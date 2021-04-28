The familiar question that gave rise to a thriving photography business

To tell a story completely, words often need to be accompanied by images. This is because pictures evoke emotions and convey personalities and moods in a way that words can’t. Joshua Nyantika knows this too well because for the past seven years, he has been in the business of capturing his clients’ memories. He is a photographer. Whenever he attends an event, he gets one common question: “Ntapata aje picha?” (How will I get my photos?) Followed by incessant texts and calls form clients.

In July 2019, the 27-year-old travel led to Japan to take part in a programme tailor-made for owners of startups.

“It was a three-month initiative by the University of Nairobi and Kepple Africa Ventures. The programme involved working for top-notch start-ups in Japan and it was such an eye opener. I got so inspired that when I returned home in November that year, I came determined to establish my own business. I spent many nights tossing and turning in bed trying to think up a worthy business idea,” Joshua says.

Then one day, he had a light bulb moment. He thought of creating a platform that would make it easier for photographers to share pictures with clients. That is how Piczangu came to life.

“I did my research and discovered that I was venturing onto virgin grounds. There were no other platforms that I could bench mark on.”

With the help of his former campus mate, Joshua worked on the product for one year before launching it in March 2021.

“Piczangu is here to solve the challenge that photographers and clients face when it comes to delivery of photos. For example, if a photographer takes multiple photos of different individuals during an event, he is left with the dilemma of telling people apart and attaching correct nametags. On the other hand, the attendees may not know how to locate the cameraman, which makes it difficult for them to get their photos back.

“With our app, the photographers only needs to sign up and upload photos. After that, a code will be generated which can then be shared with clients, who can buy the photos directly from the platform. The photographer determines the price of each photo.”

Barely two months after the launch, more than 100 photographers have signed up and are already using the platform.

Freelance photographer Michael Khateli is one of the platform’s users. “I like this new approach of selling images. As a photographer, I have been making money through printed photos, but never through such. Now, I can sell soft copy images and clients can decide whether to print them out or not. Also, I can monitor my photo sales with ease,” he offers.

Even so, the journey has not been without difficulty.

“One of the challenges we are facing is resistance from some of the photographers we have approached. With little funding, introducing this new product to the market hasn’t been easy. However, I am enjoying the progress. Accumulating the numbers we have in just two months is a miracle,” he offers.

A study conducted by Pew Research in 2017 found that 30 per cent of Kenyans owned smart phones, meaning that one in three Kenyans own mobile gadgets with good camera specifications. Does this mean that professional photographers will in the long run be pushed out of business? Nyantika doesn’t think so. He believes that professional photography, and the editing that comes with it, is still king.

“To further enrich the product, I am planning to introduce more features to the platform so that I can reach more photographers, including those located outside Kenya,” he says.

To market the app, Nyantika mostly uses Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

“I have learnt that to successfully introduce a new product, one has to be aggressive in marketing. Therefore, I make use of both written and audio-visual marketing techniques. Also, I have discovered that people can see what you are up to, even if they don’t tell you or show you that they do. I have received many calls from strangers who want to learn more about the platform. Some have even signed up and recommended their friends. Recently, a Facebook friend who I hadn’t spoken with for a while reached out expressing willingness to be an investor for the business.

