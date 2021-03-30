The economist who found a career in dancing

Every moment Kennedy Kavete is at home, he expects a knock on his door. The children on his apartment always come requesting him to teach them how to execute a dance move or to help them with a dancing challenge. He mostly obliges, because dancing is his lifestyle.



“They are my big fans,” he shares. On social media platforms and especially Tiktok, fans know him as Nedy Parezo. On that realm, he is a star. When he did Nyashinski’s Hapo Tu challenge, it gained about 20 million views while Bahati’s Mi Amor raked in half that amount.



Yet Nedy wasn’t always a dancer. In fact, his foray into dancing is a tragicomic story.



“In 2011, while in Form Four, we got word that the Insyder magazine team were coming to our school. I badly wanted to appear on it as it was popular in most secondary schools and being featured on it was a big deal. So, my friends and I organised ourselves into a dancing group which we named Aume which is a Kamba word meaning men,” he offers.



Before this, like most of us, Nedy had two left feet. Although Aume never featured on the magazine, the experience was an eye opener to him. It was proof that he could actually dance!



Now, on TikTok, Instagram and Youtube are multiple videos of him dancing to a variety of music that he creates and practices in his living room. One of the commenters recently applauded him and said that his energy and passion was infectious.



“When I finished secondary school in 2011, I didn’t stop dancing. We were then living in Makadara estate in Eastlands and there were always groups of boys to be found dancing, mostly in churches. I often joined such groups.

"Also, I knew that I would have to wait for close to two years before advancing with my education because my parents could not have afforded to sustain me and my elder brother in school at the same time. So, I spent most of my time dancing,” he says.



Sometime in 2014, Nedy joined the University of Nairobi with the goal of becoming an economist and statistician. However, by the time he graduated in 2019, his passion for dancing had taken over. Notably, the skills and knowledge he acquired while pursuing his degree comes in handy when making pay negotiations.

“Three years ago, I established dance training classes dubbed ABCD-Anybody Can Dance and some of these trainings would clash with my school schedule. At one point, I deferred for a year.”



His parents did not fully understand his fascination with dance, but thankfully, they didn’t ask him to stop.



“I think they were dancers too in their youth because I still see them burst some moves around, although their dancing styles are a bit slower and easier to execute.”



By the time he was establishing ABCD, Nedy had become a household name among dancers in his neighbourhood, and worked with hundreds of clients.

“It has been a journey of persistence and hard work. I started dancing in 2011 and it wasn’t until 2015 that I got my first paying client. Looking back at how far I have come and the challenges I faced along the way, I realise that it has been a miracle getting to where I am,” he states.



The concept behind ABCD is to encourage everyone to dance. You believe you can’t dance to save your life? You just want to enhance your skills? You are welcome. We do not have a particular target group. I love and encourage people to dance because besides offering many health benefits such as increased aerobic fitness, dancing is a form of therapy. Many people have confessed to coming for the classes to relieve stress. Also, it is a great way to network and socialise,” he offers.



He offers both indoor and outdoor classes at YMCA Central, Nairobi at a cost of Sh3,000 a month for weekday evening classes, or Sh800 for the Saturday mid-morning outdoor class.



“We are adhering to all health guidelines in light of the pandemic, so we are not taking more than 15 students for every class,” he offers.



Nedy’s industry is among the worst hit by the pandemic. “Last year, I hit rock bottom. I started having anxiety attacks. The banning of public events and social gatherings meant that our services as artists were not needed. Fortunately, I had some savings that kept me going, and a great support system that includes my family, girlfriend and friends,” he offers, and continues:



“I learnt a very big lesson about the importance of saving, and having multiple avenues of income as a dancer. Now, whenever I wake up, the first thing I check is not my social media feed but my emails. Many companies are embracing the idea of having dancers market their products on platforms like Tiktok. I keep checking to find out whether there is anyone who has responded to my proposals or booked my services. Even though the pandemic has slowed our progress, I am hopeful of coming up with dancing classes across major towns in Kenya in the near future.



Lnjeru@ke.nationmedia.com