The first-class experience

  • "Society has been constructed to expect honours graduates like me to have a well-paying job or to enroll for a Master’s programme almost immediately.


  • This pressure can be overwhelming and I hope the society won’t judge me through that lens.


  • Like most students, I expected to secure a job in my area of specialisation fast, and later on advance my studies," says Eilyn Mbayi

Each year, universities churn out graduates into the job market. However, only a handful of them finish with the top most grade – a first-class. However, the holders of this prestigious cap say it is a lonely path to walk, and that the societal pressure that comes with it is overwhelming. Add that to the internal pressure to keep excelling to prove the point that you are “the best of the best”.

