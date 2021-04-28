The familiar question that gave rise to a thriving photography business

Photo credit: Pool

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • Piczangu is here to solve the challenge that photographers and clients face when it comes to delivery of photos.


  • For example, if a photographer takes multiple photos of different individuals during an event, he is left with the dilemma of telling people apart and attaching correct nametags.


  • On the other hand, the attendees may not know how to locate the cameraman, which makes it difficult for them to get their photos back. 

To tell a story completely, words often need to be accompanied by images. This is because pictures evoke emotions and convey personalities and moods in a way that words can’t. Joshua Nyantika knows this too well because for the past seven years, he has been in the business of capturing his clients’ memories. He is a photographer. Whenever he attends an event, he gets one common question: “Ntapata aje picha?” (How will I get my photos?) Followed by incessant texts and calls form clients.

