexist. If one of my friends has a problem, we all come together and find a solution.

Having been raised by a single mother, my greatest desire has always been to follow my mum’s advice to the letter. I do not wish to disappoint her after all the struggle she has gone through to educate me and my two siblings. But, she is no longer here to watch my actions, neither are my teachers from Bishop Lawi Mathiu Secondary school to monitor me.

Initially, I used to spend my money carelessly and would always be left broke days later. The burden would be transferred to my mother who is my main financier. Thankfully, I have so far learnt how to use my money wisely. I have even began saving at least 30 per cent of whatever amount mum sends me for bad days.

Occasionally, my friends ask me to accompany them to parties, but I remember my mum’s stern words and decline the offers. I choose to watch movies or read novels during my free time.

So far, life has been good. My lecturers are way friendlier than most of my high school teachers. I don’t like it when classes are cancelled abruptly. It makes me feel drained and inconvenienced because I prepare for each class in advance.

Now that I’m miles away from home, I dearly miss my twin brother, and my mother, especially her classic meals.

Photo credit: Pool

Pretty Narotso Makokha, 20, Technical University of Mombasa (TUM)

I joined TUM in January 2021 to pursue a diploma course in Information and Communication Technology. I had studied at St Mary's Girls High school in Mumias, so my admission offered me a chance to travel and study far away from home. It was going to be my first time to travel to Mombasa! I love travelling and exploring, so I knew with certainty that I would have a pleasant experience.

It is almost one year since I joined TUM, but I am yet to get used to this hot weather. It sometimes gets unbearable.

Before I joined campus, I had been told of students misusing their freedom and succumbing to negative peer pressure. I have come to see it for myself.

Here, nobody cares. In fact, some of my classmates are already living with their boyfriends as married couples.

I have resolved to study, become a professional, and change the world someday. I also want to make my parents proud. I am the first born, so I have to set a good example for my siblings.

Since primary school, I have always schooled in boarding schools far from home. Yet I still miss home a lot. I miss my parents and siblings and it sometimes feels like I hardly get enough time to bond with them. Even so, I enjoy interacting with people from different backgrounds. I believe it is preparing me for life beyond TUM.