The first-class experience

BY DANIEL OGETTA

Each year, universities churn out graduates into the job market. However, only a handful of them finish with the top most grade – a first-class. However, the holders of this prestigious cap say it is a lonely path to walk, and that the societal pressure that comes with it is overwhelming. Add that to the internal pressure to keep excelling to prove the point that you are “the best of the best”.

So, is it that prestigious? Three first-class degree holders share their experience.

Photo credit: Pool

Cheruto Rono, 24

Writer and social media manager at Paukwa Stories

All along, my prayers and plans in life had little to do with what grade I would graduate with from university. I simply hoped to get one foot in the door and get at least a paid internship in a field related to communication or journalism.

I knew I had to work hard, and that paid out handsomely when I graduated with first-class honours in journalism in October 2019. From there, everything just seemed to align. When I completed my studies, I secured an internship which became a fulltime job shortly afterwards.

Upon graduating, I did not know what to do, or if whatever I was doing was right or wrong.

Getting first-class honours, in my opinion, entails striking a balance between studies and other aspects of your life as a student.

In school, I enjoyed studying alone as opposed to group discussions. I am also more of a visual learner so if I write things down, I understand them better. Therefore, during my undergraduate studies I leant towards learning material that explained concepts taught in class using creative imagery, and if I couldn't get this I would try to rewrite my notes as I was revising.

Someone also told me that co-curricular activities get factored into the final grade, so I joined the modelling club and, later, together with a handful of friends, we revived the journalism club. Well, I still do not know if this involvement in non-academic activities counted in my final results, but if it is true, then I recommend being an active member of at least one school club or sports team.

Reviving the journalism club together with other students helped me develop leadership skills and taught me about the importance of respecting different perspectives in the creative process.

Obviously, you have to excel in your academic work. I regularly attended class and actively participated in group work. Upon graduating, one of my greatest expectations was to get a well-paying job. I also knew that how fast I got it mattered a lot not just to me, but to the society too.

I now know that a first-class degree doesn’t mean that one will automatically excel in all other aspects of life. Everyone has different strengths. However, once someone succeeds in one area of life, the society expects them to shine in everything else. But apart from getting a good job, I haven’t experienced any other societal pressure because of my grades.

What I am now grappling with is internal pressure to succeed. When I got my honours, I suddenly felt the desire to always finish on the top spot in everything I did. This urge keeps me in a state of endlessly wanting to prove a point to myself and others.

As much as I don’t regret the grade, I don’t always want it to be used to measure my future performance and accomplishments. There is more to life than academics.

It is important to study hard and get the best grade one can, but it is also important to hone the skills required in the current job market.

If I was to change anything in the learning process, I would make CV writing a lesson in college and not in primary school. Who should one include as a referee? What should somebody with no work experience say in that part of the document? And how should one handle rejection letters? Graduates need those skills more.

Photo credit: Pool

Eilyne Mbayi, 22

Economics and finance graduate

Even though it was virtual, graduating on July 20 this year with first-class honours was humbling and gratifying. It was the greatest reward I got for all the hard work and prayers.

Some say it is easier for a graduate with a Second Class degree to get a job than it is for a First Class graduate since employers believe that the latter spent too much time on books at the expense of developing other aspects in life. But, one can be both book and street smart. For this, given another chance, I'd still work hard to get a first-class.

I am still fresh from campus and searching for a job, but in the meantime, I make and sell fruit salad to get some income. I do not want to be idle since an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.

So far, the only challenge I have encountered in the job hunting phase is lack of feedback from prospective employers even when you meet all the qualifications required for a job.

I find health and development economics fascinating and I think this is the career path I want to pursue.

Society has been constructed to expect honours graduates like me to have a well-paying job or to enroll for a Master’s programme almost immediately. This pressure can be overwhelming and I hope the society won’t judge me through that lens.

Like most students, I expected to secure a job in my area of specialisation fast, and later on advance my studies.

I believe my four-year stay at the university prepared me adequately for the world outside college. However, if I were to change something in the learning process, I would include a unit where students are taught to be ready for the job market and what is expected of them.

I’d advise university students to take their studies seriously, and to be open to networking with other students, joining a club or volunteering for a good cause. I volunteered for the Heroes for Change programme, and the experience immensely shaped my life.

Photo credit: Pool

Stephen Muema, 24

Voice over artist

When I joined Maseno University in 2016, I was only optimistic that in four years, I would graduate.

I have always been passionate about media, so when I was admitted for a BA in Communication and Media Technology with IT, I just had to finish with honours.

I graduated virtually in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic and was the only one with a first-class in my cohort.

I am now a multimedia journalist with Mutongoi TV where I wear the shoes of video editor, producer, news anchor or voiceover artist.

My close friends in campus were bookworms. While they frequented the library, I spent time learning all I could about cameras, graphics and editing software like Adobe Premier Pro and Photoshop. In fact, some of my friends used to tell me that all I know is to render videos on Adobe Premier pro.

While they joked about it, their sentiments strengthened my desire to excel and outdo them. I promised myself to be better in both theory and practicals. I believe it is this combination, together with my passion, that helped me bag the honours.

I appreciate the fact that everyone has a different experience. In my case, I had no challenge getting a job. I didn’t even search for long.

I believe most first-class holders find it hard to get a job because they expect favours, and that is where we go wrong. Gone are the days when good academic papers or godfathers would automatically get you a permanent job. Now, surviving in the job market requires unique skills and not grades.

In my few months of wearing the tag “first-class holder,” I have found a way of managing the pressure. You just have to be as good as your academic papers.

In fact, my life after graduation is way better than I thought it would be. I never sought my current job and it never occurred to me that I’d be a public figure, but today I am. It is beyond my expectations.

If I was to change something in the university curriculum, I would incorporate more practical studies. I learnt a lot of theories that unfortunately don’t add much value because practical skills are highly important in today’s industry. If I was to go back, I would still aim for a first-class, but I won’t study hard for it. I would focus more on getting more skills.

If you are in college today, turn to YouTube and Google and try to find out what the industry requires of you. If it requires you to solve some simultaneous equations, do exactly that. If it requires you to work on your vocals, do that. Also, strive to get the skills and build interest in what you are studying. Seek to grasp the skill, and the grades will come. Always remember that this world does not require you to be the best but do your best.