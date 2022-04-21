The Apprentices

For a long time, society has measured success only by whether one’s KCSE results were good enough to take them to college or university. The result is that institutions of higher learning accept more than 500,000 new students every year.

Upon graduation, many of these students end up unemployed and frustrated due to the limited job opportunities in the country. Data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics released last year showed that 1.23 million out of the 2.49 million jobless Kenyans were not actively looking for employment as they had given up.

This number is made up of mainly university and college graduates aged between 15 and 64. Yet tertiary institutions continue to record low intake of new students for various reasons. This week, we bring you the stories of four young people who were unable to join university, but who have created thriving businesses using their artisanal skills.

Photo credit: Pool

PAUL MUNDIA,26 CARPENTER ,NYERI

I was born and brought up in Laikipia County. When I completed my primary education, I wanted to join secondary school but unfortunately, I lacked school fees. I had a dream of becoming a civil engineer, but I had to watch that vision fade away due to my financial situation.

For about three years, I stayed at home tilling my parents’ land, but nothing much was coming out of it. I then decided to join my two uncles who were practising carpentry in Nyeri town. They offered to train me.

I was happy because I was finally going to do something for myself away from the farms. I started with joinery, which was the most common form of carpentry at that time.

Joinery involves making chairs and tables. I quickly realised that it wasn’t as simple as it seemed. The training was very intense, and at some point, I wanted to give up because my uncles were very strict. I felt like they were pushing me too hard.

I wanted to go back to the village as I felt as if I had made the wrong choice. I got traumatised to a point where any smell of wood made me run away. I was 17 years old at that time.

But then I realised I had no other option but to work hard and finish the training, so I stayed on. Within two years, I had perfected my skills and learned other skills which enabled me to start my journey of self-employment.

I have since been working in the carpentry sector doing various jobs which include making tables, chairs, fixing various shelf designs in business premises and new houses, and also doing repairs and facelifts.

Given another chance, I still would go for self-employment. In this kind of job, you can go for a week without any work but you can end up with a client paying you up to Sh20,000 in a day.

In a good month, after deducting all the expenses, you can easily achieve a profit of up to Sh60,000. I have hired assistants who I pay on casual basis.

I also get to travel across various towns which gives me the opportunity to discover new trends in the business.

Parents should embrace tertiary training instead of focusing only on college education. It is a good platform for starting one’s career. By the way, you don’t even have to go to college. People like me who are doing well in the industry can offer good training at a cheaper rate.

Artisan jobs have evolved with time and with emerging technology, some tasks have been made easier. For instance, with online marketing, advertising one’s business has become easier. Given another opportunity, I would still choose to be a carpenter, and to learn my skills through apprenticeship.





Photo credit: Pool



COLLINS OMNDI,33

Founder of Le Chef Events and Catering

I am a private chef who cooks for individuals and also in private functions. I also offer batch cooking, which is a new concept in Kenya where I plan meals for individuals, which they can then store in deep freezers for later use. That helps them save on water, electricity and time, while allowing them to eat healthy meals.

My journey started when I was about seven years old. On that day, I didn’t go to school. I was left home alone. This meant I had to figure out what to eat and what to cook for my two sisters. We had just lost our mother and we were mostly on our own as our father worked as a teacher. I made ugali and kunde (traditional vegetables), which was a common meal at our home at that time. The ugali cane out totally raw!

When my sisters came for lunch, they were disappointed, although they took the meal. This made me develop keen interest in cooking. I wanted to make better meals in future.

Another thing that made me develop interest was that my grandmother’s meals were always very delicious. Whenever I went to her hut, I would offer to hold the lamp for her while she was cooking so that I could observe the whole process.

In 2006, my father passed away. At that time, one of them was working as a kitchen steward at Masinde Muliro University.

When I visited her in 2006, her team was preparing in earnest for the university’s first graduation ceremony. I accompanied my sister to the kitchen and was impressed by how the chefs were dressed in white and everything seemed so cool.

I told my sister that I wanted to become a chef and she made arrangements with the manager who allowed me to learn some skills around the kitchen. On the graduation day, I was given a chance to serve guests. I didn’t have any training but it was very exciting for me.

After that, I met many more chefs who inspired me. When I completed high school, I was employed in a small bakery. I baked cakes commonly known as ngumu, and was paid Sh100 per day. Since I was young, I thought that was a lot of money.

I took other catering jobs on weekends and was able to make some savings. In 2010, I joined Siaya Institute of Technology to study food and beverage management, which was a tertiary course.

The little I had saved took me up to stage one of the course, then I couldn’t afford the school fees anymore.

I dropped out and went back to Kakamega with my sister where I met a mentor, Teressa Odongo, who was doing well in the catering industry.

She was helpful and helped me get a job in a restaurant. I worked as head of kitchen at the restaurant and on weekends I worked with other colleagues who taught me so much about the catering business.

I learnt about food menus, hygiene, presentation and discipline as well as how to navigate the events industry.

After about six years, I went for a competition dubbed Kikwetu Supa Chef organised by K24.

I was eliminated in the second round, but I immediately got a job as a private chef in Thika where I worked for three years before returning to Kakamega.

I then went to Nairobi and worked with different brands. I got to work and interact with top chefs such as Zablon Rubia and organisations such as Hemingways Hotel and Laico Regency.

In 2020, I started my company, and I have employed five waiters, two bakers, a mixologist and a photographer.

Photo credit: Pool

YUSUF OMAR DAKANE, 28

Founder of Omaar Electronics

I studied in Garissa and scored C+ in my Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams. I was not happy with my results, so I repeated Form Four at Highlands High School in Limuru, where I scored a B+.

Three days after completing my exams, I went to work with my uncle who owned a number of electronic shops in Nairobi.

When the results came out, I went to my area MP to seek a scholarship since I came from a very humble background.

As I waited for my university admission letter, I continued working for my uncle and rose from being a receipt collector to a cash collector, cashier then a manager to all of his 14 shops across the country.

I learnt so much about running an electronics business and my uncle gained so much confidence in me.

After a year, the scholarship was approved and I was accepted at Kampala University to study medicine.

A day before travelling to Uganda, a business partner of my uncle told me that he was selling half of his business, and he was confident I would benefit from the venture.

I informed him I had to travel to Uganda to secure my scholarship, and I would be back after three days.

When I came back, I was in a dilemma. I had developed so much interest in business but at the same time, my family wanted me to pursue education and become a doctor.

This was around the year 2015 when doctors’ strikes due to poor working terms was the order of the day. I surveyed the market and decided to drop the idea of joining university.

I focused on the business, and through my family I got a loan of Sh1.5 million with which I acquired a shop at Luthuli Avenue in Nairobi. That is how Omaar Electronics was born.

The competition was very tough and I explored avenues that would help me thrive in the market.

I ventured into online marketing, which worked for me since most of the operators I was competing with had low levels of education.

I realised good sales but with time, I recorded delayed payments and return of goods that came back in very bad shape. I had to come up with a way of improving after sales services.

I came up with E-warranty, a platform that enables clients to track warranty services during the period recorded on the application.

It is now a year since we started using the platform and it has been a success. I have employees working on my various platforms, most of them being university graduates.

Without discrediting the university and college system, I would say that higher education is not meant for everyone.

There are people who do well with university training, while others do well in business and creative sectors. Nobody should be pressured to pursue a certain line.

Photo credit: Pool

MARY WANGARI, 30

Hair and beauty specialist

I was born and brought up in Eldoret. A year before sitting my KCSE exam in 2008, there were post-election clashes, which left my family displaced. We lost everything. And by the time I was sitting my exam, I was certain I would not proceed to college.

But, I also knew that I was gifted in hairdressing, something I did so well even during school holidays.

In 2009, I opened a small salon in Eldoret from which I earned some money. I saved some of it and after a year, I relocated to Kampala to start my business.

I worked there between 2009 and 2010, but my salon business wasn’t very profitable.

In 2011, I came back home and established another salon in Langas estate, Eldoret. As the business grew, I moved to Eldoret town, then to Nakuru town in search of greener pastures.

In Nakuru, I encountered greater success and I stayed there for five years operating a salon, then moved to Nairobi where I found that the market was a little different. I had to begin as an employee, and it was after six years that I managed to open a salon with the help of three partners.

I branched out on my own after a year. I have six employees who offer various services at my salon.