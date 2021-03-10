The Covid careers crisis

BY COLLINS OMULO

Losing a job can be tough, especially in Kenya where the unemployment rate keeps soaring each year. Throw a pandemic in the works and the result is a highly competitive and uncertain job market, which can be overbearing even for the strongest humans.

Since Covid-19 struck in March last year, the country’s economy has suffered several unexpected shocks, and the effects have been far reaching.

Statistics show that at least 1.7 million Kenyans lost their jobs between March and June, 2020. This was largely attributed to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

With demand for most products dropping sharply and many businesses reporting poor sales, many employees were rendered redundant while others were sent on unpaid leave.

The youth have been highly affected by this unexpected turn of events, with the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) reporting that young people were the hardest hit by job cuts compared to their counterparts aged 35 and above.

Young people in the country, already disproportionately unemployed with youth unemployment estimated to be as high as 38.9 per cent compared to the overall national unemployment rate of 9.3 per cent, life has not been the same again as they have had to contend with loss of their source of income as a result of the pandemic. We caught up with four such individuals.

Arnold Ngure, 27

Arnold was leading a normal life. He would go through his social media feed as soon as he woke up each morning, then check his email address for any new developments. One morning, however, he found a new email form his employer bearing unpleasant news. That day marked the beginning of Arnold’s tribulations.

The email said that Arnold, together with 30 of his colleagues, had been let go by their employer. At that time, he and his colleagues were working from home following government enforced restrictions at the height of the first coronavirus wave.

Arnold quickly had to come to terms with the fact that he was jobless, yet things had just begun looking up for him after months of job hunting.

“I heard from friends and also from the news about how many individuals had lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic, but I never thought that would be my story, at least not that soon. We all received that email. It said that our employers would not be paying our salaries any more. That was in mid-May, and the news was shocking,” he says.

Arnold had been working for only 17 months when this particular disaster struck. Initially, he was staying with a relative but after getting the job, confident that he would manage on his own, he moved out of his relative’s house and relocated to Ongata Rongai to begin a life of independence. That was before Covid-19.

“I found myself back where I had started – jobless and dependent. The money I had saved while working quickly ran out after five months. I was forced to go back to the same relatives I was putting up with because life became unbearable,” he recalls.

To make ends meet, Arnold resorted to online writing and menial jobs. It was the only way he could meet his basic needs. But even then, his earnings could not cater for much except his immediate needs. Ngure went back to job hunting, a struggle he thought he had kissed goodbye when he landed the online editor’s job.

He made it a habit to send no less than three job applications, for positions available both locally and internationally, every day. But no good news was forthcoming, and this further compounded his frustrations.

“Nothing was looking up. Local firms were busy scaling down operations as a result of Covid-19 while the international ones said they were not processing work visas because almost all borders were closed due to Covid-19,” he said.

As life became more and more unbearable due to the high cost of living in Nairobi, Ngure found himself having to move out of the capital city. He relocated to the Coastal town of Malindi in search of pastures green.

“I am staying with a relative here. I am yet to receive anything positive in form of a stable job, but I am hopeful that something will come up soon.”

Ngure is among millions of Kenyans who have lost their jobs since the national government imposed a partial lockdown which led to massive job losses and pay cuts across most corporate companies.





Macrine Otieno, 31

Macrine’s case is particularly heart wrenching, as she had been employed for three short months before her world came to a screeching halt. She had been a teacher at Royal Kids Academy in Nairobi’s Umoja estate when the unfortunate happened.

The school was closed abruptly since it became untenable to maintain staff salaries when all schools had been ordered shut due to the pandemic.

“Just like that, my colleagues and I were rendered jobless. The pupils we used to teach could no longer come to school,” recalls Macrine.

What followed was months of agony as she walked the width and breadth of the capital city in search of a new source of income. The three weeks she was forced to stay indoors as she came to terms with the unpleasant twist of fate were excruciating.

She would wake up to questions from her son who kept wondering aloud why Macrine was not dressing up to go to work. Life was tough and sometimes, they had to do with only porridge or tea for a meal. She kept at the job hunt, but there was nothing but disappointment there.

Towards the end of the year, the P1 trained teacher decided to try her hand in tailoring. Her first stop was Jericho Market on Jogoo Road. The transition from teaching to tailoring came with its fair share of challenges. It had been years since she had sat down to sew or knit anything. For her, tailoring was a hobby she practiced while in secondary school.

“I was being paid Sh200 every day, but for me this was better than nothing. However, things did not work out as planned so I left in search of another opportunity,” says the single mother of one.

Shortly afterwards, Macrine got a job as a house help in Nairobi, with a salary of Sh8,000 a month. It was not her dream job, but as they, beggars cannot be choosers. She took it.

But after working for five months, between July and November 2020, she quit because the job was taking a toll on her health. She had to frequently come into contact with cold water while cleaning utensils, clothes and other household items and this was giving her health related frustrations.

“Although the money was better than what I was getting at Jericho Market, I had to quit for the sake of my health. I could not afford to neglect my health because I have a young child,” she said.

Macrine thanks her landlord for understanding her predicament and allowing her to pay her rent in installments.

“I see it as a favour from God. Most landlords would have sent me out in the cold but he allowed me to stay. I cleared all my arrears in December last year,” she states proudly.

The 31-year old is now based in Narok County where she recently secured a teaching job at a public school in Suswa.

“I left Nairobi last month after getting the job. I will now be handling Grade 3 pupils,” she said, chuckling.

Photo credit: Pool

Alex Kiiru, 25

Alex’s situation is quite heartbreaking, because he got a job and ended up leaving the company even before receiving his first salary. He got a job in February, 2020 in the matatu industry as an assistant fleet manager for a matatu Sacco plying the Ngong-Nairobi route, but Covid-19 struck almost immediately afterwards.

After working for two and a half months, the Sacco’s management called time on their association, leaving Alex jobless. He was fully dependent on that job for his daily subsistence.

“It was hard for me. I spent more than a month indoors, idle. I didn’t have anything to do. This forced me to go back to depending on family and friends as my previous employers refused to pay my dues,” he says.

Alex had to adapt fast to his jobless status. He chose to learn the tricks of being a matatu tout, and when he was not on the road, he would do online writing to make ends meet.

Although he took a Bachelor’s degree in Education (English and Literature) from Kenyatta University, he could not apply for a teaching job because he did not graduate, which means he doesn’t have the required certificates to join the Teachers’ Service Commission.

“I could not apply for any job related to my degree because of the stringent requirements, so I just had to adjust and adapt. I still do not have any stable job but I have great hopes because I will be graduating in July this year!”